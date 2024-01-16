Urban Meyer's Pint House
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy a variety of dishes hand-selected by Coach Urban Meyer, along with beer, wine, and cocktails at this casual dining and sports bar in Bridge Park. Watch the big game on 21 TVs, explore the 7-0 Room, or relax on the patio.
Location
6632 Longshore Street, Dublin, OH 43017
