Sauce Wing Company 3580 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 106
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth, GA 30096
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Merkado - Atlanta - 3505 Gwinnett Pl. Dr. #101
No Reviews
3505 Gwinnett Pl. Dr. #101 Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurant
Teriyaki Box Lawrenceville
No Reviews
1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurant
The Island Grill Duluth - 3665 Club Dr Ste. 102
No Reviews
3665 Club Dr Ste. 102 Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Duluth
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant