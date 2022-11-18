Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

922 Reviews

$$

14701-4 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, OH 44107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Cheeseburger
Chicken Fingers w/Fries

Bowls

Return of the Mac Bowl

$12.00

mac & cheese, pulled pork, Dr. Pepper BBQ, fried onion strings

Teriyaki Bowl

$13.00

teriyaki sauce, chicken or vegan chicken, seasoned rice, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, caramelized onions

Steak Bowl

$13.00

seasoned rice, shaved ribeye, pico, corn, broccoli, yum yum sauce

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.50

housemade mini-cheesecakes, served with choice of sauce

Fresh Baked Cookie

$4.50

Fresh oven-baked chocolate chip cookie

Dips

Spinach DIP

$9.00

housemade spinach dip served with bread sticks and tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken DIP

$9.00

housemade buffalo chicken dip, served with bread sticks and tortilla chips

Chips & Queso DIP

$9.00

corn tortilla chips and housemade queso cheese dip

Street Corn DIP

$9.00

Served with corn tortilla chips

Empanadas, Wings, and Kids plates

Empanadas

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

brioche, beef patty, cheddar cheese, choice of side and drink

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

2 housemade chicken tenders, comes with choice of sauce, side and drink

Kids Mac

$6.00

comes with drink and side

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Slice of pie with mozzarella and red sauce. Comes with a drink and a side

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Hot dog with choice of side.

Kids Nuggets

$6.00

6 chicken nuggets with choice of 1 sauce and side.

Wings

$8.50

5 per order

Favorites

Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$12.00

3 housemade chicken tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Mini Pretzels

$9.50

soft pretzel sticks served with our fancy sauce and cheese sauce for dipping

Quesadilla

$9.50

flour tortilla, chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, pico, cilantro lime sour cream

Sauced Dogs

$11.00

Two house corn meal battered and fried all beef hot dogs, smothered with house combination of sauces

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

Deep Fried Cauliflower drizzled with choice of sauce

Nugget Flight

$9.50

10 pc chicken nuggets with a flight of dipping sauces

Fries

Loaded Fries or just a side

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.50

fresh cut fries, diced fried chicken, mozzarella, ranch, buffalo sauce, green onions

Loaded Baked Potato Fries

$9.50

fresh cut fries, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, ranch, green onions, cilantro lime sour cream

The Marty Fries

$9.50

queso, diced fried chicken, bacon, havarti, ranch

T-Rex Pork Fries

$9.50

spicy Dr Pepper BBQ, pulled pork, havarti, caramelized onions, T-Rex sauce

Fry Flight

$9.50

french fries with 4 dipping sauce flight including spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ, T-Rex sauce, garlic aioli, and fancy sauce

Side Fries

$3.50

Hand cut french fries

Carbi B Fries

$9.50Out of stock

french fries, mac & cheese, bacon, green onions

Half Sheets

10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.00

Half Sheet ABCs

$22.00

house made dough, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni

Half Sheet Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

house made dough, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, ranch, green onions

Half Sheet Cheese Please

$22.00

house made dough, choice of red or white sauce, mozzarella, muenster, ricotta, parmesan, oregano

Half Sheet Creamed Pizzus

$27.00

house made dough, white sauce, mozzarella, muenster, diced fried chicken, pesto

Half Sheet Hott Honey Pie Pizza

$27.00

housemade dough, red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, banana peppers, pepperoni, hott honey

Half Sheet Loaded Baked Potato

$27.00

house made dough, lime sour cream, mozzarella, cheddar, diced potatoes, bacon, ranch, green onions

Half Sheet Marg Simpson

$22.00

house made dough, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted roma tomatoes, dried basil

Half Sheet Marty McHalfSheet Pizza

$27.00

housemade dough, white sauce, muenster, diced fried chicken, bacon, cheese sauce, ranch

Half Sheet Meatza

$27.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, diced fried chicken, bacon

Half Sheet Pickle Pizza

$22.00

white sauce, mozzarella, pickles

Half Sheet T-Rex Pizza

$27.00

white sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, carrots, t-rex sauce

Half Sheet Vegan

$27.00

house made dough, red wine sauce, vegan cheese, before the butcher vegan burger, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers

Half Sheet BBQ Chicken

$27.00

spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, onion strings, diced fried chicken, ranch

Half Sheet Mac & Cheese Pizza

$27.00Out of stock

housemade dough, ricotta, pasta, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, green onions

Half Sheet Dough

$5.00Out of stock

Pizza by the slice

ABCs Pizza

$4.00

housemade dough, red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$4.50

housemade dough, buffalo sauce, diced fried chicken, mozzarella, green onions, ranch

Cheese Please Pizza

$4.00

housemade dough, choice of red or white sauce, mozzarella, muenster, ricotta, parmesan, oregano

Creamed Pizzus Pizza

$4.50

housemade dough, white sauce, diced fried chicken, muenster, mozzarella, pesto

Hott Honey Pie Pizza

$4.50

housemade dough, red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, banana peppers, pepperoni, hott honey

Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

$4.50

housemade dough, lime sour cream, mozzarella, cheddar, diced potatoes, bacon, ranch, green onions

Marg Simpson Pizza

$4.00

housemade dough, red sauce, roma tomatoes, dried basil, fresh mozzarella

Marty McSlice Pizza

$4.50

housemade dough, white sauce, muenster, diced fried chicken, bacon, cheese sauce, ranch

Meatza Pizza

$4.50

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, diced fried chicken, bacon

Pickle Pizza

$4.00

white sauce, mozzarella, pickles

T-Rex Pizza

$4.50

white sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, carrots, T-Rex sauce

Vegan Pizza

$5.50

housemade dough, red wine sauce, vegan cheese, before the butcher vegan burger, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green pepper

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$4.50

spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, onion strings, diced fried chicken, ranch

Mac & Cheese Pizza

$4.50

housemade dough, ricotta, pasta, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, green onions

Salad

LG 123

$13.00

romaine, sliced seasoned chicken breast, bacon, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, croutons, honey mustard

LG BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.00Out of stock

romaine, arugula, fried chicken, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, red peppers, spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ, ranch, onion strings

LG Caprese Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic and pesto

LG Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, sliced chicken, black pepper, croutons, Caesar dressing

LG Garden Salad

$9.00

romaine, spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, croutons, ranch

LG Regular Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, black pepper, croutons, Caesar dressing

LG Things & Stuff

$9.00

arugula, spring mix, cucumber, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, banana peppers, croutons, balsamic

SM 123

$10.00

romaine, sliced seasoned chicken breast, bacon, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, croutons, honey mustard

SM BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.00Out of stock

romaine, arugula, fried chicken, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, red peppers, spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ, ranch, onion strings

SM Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, sliced chicken, black pepper, croutons, Caesar dressing

SM Garden Salad

$6.00

romaine, spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, croutons, ranch

SM Regular Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine, black pepper, croutons, Caesar dressing

SM Things & Stuff

$6.00

arugula, spring mix, cucumber, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, banana peppers, croutons, balsamic

Sandwiches

Caprese Burger

$14.50

Ground beef, brioche, garlic aioli, arugula, roasted romas, fresh mozzarella, balsamic, pesto

Cheeseburger

$13.50

brioche, beef burger patty cooked medium well, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, pickles, choice of side

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.50

ciabatta, chicken breast, havarti, caramelized onion, roasted roma tomatoes, pesto, garlic aioli, choice of side

Chris P. Bacon Sandwich

$14.50

brioche, pulled pork, bacon, spicy Dr Pepper BBQ, cheddar/mozzarella blend, fried onion strings, side of fries (or substitution)

Cool Stack Burger

$18.50

brioche, 2 burger patties, pepper jack, bacon, cheese sauce, garlic aioli, pickles, choice of side

Mac Daddy Sandwich

$13.50

brioche, pulled pork, mac & cheese, spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ, onion strings

Philly Burger

$14.50Out of stock

brioche, beef patty, cheddar, mozzarella, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, garlic aioli, pickles, choice of side

Philly Steak Sandwich

$14.50

shaved ribeye on a brioche roll with garlic aioli, topped with green peppers, mushroom and caramelized onions and smothered with cheese sauce

Sauce

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Black Pepper

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Blueberry BBQ

$0.50Out of stock

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Cajun Rub

Chili Lime

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Sour cream

$0.50

Coolest Ranch

$0.50

DP BBQ

$0.50

Fancy Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Aoli

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hott Honey

$0.50

Jerk

$0.50

Korean Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

No Sauce

Pesto

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

T-Rex Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Traditional Red

$0.50

Wasabi Dressing

$0.50

Yum Yum

$0.50

Sides

Add on 6oz chicken breast

$5.00

Bacon

$4.00

Before The Butcher Patty

$5.00

Broccoli

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Garden Salad

$7.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$4.50

Side Bread Sticks

Side Seasoned Rice

$3.50

Side Tortilla Chips

Vegan

Vegan Chicken Breast add on

$5.00

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

ciabatta, vegan chicken, chipotle mayo, arugula, tomato, pickles

Canned Cocktails (3 servings in 1!)

CAN-Back that Razz Up

$11.00

Smirnoff Raspberry Orange Juice White IPA

CAN-Cool Hand Cuke

$15.00

Ketel One Cucumber and Mint Nolets St. Elderflower Cucumber Mint Syrup Ginger Beer

CAN-Vol-Can Paloma

$17.00

Volcan Blanco Tequila Lime Juice Agave Syrup Grapefruit Juice

CAN-DJ Paloma

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco Lime Juice Agave Syrup Grapefruit Juice

CAN-Blood, Smoke & Tears

$11.00

Smirnoff Bloody Mary Mix Splash of Ardbeg

CAN-Rumcide Down

$11.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup Seasonal Cider (Currently Downeast Winter Blend)

CAN-Steam Engine

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon Licor 43 Vanilla syrup lemon juice lime juice soda

