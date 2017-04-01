- Home
- Saucy Brew Works - Columbus
Saucy Brew Works Columbus
335 Reviews
$$
443 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Popular Items
Small Apizza
Small Cheese
saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano
Small Margherita
saucy red, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato, basil
Small Pepperoni
Saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, pecorino romano
Small Bees Knees
Saucy red, mozzarella, pecorino romano, honey, spicy capicola, red pepper flakes, oregano
Small Chick N Waffle
Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, peppers, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley
Small Fungus Amongus
Boursin, parmesan, goat cheese, pecorino romano, assorted mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley
Small Molti Formaggi
saucy white, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, asiago, pecorino romano, parsley
Small Nashville Hot Chicken
Saucy bbq, smoked cheese mix, pecorino romano, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles
Small Phat Ranch
chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecornio romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley
Small Pig Ate My Apizza
roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, garlic, spinach, pork shoulder, bell peppers, balsamic glaze, parsley
Small Saucy Deluxe
Saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onions, parsley
Small Veggie Supreme
saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley
Small Vegan Deluxe
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley
Small Vegan Pepperoni
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, parsley
Small Vegan Sausage Pepper
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, peppers, red onion, parsley
Small Vegan Supreme
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley
Small BYO
Small Pesto
Fresh basil pesto, oven dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil, balsamic drizzle.
Medium Apizza
Medium Cheese
Saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano
Medium Margherita
Medium Pepperoni
Saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, pecorino romano
Medium Bees Knees
Saucy red, mozzarella, pecorino romano, honey, spicy capicola, red pepper flakes, oregano
Medium Chick N Waffle
Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley
Medium Fungus Amongus
Boursin, parmesan, goat cheese, pecorino romano, assorted mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley
Medium Molti Formaggi
Saucy white, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, asiago, pecorino romano, parsley
Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
Saucy bbq, smoked cheese mix, pecorino romano, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles
Medium Phat Ranch
Chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley
Medium Pig Ate My Apizza
Roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, garlic, spinach, pork shoulder, bell peppers, balsamic glaze, parsley
Medium Saucy Deluxe
Saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley
Medium Veggie Supreme
Saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley
Medium Vegan Deluxe
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley
Medium Vegan Pepperoni
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, parsley
Medium Vegan Sausage Pepper
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, peppers, red onion, parsley
Medium Vegan Supreme
Medium BYO
Medium Pesto
Fresh basil pesto, oven dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil, balsamic drizzle.
Large Apizza
Large Cheese
Saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano
Large Margherita
Saucy red, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato, basil
Large Pepperoni
Saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, pecorino romano
Large Bees Knees
Saucy Red, mozzarella, pecorino romano, honey, spicy capicola, red pepper flakes, oregano
Large Chick N Waffle
Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley
Large Fungus Amongus
Boursin, parmesan, goat cheese, pecorino romano, assorted mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley
Large Molti Formaggi
Saucy white, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, asiago, pecorino romano, parsley
Large Nashville Hot Chicken
Saucy bbq, smoked cheese mix, pecorino romano, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles
Large Phat Ranch
Chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley
Large Pig Ate My Apizza
Roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, garlic, spinach, pork shoulder, bell peppers, balsamic glaze, parsley
Large Saucy Deluxe
Saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley
Large Veggie Supreme
Saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley
Large Vegan Deluxe
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley
Large Vegan Pepperoni
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, parsley
Large Vegan Sausage Pepper
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, peppers, red onion, parsley
Large Vegan Supreme
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley
Large BYO
Large Pesto
Fresh basil pesto, oven dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil, balsamic drizzle.
Shareables
Saucy Balls
Pork and Beef meatballs with saucy red, breadstick, pecorino romano ***Contains Gluten***
Tenders
1/2 pound chicken tenders with a choice of wing sauce and saucy ranch or creamy blue cheese
Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese
Based off a European cheese spread recipe with a saucy twist
Mac & Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, american, parmesan, bread crumb crust
Cowboy Chips
Coffee and chili braised beef, roasted pepper queso, smoked cheese, kettle chips, parsley
Pimento & Cauliflower Dip
Pimento cheese, roasted cauliflower, smoked cheese, herbed naan
Saucy Bread
Wings
Half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork
Pork shoulder, Carolina bbq, mozzarella, broccoli slaw
Meatball Sandwich
Pork and beef meatballs, mozzarella, parsley, saucy red, parmesan
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze
Italian Sandwich
Capicola, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, banana peppers, lettuce, red onion, herb vinaigrette
Saucy Tender Sandwich
Chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, saucy ranch or creamy blue cheese
Vegan Sausage Sandwich
Vegan sausage, roasted peppers and onions, saucy red, basil
Saucy Cuban
Pulled pork, capicola, bacon, swiss cheese, pickles, Saucy mustard served on a sandwich roll.
