Saucey Slices Pizzeria 90 Madison Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family Owned Pizzeria in downtown Port Clinton, OH Saucey Slices opened in May of 2021. We offer a New York style crust with our homemade pizza sauce. Topped with the best ingredients and our grade A mozzarella. Our menu has a variety of options to choose from. The Saucey staff is committed to customer service and our craft.
Location
90 Madison Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Brickhouse - 111 Madison Street
No Reviews
111 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurant
Aquarius - 387 W Lake Shore Drive
No Reviews
451 W Lake Shore Drive Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurant