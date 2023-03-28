Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saucey Slices Pizzeria 90 Madison Street

90 Madison Street

Port Clinton, OH 43452

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread
Lg 16" Pizza (Build Your Own)
1 LB Boneless Chicken Chunks

Food Menu

PIZZAS

Sm 10" Pizza (Build Your Own)

$10.00

All Pizzas Come w/ Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Add Additional Toppings Here!!!

Md 12" Pizza (Build Your Own)

$12.00

All Pizzas Come w/ Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Add Additional Toppings Here!!!

Lg 16" Pizza (Build Your Own)

$15.00

All Pizzas Come w/ Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Add Additional Toppings Here!!!

Cauliflower Crust Gluten Free Pizza Sm 10" (Build Your Own)

$13.50

All Pizzas Come w/ Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Add Additional Toppings Here!!!

SPECIALS!!!

Lg (2-Topping) Pizza & Garlic Cheese Bread

$27.00

Lg 16" (2-Topping) Pizza & Garlic Cheese Bread

Lg (3-Topping) Pizza

$19.50

Lg 16" (3-Topping) Pizza

Md (2-Topping) Pizza

$13.00

Md 12" (2-Topping) Pizza

SIDES

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.00

Md 12" Topped with Garlic Butter & Mozzarella. Served with 2 Pizza Sauces

Breadsticks

$7.00

Garlic Butter Blend. Served with Pizza Sauce (Order of 6)

Pretzel Sticks

$8.50

Served with Cheese Sauce on the side. (Order of 5)

Cinna Sticks

$7.00

Buttery Blend, Cinnamon Sugar, and Icing Drizzle. (Order of 6)

DIPPING SAUCES

House Ranch Cup

$1.50

Garlic Butter Cup

$1.50

Cheese Sauce Cup

$1.50

Pizza Sauce Cup

$1.50

Yum Yum Cup

$1.50

CHICKEN CHUNKS (BONELESS)

1/2 LB Boneless Chicken Chunks

$10.00

Tossed in Your Favorite Wing Sauce. Served w/ a Side of House Ranch

1 LB Boneless Chicken Chunks

$14.00

Tossed in Your Favorite Wing Sauce. Served w/ a Side of House Ranch

SM. 10" SPECIAL PIZZA

10" The Works

$18.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, Ham, Bac, Mozzarella

10" Pepperoni Melt

$14.00

Extra Pepperoni & Extra Mozzarella

10" Mega Meat

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella

10" Deluxe

$16.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

House Ranch Base, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella

10" Hibachi

$15.00

Yum Yum Sauce, Soy Sauce, Rice, Shrimp, Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Mushroom

10" Pickle

$13.00

Garlic Butter Base, Dill Pickle Slices, Mozzarella, Ranch Drizzle

10" BLT

$14.00

Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella. Topped Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

10" Hawaiian

$14.00

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella

10" Margherita

$13.00

Tomato Crushed Blend, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Virgin Olive Oil

10" Philly Steak

$15.00

White Garlic Base, Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

10" Cheeseburger Bacon

$14.00

Secret Sauce, Beef, Pickles, Onion, Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar

10" Veggie

$15.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Olive, Banana Pepper, Mozzarella

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

House Ranch Base, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Buffalo Drizzle

10 " Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Garlic Butter Base, Mozzarella, Shrimp, Parmesan Cheese

10" Taco

$14.00

Taco Meat, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, with Taco Sauce Packets

10" BBQ Chicken

$14.00

BBQ Base, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, BBQ Drizzle

MD. 12" SPECIAL PIZZA

12" The Works

$23.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, Ham, Bac, Mozzarella

12" Pepperoni Melt

$18.00

Extra Pepperoni & Extra Mozzarella

12" Mega Meat

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella

12" Deluxe

$20.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

House Ranch Base, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella

12" Hibachi

$19.00

Yum Yum Sauce, Soy Sauce, Rice, Shrimp, Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Mushroom

12" Pickle

$17.00

Garlic Butter Base, Dill Pickle Slices, Mozzarella, Ranch Drizzle

12" BLT

$18.00

Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella. Topped Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

12" Hawaiian

$18.00

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella

12" Margherita

$17.00

Tomato Crushed Blend, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Virgin Olive Oil

12" Philly Steak

$19.00

White Garlic Base, Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

12" Cheeseburger Bacon

$18.00

Secret Sauce, Beef, Pickles, Onion, Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar

12" Veggie

$19.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Olive, Banana Pepper, Mozzarella

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

House Ranch Base, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Buffalo Drizzle

12" Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Garlic Butter Base, Mozzarella, Shrimp, Parmesan Cheese

12" Taco

$18.00

Taco Meat, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, with Taco Sauce Packets

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ Base, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, BBQ Drizzle

LG. 16" SPECIAL PIZZA

16" The Works

$29.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, Ham, Bac, Mozzarella

16" Pepperoni Melt

$23.00

Extra Pepperoni & Extra Mozzarella

16" Mega Meat

$25.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella

16" Deluxe

$25.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

House Ranch Base, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella

16" Hibachi

$24.00

Yum Yum Sauce, Soy Sauce, Rice, Shrimp, Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Mushroom

16" Pickle

$22.00

Garlic Butter Base, Dill Pickle Slices, Mozzarella, Ranch Drizzle

16" BLT

$23.00

Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella. Topped Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

16" Hawaiian

$23.00

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella

16" Margherita

$22.00

Tomato Crushed Blend, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Virgin Olive Oil

16" Philly Steak

$24.00

White Garlic Base, Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

16" Cheeseburger Bacon

$23.00

Secret Sauce, Beef, Pickles, Onion, Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar

16" Veggie

$24.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Olive, Banana Pepper, Mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

House Ranch Base, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Buffalo Drizzle

16" Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Garlic Butter Base, Mozzarella, Shrimp, Parmesan Cheese

16" Taco

$23.00

Taco Meat, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, with Taco Sauce Packets

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.00

BBQ Base, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, BBQ Drizzle

FLAT BREADS

Pizza Flat Bread (Build Your Own)

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, 1 Topping of Your Choice & Mozzarella. Additional Topping $2 each

Margherita Flat Bread

$11.00

Tomato Crushed Blend, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Virgin Olive Oil

Mega Meat Flat Bread

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella

Hibachi Flat Bread

$13.00

Yum Yum Sauce, Soy Sauce, Rice, Shrimp, Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Mushroom

Deluxe Flat Bread

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Pepperoni Melt Flat Bread

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Extra Pepperoni & Extra Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$12.00

House Ranch Base, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Buffalo Drizzle

Pickle Flat Bread

$11.00

Garlic Butter Base, Dill Pickle Slices, Mozzarella, Ranch Drizzle

Hawaiian Flat Bread

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi Flat Bread

$12.00

Garlic Butter Base, Mozzarella, Shrimp, Parmesan Cheese

Philly Steak Flat Bread

$13.00

White Garlic Base, Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

$12.00

House Ranch Base, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella

BLT Flat Bread

$12.00

Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella. Topped Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

8" SUBS (TOASTED)

SUB Italian Toasted w/ Chips

$9.00

Ham, Pepperoni, Onion, Banana Pepper, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

SUB Ham & Cheese Toasted w/ Chips

$9.00

Ham, Mozzarella, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

SUB Philly Steak Toasted w/ Chips

$9.00

Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

SUB Meatball Toasted w/ Chips

$9.00

Meatballs, Mozzarella & Pizza Sauce

SUB BLT Toasted w/ Chips

$9.00

Bacon, Mozzarella, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

SUB Chicken Bacon Ranch Toasted w/ Chips

$9.00

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

SUB BBQ Chicken Toasted w/ Chips

$9.00

BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce

SUB Buffalo Chicken Toasted w/ Chips

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Drizzle

SUB Pizza Toasted w/ Chips

$9.00

2 Pizza Toppings, Mozzarella & Pizza Sauce

CRUSTLESS PIZZA BOWL

9" Crustless Pizza Bowl (Build Your Own)

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Spinach, 1 Topping of Your Choice, Mozzarella. Additional Topping $1 each

9" Crustless Pizza Bowl - Deluxe

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

9" Crustless Pizza Bowl - The Works

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, Ham, Bac, Mozzarella

9" Crustless Pizza Bowl - Veggie

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Olive, Banana Pepper, Mozzarella

9" Crustless Pizza Bowl - Meatballs & Green Pepper

$10.00

Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Meatballs, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

9" Crustless Pizza Bowl - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

House Ranch Base, Spinach, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella

SALADS

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheese

Italian Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoni, Ham, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Bacon, Cheese

Garden Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Cheese

TOPPING CUP ON SIDE

Topping Cup on Side

Drinks Menu

BEVERAGES 20oz

Water Bottle

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Red Creme Soda

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family Owned Pizzeria in downtown Port Clinton, OH Saucey Slices opened in May of 2021. We offer a New York style crust with our homemade pizza sauce. Topped with the best ingredients and our grade A mozzarella. Our menu has a variety of options to choose from. The Saucey staff is committed to customer service and our craft.

90 Madison Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452

