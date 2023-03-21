A map showing the location of Sauces View gallery

Sauces

review star

No reviews yet

4010 Synott Road

Houston, TX 77082

Krack Wings

4 Piece Krack Wings

$6.99

8 Piece Krack Wings

$11.99

12 Piece Krack Wings

$15.99

4 Piece Krack Wings Combo

$8.99

8 Piece Krack Wings Combo

$13.99

12 Piece Krack Wings Combo

$17.99

Burger

Off The Fork Smash Burger Only

$8.99

Off The Fork Smash Burger Combo

$11.99

Off The Fork Smash Burger & 5 Wing Combo

$15.99

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Only

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak Combo

$11.99

Philly & Wing Combo

$15.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4010 Synott Road, Houston, TX 77082