Salads
House Salad
Young greens, tomato, olives, Feta, sherry-dijon, vinaigrette
Chopped Salad
Iceberg, bacon, gorgonzola, egg, onion, tomato, blue cheese dressing
Asian Noodle
Mixed greens, hoisin noodles, roasted chicken, broccoli, peppers, orange sesame dressing
Chipotle Chicken
Iceberg, roasted chicken, smoked gouda, grape tomato, chipotle ranch
Side Salad
Iceberg, mozzarella, grape tomato, banana peppers
Dressings
Sauces
Features
Apple Of My Chai
Chai, apple cider, sea salt caramel drizzle, cinnamon powder
Cinnamon Roll Mocha
El Churro Spiced Mocha
Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Cinnamon Syrup, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, Cayenne, Whole Milk.
Fauxbia White Mocha
Espresso, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Whole Milk.
Modern Crimes White Mocha
Espresso, White Chocolate Sauce, Coconut Syrup, Whole Milk.
Numb Nuts Latte
Espresso, Vanilla Syrup, Peanut Butter Syrup, Whole Milk
Pumpkin Cold Foam Cold Brew
Cold brew, vanilla, pumpkin cold foam, cinnamon powder.
Spice Of Life Latte
Espresso, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, honey, whole milk, whipped cream
Toasted Saucy Mocha
Espresso, toasted marshmallow, chocolate sauce, whole milk, whipped cream, grand cracker crumb
What's His Nuts? Latte
Espresso, Caramel Syrup, Peanut Butter Syrup, Whole Milk
Hot
Iced
Not Coffee
A.D.O.P.T
Desserts
Cast Iron Chocolate Brownie with Bacon
Mixed Berry Cobbler
Warm berry cobbler with blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries. topped with graham crumb and whipped cream.
S'mores Apizza
9 inch sweet crust loaded with toasted marshmallows, chocolate sauce and graham cracker dust. The only thing missing is the campfire.
4packs & 6packs
2021 Vintage BA Boo Thang: Stranahans
2021 Vintage BA Boo Thang: Woodford Reserve
2021 Vintage BA Boo Thang: Woody Creek
2022 BA Boo Thang: High Bank
Damn, Feelings 4 pack
El Lager 6 pack
Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching.
Juicy ASAP 6 pack
IPA that is tropical, citrusy, and most certainly juicy. 6.5% ABV
Juicy ASAP: Juiced Edition 6 pack
IPA brewed with Orange and Tangerine Purée. 6.5% ABV. Juicy ASAP with a twist, literally. Hundreds of pounds of tangerine and orange purée were blended with a juiced up hop bill the likes of Citra and Sabro for a hazy, citrusy, and tropical delight.
Love You, Bye 6 pack
Imperial Hazy IPA. Super juicy and permanently hazy. 8.0% ABV
Mixed 4 pack
Mixed 4 pack including, El lager, Love you Bye, Juicy ASAP, and the current seasonal.
Numb Nuts 4 pack
Imperial Peanut Butter Vanilla Coffee Stout. Massively creamy stout with Saucy’s House Roast Honduran Coffee, milk sugar, and vanilla beans. *Contains Lactose* 9.8% ABV
OMG Becky 4 pack
Hazy IPA w Orange, Mango, and Guava. 8.0% ABV. Hazy India Pale ale brewed with Orange, Mango and Guava. Mega Tropical with low bitterness.
Piu Piu Ah 4 pack
Lachancea Tart Peach Cobbler. 6.0% ABV. Sour ale brewed with Peach Purée, Cinnamon, Milk Sugar and Natural Flavors Added. Ripe peach, pleasantly sour with hints of cinnamon and soft vanilla. *contains milk sugar*
Three Hos 6 pack
Christmas Ale. Amber Ale w Spices. 7.5% ABV. A full-bodied Amber Ale with a beautiful ruby hue and dense, off-white head. The beer starts with notes of caramel and dark cherry, then finishes smooth with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.
Growlers
Burnt Bacharach Growler
Burt is still alive and kicking at 94 years old and is arguably the king of easy listening. This is the king of easy drinking. Session milk stout with peanut butter, vanilla, and coffee. 4.5% ABV
Caught In The Pain Growler
Lachancea Tart IPA with Mango, Vanilla, & Habanero. 6.5% ABV. Tart IPA featuring the lactic-acid producing yeast Lachancea thermotolerans, tons juicy mango, soft vanilla and a touch of heat.
Caught In The Rain: Strawberry Growler
IPA - Sour. 6.7% ABV. A beautiful harmony between a freshly shaken daiquiri, juicy, ripe strawberry, Idaho 7 hops, and the light acidic pucker that Lachancea provides.
Damn, Feelings Growler
Fruited Hazy IPA w Pink Guava, Apricot and Blood Orange. 8.0% ABV. Our Artist Collective Series release features Chayla Hope and her debut album “Damn, Feelings”. Loaded with citrusy, juicy hops and heaps of tropical fruits.
Degen Haze Growler
Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.0% ABV. Citra & Mosaic hop bomb brewed in collaboration with The Knights of Degen, a community of degens building a sports & entertainment kingdom in the Metaverse
Dub Jam Tropical Growler
Lachancea Tart Imperial Smoothie 8.0% ABV. Fruited sour with a ton of passionfruit, peach and pineapple soured with the incredible sour yeast, Lachancea thermotolerans.
El Lager Growler
Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching. 4.3% ABV
Juicy ASAP Growler
American IPA with tropical fruit flavors from Mosaic, Centennial, Citra and Idaho 7 hops. 6.5% ABV
Juicy ASAP: Juiced Growler
IPA brewed with Orange and Tangerine Purée. 6.5% ABV. Juicy ASAP with a twist, literally. Hundreds of pounds of tangerine and orange purée were blended with a juiced up hop bill the likes of Citra and Sabro for a hazy, citrusy, and tropical delight.
Love You, Bye Growler
Imperial Hazy IPA. Super juicy and permanently hazy. 8.0% ABV
Make No Mistake Growler
Imperial Pilsner. 7.8% ABV. The first brew in the US with a revived barley species known as Regina. Collaboration with Origin Malt, this imperial pils is deep straw gold, with a gentle hop aroma from CZ Saaz and Japanese Sorachi Ace
Numb Nuts Growler
Imperial Peanut Butter Vanilla Coffee Stout. Massively creamy stout with Saucy’s House Roast Honduran Coffee, milk sugar, and vanilla beans. *Contains Lactose* 9.8% ABV
Three Hos Growler
Christmas Ale. Amber Ale w Spices. 7.5% ABV. A full-bodied Amber Ale with a beautiful ruby hue and dense, off-white head. The beer starts with notes of caramel and dark cherry, then finishes smooth with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.
Verde Growler
Lachancea Tart Gose-Style sour brewed with salty tomatillo, sharp cilantro and a touch of lime. 5.1% ABV
Wet Hopped Juicy ASAP Growler
Super hazy and dripping with tropical fruit. Notes of stone fruit, peach, white grape, and kiwi. 6.7% ABV
Crowlers
Burnt Bacharach Crowler
Burt is still alive and kicking at 94 years old and is arguably the king of easy listening. This is the king of easy drinking. Session milk stout with peanut butter, vanilla, and coffee. 4.5% ABV
Caught In The Pain Crowler
Lachancea Tart IPA with Mango, Vanilla, & Habanero. 6.5% ABV. Tart IPA featuring the lactic-acid producing yeast Lachancea thermotolerans, tons juicy mango, soft vanilla and a touch of heat.
Caught In The Rain: Strawberry Crowler
IPA - Sour. 6.7% ABV. A beautiful harmony between a freshly shaken daiquiri, juicy, ripe strawberry, Idaho 7 hops, and the light acidic pucker that Lachancea provides.
Damn, Feelings Crowler
Fruited Hazy IPA w Pink Guava, Apricot and Blood Orange. 8.0% ABV. Our Artist Collective Series release features Chayla Hope and her debut album “Damn, Feelings”. Loaded with citrusy, juicy hops and heaps of tropical fruits.
Degen Haze Crowler
Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.0% ABV. Citra & Mosaic hop bomb brewed in collaboration with The Knights of Degen, a community of degens building a sports & entertainment kingdom in the Metaverse
Dub Jam Tropical Crowler
Lachancea Tart Imperial Smoothie 8.0% ABV. Fruited sour with a ton of passionfruit, peach and pineapple soured with the incredible sour yeast, Lachancea thermotolerans.
El Lager Crowler
Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching. 4.3% ABV
Juicy ASAP Crowler
American IPA with tropical fruit flavors from Mosaic, Centennial, Citra and Idaho 7 hops. 6.5% ABV
Juicy ASAP: Juiced Crowler
Love You, Bye Crowler
Imperial Hazy IPA. Super juicy and permanently hazy. 8.0% ABV
Make No Mistake Crowler
Imperial Pilsner. 7.8% ABV. The first brew in the US with a revived barley species known as Regina. Collaboration with Origin Malt, this imperial pils is deep straw gold, with a gentle hop aroma from CZ Saaz and Japanese Sorachi Ace
Numb Nuts Crowler
Imperial Peanut Butter Vanilla Coffee Stout. Massively creamy stout with Saucy’s House Roast Honduran Coffee, milk sugar, and vanilla beans. *Contains Lactose* 9.8% ABV
Three Hos Crowler
Christmas Ale. Amber Ale w Spices. 7.5% ABV. A full-bodied Amber Ale with a beautiful ruby hue and dense, off-white head. The beer starts with notes of caramel and dark cherry, then finishes smooth with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.
Verde Crowler
Lachancea Tart Gose-Style sour brewed with salty tomatillo, sharp cilantro and a touch of lime. 5.1% ABV
Wet Hopped Juicy ASAP Crowler
Super hazy and dripping with tropical fruit. Notes of stone fruit, peach, white grape, and kiwi. 6.7% ABV
Block O Apizza
Small Block O Apizza
Saucy red, Saucy white, jalapeno havarti cheese, pepperoni, ghost pepper seasoning, pecorino romano, parsley.
Medium Block O Apizza
Saucy red, Saucy white, jalapeno havarti cheese, pepperoni, ghost pepper seasoning, pecorino romano, parsley.
Large Block O Apizza
Saucy red, Saucy white, jalapeno havarti cheese, pepperoni, ghost pepper seasoning, pecorino romano, parsley.
Cincy Coney Dog
Dawg Pile Dip
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43201