CAN- Volcan Rita

$15.00

CAN- Delicate Flower

$17.00

CAN- Buster's Juice Box

$17.00

CAN- Ecto Cooler

$11.00

Draft Beer

16 oz Take Out Can Single

$6.00

4 pack for $20

$20.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Bud BTL

$3.50

Bud Light BTL

$3.50

Corona BTL

$4.00

High Noon CAN

$6.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$3.50

Miller Lite BTL

$3.50

N/A Athletic Free Wave

$4.00

N/A Athletic Upside Dawn

$4.00

White Claw CAN

$5.50

Please specify: Raspberry. Lime, Mango, Black Cherry, Grapefruit

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemon-Lime Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Hot tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda Water

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Rasp Ice Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Water

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

To Go Cocktails

Buster's Juice Box

$8.00

1.5 oz Deep Eddy lemon .5 oz St. Germain 1 oz pineapple juice 1 oz orange juice 2 oz seasonal sour/gose Orange twist Procedure: Combine all ingredients except sour/gose in tin with ice and shake well. Pour into glass. Add seasonal sour/gose and roll back into tin then glass. Garnish with orange twist

Classic Margarita

$7.00

Olmeca Altos Tequila, triple sec, house made sour mix, lime juice Served on ice. Please specify if no ice or ice on the side desired (to go cup will be half full)

Ecto Cooler

$8.00

Special Green Long Island Iced Tea

Gummi Pear

$8.00

1.5 oz Absolut Pear .75 oz Peachtree schnapps 1.5 oz mango juice .5 oz pineapple juice 3 gummi bears Soda water Procedure: Combine all ingredients except gummi bears in tin with ice. Shake well and pour into glass. Top with soda and roll.

In-A-Guava-Da-Rita

$8.00

1.5 oz Altos blanco .5 oz Cointreau 1 oz guava juice 1 oz pineapple juice 1 lime, squeeze and drop Salt or sugar rim Procedure: Combine all ingredients in tin with ice and shake well. Pour into glass. Pineapple wedge garnish on rim of glass.

Lower Manhattan

$8.00

Bulleit Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Fernet, aromatic bitters, simple syrup

Mango Margarita

$7.00

Olmeca Altos Tequila, triple sec, house made sour mix, mango puree, lime juice Served on ice. Please specify if no ice or ice on the side desired (to go cup will be half full)

Shot of Jameson

$6.00

Shot of Skrewball

$5.00

Steam Engine

$8.00

1.5 oz Basil Hayden bourbon .75 oz Licor 43 1 lemon squeeze and discard 1 lime squeeze and discard .25 oz vanilla syrup 2 dash orange bitters Orange twist Procedure: Combine all ingredients in tin, roll into glass. Garnish with orange twist

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Olmeca Altos Tequila, triple sec, house made sour mix, strawberry puree, lime juice Served on ice. Please specify if no ice or ice on the side desired (to go cup will be half full)

Titos and Soda

$6.00

Its what you think it is

You Have To Call Me Dragon

$8.00

1.5 oz Cazadores Reposado .5 oz Cointreau 2 oz grapefruit juice Splash agave syrup Lime squeeze and drop Prosecco Procedure: Combine all ingredients except Prosecco in tin with ice. Shake and pour into glass. Top with Prosecco and roll.

Shirts and stuff

Lakewood Art

$20.00

Small Tees

$15.00

Medium Tees

$15.00

Large Tees

$15.00

XL Tees

$15.00

2XL Tees

$15.00

Small V Cut Girls Tees

$15.00

Medium V Cut Girls Tees

$15.00

Small Pullover Hoodie

$30.00

Medium Pullover Hoodie

$30.00

Large Pullover Hoodie

$30.00

XL Pullover Hoodie

$30.00

2XL Pullover Hoodie

$30.00

Small Zipup Hoodie

$30.00

Medium Zipup Hoodie

$30.00

Large Zipup Hoodie

$30.00

XL Zipup Hoodie

$30.00

2XL Zipup Hoodie

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14701-4 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

Gallery
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen image
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen image
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood
orange starNo Reviews
14412 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Humble Wine Bar - 15400 Detroit Ave
orange star4.4 • 417
15400 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Toni's Pizza - Lakewood OH
orange star4.6 • 79
13619 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Dang Good Foods
orange star4.7 • 82
13735 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Western Reserve Distillers - 216-333-9291
orange starNo Reviews
14221 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Two Bucks Lakewood
orange starNo Reviews
15609 Madison Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakewood

Aladdin's Eatery - Lakewood
orange star4.8 • 6,308
14536 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Barrio Lakewood
orange star4.3 • 2,746
15527 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
El Carnicero
orange star4.6 • 1,270
16918 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Harry Buffalo Lakewood - HB Lakewood
orange star4.4 • 1,211
18605 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Merry Arts Pub & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,032
15607 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
LBM - 12301 Madison Ave
orange star4.8 • 720
12301 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakewood
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Avon Lake
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Strongsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston