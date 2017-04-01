Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Saucy Brew Works Columbus

335 Reviews

$$

443 W 3rd Ave

Columbus, OH 43201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese
Medium Bees Knees

Small Apizza

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$11.00

saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$12.00

saucy red, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato, basil

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$12.00

Saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, pecorino romano

Small Bees Knees

$15.00

Saucy red, mozzarella, pecorino romano, honey, spicy capicola, red pepper flakes, oregano

Small Chick N Waffle

Small Chick N Waffle

$15.00

Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, peppers, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley

Small Fungus Amongus

$15.00

Boursin, parmesan, goat cheese, pecorino romano, assorted mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley

Small Molti Formaggi

Small Molti Formaggi

$15.00

saucy white, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, asiago, pecorino romano, parsley

Small Nashville Hot Chicken

Small Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Saucy bbq, smoked cheese mix, pecorino romano, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles

Small Phat Ranch

Small Phat Ranch

$15.00

chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecornio romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley

Small Pig Ate My Apizza

Small Pig Ate My Apizza

$15.00

roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, garlic, spinach, pork shoulder, bell peppers, balsamic glaze, parsley

Small Saucy Deluxe

Small Saucy Deluxe

$15.00

Saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onions, parsley

Small Veggie Supreme

$15.00

saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley

Small Vegan Deluxe

$16.00

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley

Small Vegan Pepperoni

$14.00

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, parsley

Small Vegan Sausage Pepper

$16.00

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, peppers, red onion, parsley

Small Vegan Supreme

$16.00

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley

Small BYO

$11.00

Small Pesto

$15.00

Fresh basil pesto, oven dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil, balsamic drizzle.

Medium Apizza

Medium Cheese

Medium Cheese

$15.00

Saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano

Medium Margherita

Medium Margherita

$17.00
Medium Pepperoni

Medium Pepperoni

$17.00

Saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, pecorino romano

Medium Bees Knees

Medium Bees Knees

$19.00

Saucy red, mozzarella, pecorino romano, honey, spicy capicola, red pepper flakes, oregano

Medium Chick N Waffle

Medium Chick N Waffle

$19.00

Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley

Medium Fungus Amongus

$19.00

Boursin, parmesan, goat cheese, pecorino romano, assorted mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley

Medium Molti Formaggi

Medium Molti Formaggi

$19.00

Saucy white, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, asiago, pecorino romano, parsley

Medium Nashville Hot Chicken

Medium Nashville Hot Chicken

$19.00

Saucy bbq, smoked cheese mix, pecorino romano, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles

Medium Phat Ranch

Medium Phat Ranch

$19.00

Chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley

Medium Pig Ate My Apizza

Medium Pig Ate My Apizza

$19.00

Roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, garlic, spinach, pork shoulder, bell peppers, balsamic glaze, parsley

Medium Saucy Deluxe

Medium Saucy Deluxe

$19.00

Saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley

Medium Veggie Supreme

$19.00

Saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley

Medium Vegan Deluxe

$20.00

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley

Medium Vegan Pepperoni

$19.00

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, parsley

Medium Vegan Sausage Pepper

$20.00

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, peppers, red onion, parsley

Medium Vegan Supreme

$20.00

Medium BYO

$14.00

Medium Pesto

$19.00

Fresh basil pesto, oven dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil, balsamic drizzle.

Large Apizza

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$20.00

Saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$23.00

Saucy red, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato, basil

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$23.00

Saucy red, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, pecorino romano

Large Bees Knees

Large Bees Knees

$27.00

Saucy Red, mozzarella, pecorino romano, honey, spicy capicola, red pepper flakes, oregano

Large Chick N Waffle

$27.00

Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley

Large Fungus Amongus

$27.00

Boursin, parmesan, goat cheese, pecorino romano, assorted mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley

Large Molti Formaggi

$27.00

Saucy white, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, asiago, pecorino romano, parsley

Large Nashville Hot Chicken

$27.00

Saucy bbq, smoked cheese mix, pecorino romano, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles

Large Phat Ranch

$27.00

Chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley

Large Pig Ate My Apizza

$27.00

Roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, garlic, spinach, pork shoulder, bell peppers, balsamic glaze, parsley

Large Saucy Deluxe

$27.00

Saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley

Large Veggie Supreme

$27.00

Saucy red, provolone, pecorino romano, peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley

Large Vegan Deluxe

$28.00

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley

Large Vegan Pepperoni

$25.00Out of stock

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, parsley

Large Vegan Sausage Pepper

$28.00

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, peppers, red onion, parsley

Large Vegan Supreme

$28.00

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley

Large BYO

$19.00

Large Pesto

$27.00

Fresh basil pesto, oven dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil, balsamic drizzle.

