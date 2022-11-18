Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
922 Reviews
$$
14701-4 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Popular Items
Bowls
Desserts
Dips
Spinach DIP
housemade spinach dip served with bread sticks and tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken DIP
housemade buffalo chicken dip, served with bread sticks and tortilla chips
Chips & Queso DIP
corn tortilla chips and housemade queso cheese dip
Street Corn DIP
Served with corn tortilla chips
Empanadas, Wings, and Kids plates
Empanadas
Kids Cheeseburger
brioche, beef patty, cheddar cheese, choice of side and drink
Kids Chicken Fingers
2 housemade chicken tenders, comes with choice of sauce, side and drink
Kids Mac
comes with drink and side
Kids Pizza
Slice of pie with mozzarella and red sauce. Comes with a drink and a side
Kids Hot Dog
Hot dog with choice of side.
Kids Nuggets
6 chicken nuggets with choice of 1 sauce and side.
Wings
5 per order
Favorites
Chicken Fingers w/Fries
3 housemade chicken tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
Mini Pretzels
soft pretzel sticks served with our fancy sauce and cheese sauce for dipping
Quesadilla
flour tortilla, chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, pico, cilantro lime sour cream
Sauced Dogs
Two house corn meal battered and fried all beef hot dogs, smothered with house combination of sauces
Fried Cauliflower
Deep Fried Cauliflower drizzled with choice of sauce
Nugget Flight
10 pc chicken nuggets with a flight of dipping sauces
Fries
Buffalo Chicken Fries
fresh cut fries, diced fried chicken, mozzarella, ranch, buffalo sauce, green onions
Loaded Baked Potato Fries
fresh cut fries, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, ranch, green onions, cilantro lime sour cream
The Marty Fries
queso, diced fried chicken, bacon, havarti, ranch
T-Rex Pork Fries
spicy Dr Pepper BBQ, pulled pork, havarti, caramelized onions, T-Rex sauce
Fry Flight
french fries with 4 dipping sauce flight including spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ, T-Rex sauce, garlic aioli, and fancy sauce
Side Fries
Hand cut french fries
Carbi B Fries
french fries, mac & cheese, bacon, green onions
Half Sheets
10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Half Sheet ABCs
house made dough, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni
Half Sheet Buffalo Chicken
house made dough, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, ranch, green onions
Half Sheet Cheese Please
house made dough, choice of red or white sauce, mozzarella, muenster, ricotta, parmesan, oregano
Half Sheet Creamed Pizzus
house made dough, white sauce, mozzarella, muenster, diced fried chicken, pesto
Half Sheet Hott Honey Pie Pizza
housemade dough, red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, banana peppers, pepperoni, hott honey
Half Sheet Loaded Baked Potato
house made dough, lime sour cream, mozzarella, cheddar, diced potatoes, bacon, ranch, green onions
Half Sheet Marg Simpson
house made dough, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted roma tomatoes, dried basil
Half Sheet Marty McHalfSheet Pizza
housemade dough, white sauce, muenster, diced fried chicken, bacon, cheese sauce, ranch
Half Sheet Meatza
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, diced fried chicken, bacon
Half Sheet Pickle Pizza
white sauce, mozzarella, pickles
Half Sheet T-Rex Pizza
white sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, carrots, t-rex sauce
Half Sheet Vegan
house made dough, red wine sauce, vegan cheese, before the butcher vegan burger, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers
Half Sheet BBQ Chicken
spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, onion strings, diced fried chicken, ranch
Half Sheet Mac & Cheese Pizza
housemade dough, ricotta, pasta, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, green onions
Half Sheet Dough
Pizza by the slice
ABCs Pizza
housemade dough, red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
housemade dough, buffalo sauce, diced fried chicken, mozzarella, green onions, ranch
Cheese Please Pizza
housemade dough, choice of red or white sauce, mozzarella, muenster, ricotta, parmesan, oregano
Creamed Pizzus Pizza
housemade dough, white sauce, diced fried chicken, muenster, mozzarella, pesto
