Sauce Wing Company 3580 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 106

No reviews yet

3580 Breckinridge Boulevard

Duluth, GA 30096

Popular Items

Steak Philly
SAUCY Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Fries

WING ONLY

6 Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

6 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$10.99

10 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

15 Wings

15 Wings

$15.99

15 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

20 Wings

20 Wings

$19.99

20 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

30 Wings

$29.99

30 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

50 Wings

$49.99

50 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

75 Wings

$74.99

75 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

100 Wings

$94.99

100 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

TENDERS

4 Tenders

4 Tenders

$6.99

4 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce

8 Tenders

8 Tenders

$12.99

8 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce

10 Tenders

10 Tenders

$14.99

10 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce

12 Tenders

12 Tenders

$16.99

12 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce

FRIED RICE

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$6.99

Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion. *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$7.99

Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion, egg and chicken *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$8.99

Fried Rice with Beef *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.99

Fried Rice with Shrimp *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*

House Fried Rice

$9.99

Fried Rice with Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp. *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*

PHILLIES

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$7.99

Thin-sliced chicken breast with peppers, onion, and cheese on a toasted hoagie bun.

Steak Philly

Steak Philly

$7.99

Thin-sliced beef with peppers, onion, and cheese on a toasted hoagie bun.

Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Juicy and crispy chicken breast, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles.

SAUCY Chicken Sandwich

SAUCY Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles

FRY BOWLS

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.99

Hot bed of fries, chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, secret sauce, ranch and pickles.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Hot bed of fries, cheese, beef chilli, secret sauce, jalapeno.

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$9.99

Hot bed of fries, beef, peppers and onions, cheese, secret sauce, garlic aioli.

WING COMBOS

6 Wing Combo

6 Wing Combo

$9.99
10 Wing Combo

10 Wing Combo

$13.99
15 Wing Combo

15 Wing Combo

$17.99
20 Wing Combo

20 Wing Combo

$21.99

TENDERS Combo

4 Tender Combo

4 Tender Combo

$8.99
6 Tender Combo

6 Tender Combo

$12.99

SIDES

Small Fries

$2.50

Large Fries

$3.50

Hushpuppies

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)

$2.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$2.99

4 Jalapeno Poppers

Mozarella Sticks

$2.99

Spring Rolls

$2.50

Extras

Secret Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.25

Drinks

20 oz Coke

$2.49

20 oz Sprite

$2.49

20 oz Coke Zero

$2.49

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.49

20 oz Mellow Yellow

$2.49

20 oz Pibb Xtra

$2.49

20 oz Fanta Orange

$2.49

20 oz Fanta Strawberry

$2.49

20 oz Fanta Grape

$2.49

20 oz Fanta Peach

20 oz Fanta Peach

$2.49

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$2.49

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.49

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.49

Powerade Blue

$2.49

Powerade Red

$2.49

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.99

16 oz cup Sweet Tea

$2.49

16 oz cup Lemonade

$2.49

Water Bottle

$1.50

SAUCE SPECIALS!!

10 Wings and Fries Special *LIMITED* TOGO ONLY!

10 Wings and Fries Special *LIMITED* TOGO ONLY!

$9.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Location

3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth, GA 30096

Directions