Hott Honey Pie Pizza
housemade dough, red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, banana peppers, pepperoni, hott honey
Loaded Baked Potato Pizza
housemade dough, lime sour cream, mozzarella, cheddar, diced potatoes, bacon, ranch, green onions
Marg Simpson Pizza
housemade dough, red sauce, roma tomatoes, dried basil, fresh mozzarella
Marty McSlice Pizza
housemade dough, white sauce, muenster, diced fried chicken, bacon, cheese sauce, ranch
Meatza Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, diced fried chicken, bacon
Pickle Pizza
white sauce, mozzarella, pickles
T-Rex Pizza
white sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, carrots, T-Rex sauce
Vegan Pizza
housemade dough, red wine sauce, vegan cheese, before the butcher vegan burger, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green pepper
BBQ Chicken Pizza
spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, onion strings, diced fried chicken, ranch
Mac & Cheese Pizza
housemade dough, ricotta, pasta, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, green onions
Salad
LG 123
romaine, sliced seasoned chicken breast, bacon, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, croutons, honey mustard
LG BBQ Chicken Salad
romaine, arugula, fried chicken, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, red peppers, spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ, ranch, onion strings
LG Caprese Salad
Mixed greens, spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic and pesto
LG Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine, sliced chicken, black pepper, croutons, Caesar dressing
LG Garden Salad
romaine, spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, croutons, ranch
LG Regular Caesar Salad
romaine, black pepper, croutons, Caesar dressing
LG Things & Stuff
arugula, spring mix, cucumber, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, banana peppers, croutons, balsamic
SM 123
romaine, sliced seasoned chicken breast, bacon, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, croutons, honey mustard
SM BBQ Chicken Salad
romaine, arugula, fried chicken, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, red peppers, spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ, ranch, onion strings
SM Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine, sliced chicken, black pepper, croutons, Caesar dressing
SM Garden Salad
romaine, spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, croutons, ranch
SM Regular Caesar Salad
romaine, black pepper, croutons, Caesar dressing
SM Things & Stuff
arugula, spring mix, cucumber, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, banana peppers, croutons, balsamic
Sandwiches
Caprese Burger
Ground beef, brioche, garlic aioli, arugula, roasted romas, fresh mozzarella, balsamic, pesto
Cheeseburger
brioche, beef burger patty cooked medium well, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, pickles, choice of side
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
ciabatta, chicken breast, havarti, caramelized onion, roasted roma tomatoes, pesto, garlic aioli, choice of side
Chris P. Bacon Sandwich
brioche, pulled pork, bacon, spicy Dr Pepper BBQ, cheddar/mozzarella blend, fried onion strings, side of fries (or substitution)
Cool Stack Burger
brioche, 2 burger patties, pepper jack, bacon, cheese sauce, garlic aioli, pickles, choice of side
Mac Daddy Sandwich
brioche, pulled pork, mac & cheese, spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ, onion strings
Philly Burger
brioche, beef patty, cheddar, mozzarella, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, garlic aioli, pickles, choice of side
Philly Steak Sandwich
shaved ribeye on a brioche roll with garlic aioli, topped with green peppers, mushroom and caramelized onions and smothered with cheese sauce
Sauce
Balsamic Dressing
Black Pepper
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Blueberry BBQ
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Cajun Rub
Chili Lime
Chipotle Mayo
Cilantro Lime Sour cream
Coolest Ranch
DP BBQ
Fancy Sauce
Garlic Aoli
Garlic Parmesan
Honey Mustard
Hott Honey
Jerk
Korean Sauce
Mayo
Nashville Hot
No Sauce
Pesto
Pico
Queso
Ranch
Sweet Chili
T-Rex Sauce
Teriyaki
Traditional Red
Wasabi Dressing
Yum Yum
Sides
Vegan
Canned Cocktails (3 servings in 1!)
CAN-Back that Razz Up
Smirnoff Raspberry Orange Juice White IPA
CAN-Cool Hand Cuke
Ketel One Cucumber and Mint Nolets St. Elderflower Cucumber Mint Syrup Ginger Beer
CAN-Vol-Can Paloma
Volcan Blanco Tequila Lime Juice Agave Syrup Grapefruit Juice
CAN-DJ Paloma
Don Julio Blanco Lime Juice Agave Syrup Grapefruit Juice
CAN-Blood, Smoke & Tears
Smirnoff Bloody Mary Mix Splash of Ardbeg
CAN-Rumcide Down
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup Seasonal Cider (Currently Downeast Winter Blend)
CAN-Steam Engine
Bulleit Bourbon Licor 43 Vanilla syrup lemon juice lime juice soda
CAN- Volcan Rita
CAN- Delicate Flower
CAN- Buster's Juice Box
CAN- Ecto Cooler
Bottled Beer
N/A Beverages
To Go Cocktails
Buster's Juice Box
1.5 oz Deep Eddy lemon .5 oz St. Germain 1 oz pineapple juice 1 oz orange juice 2 oz seasonal sour/gose Orange twist Procedure: Combine all ingredients except sour/gose in tin with ice and shake well. Pour into glass. Add seasonal sour/gose and roll back into tin then glass. Garnish with orange twist
Classic Margarita
Olmeca Altos Tequila, triple sec, house made sour mix, lime juice Served on ice. Please specify if no ice or ice on the side desired (to go cup will be half full)
Ecto Cooler
Special Green Long Island Iced Tea
Gummi Pear
1.5 oz Absolut Pear .75 oz Peachtree schnapps 1.5 oz mango juice .5 oz pineapple juice 3 gummi bears Soda water Procedure: Combine all ingredients except gummi bears in tin with ice. Shake well and pour into glass. Top with soda and roll.
In-A-Guava-Da-Rita
1.5 oz Altos blanco .5 oz Cointreau 1 oz guava juice 1 oz pineapple juice 1 lime, squeeze and drop Salt or sugar rim Procedure: Combine all ingredients in tin with ice and shake well. Pour into glass. Pineapple wedge garnish on rim of glass.
Lower Manhattan
Bulleit Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Fernet, aromatic bitters, simple syrup
Mango Margarita
Olmeca Altos Tequila, triple sec, house made sour mix, mango puree, lime juice Served on ice. Please specify if no ice or ice on the side desired (to go cup will be half full)
Shot of Jameson
Shot of Skrewball
Steam Engine
1.5 oz Basil Hayden bourbon .75 oz Licor 43 1 lemon squeeze and discard 1 lime squeeze and discard .25 oz vanilla syrup 2 dash orange bitters Orange twist Procedure: Combine all ingredients in tin, roll into glass. Garnish with orange twist
Strawberry Margarita
Olmeca Altos Tequila, triple sec, house made sour mix, strawberry puree, lime juice Served on ice. Please specify if no ice or ice on the side desired (to go cup will be half full)
Titos and Soda
Its what you think it is
You Have To Call Me Dragon
1.5 oz Cazadores Reposado .5 oz Cointreau 2 oz grapefruit juice Splash agave syrup Lime squeeze and drop Prosecco Procedure: Combine all ingredients except Prosecco in tin with ice. Shake and pour into glass. Top with Prosecco and roll.
Shirts and stuff
Lakewood Art
Small Tees
Medium Tees
Large Tees
XL Tees
2XL Tees
Small V Cut Girls Tees
Medium V Cut Girls Tees
Small Pullover Hoodie
Medium Pullover Hoodie
Large Pullover Hoodie
XL Pullover Hoodie
2XL Pullover Hoodie
Small Zipup Hoodie
Medium Zipup Hoodie
Large Zipup Hoodie
XL Zipup Hoodie
2XL Zipup Hoodie
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
14701-4 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107