Shareables

Saucy Balls

$12.00

Pork and Beef meatballs with saucy red, breadstick, pecorino romano ***Contains Gluten***

Tenders

Tenders

$12.00

1/2 pound chicken tenders with a choice of wing sauce and saucy ranch or creamy blue cheese

Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese

Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese

$12.00

Based off a European cheese spread recipe with a saucy twist

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, american, parmesan, bread crumb crust

Cowboy Chips

Cowboy Chips

$12.00

Coffee and chili braised beef, roasted pepper queso, smoked cheese, kettle chips, parsley

Pimento & Cauliflower Dip

Pimento & Cauliflower Dip

$12.00

Pimento cheese, roasted cauliflower, smoked cheese, herbed naan

Saucy Bread

$7.00

Wings

$12.00+

Half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Pork shoulder, Carolina bbq, mozzarella, broccoli slaw

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Pork and beef meatballs, mozzarella, parsley, saucy red, parmesan

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$13.00

Capicola, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, banana peppers, lettuce, red onion, herb vinaigrette

Saucy Tender Sandwich

Saucy Tender Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, saucy ranch or creamy blue cheese

Vegan Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Vegan sausage, roasted peppers and onions, saucy red, basil

Saucy Cuban

$13.00

Pulled pork, capicola, bacon, swiss cheese, pickles, Saucy mustard served on a sandwich roll.

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Young greens, tomato, olives, Feta, sherry-dijon, vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, bacon, gorgonzola, egg, onion, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Asian Noodle

Asian Noodle

$10.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, hoisin noodles, roasted chicken, broccoli, peppers, orange sesame dressing

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$10.00

Iceberg, roasted chicken, smoked gouda, grape tomato, chipotle ranch

Side Salad

$6.00

Iceberg, mozzarella, grape tomato, banana peppers

Sides

Chips

$4.00

Broccoli Slaw

$5.00

Pita & Veggies

$5.00

Dressings

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Saucy Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Sherry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Orange Sesame Dressing

$0.50

Sauces

Side Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Buffy Summers Sauce

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Bee's Sting Sauce

$0.50

Side Saucy White BBQ

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter Pecorino

$0.50

Side Boursin Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Side Red Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Side Saucy Red Sauce

$0.50

Side Saucy White Sauce

$0.50

Features

Apple Of My Chai

$5.00+

Chai, apple cider, sea salt caramel drizzle, cinnamon powder

Cinnamon Roll Mocha

$5.00+Out of stock

El Churro Spiced Mocha

$5.00+Out of stock

Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Cinnamon Syrup, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, Cayenne, Whole Milk.

Fauxbia White Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Whole Milk.

Modern Crimes White Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso, White Chocolate Sauce, Coconut Syrup, Whole Milk.

Numb Nuts Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, Vanilla Syrup, Peanut Butter Syrup, Whole Milk

Pumpkin Cold Foam Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cold brew, vanilla, pumpkin cold foam, cinnamon powder.

Spice Of Life Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, honey, whole milk, whipped cream

Toasted Saucy Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso, toasted marshmallow, chocolate sauce, whole milk, whipped cream, grand cracker crumb

What's His Nuts? Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, Caramel Syrup, Peanut Butter Syrup, Whole Milk

Hot

Americano

$3.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Classic Macchiato

$3.50+

Cortado

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Pour Over

$4.00

Red Eye

$3.50+

Iced

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

House made Cold Brew Coffee

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced El Churro Mocha

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Fauxbia Mocha

$6.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Iced Modern Crimes Latte

$6.00

Iced What's His Nuts? Latte

$6.00

Cold Brew Growler

$25.00

Cold Brew Growler Refill

$20.00

Cold Brew Crowler

$9.00

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Plastic Cup

$0.50

Iced Tea

$3.25+

CBD Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

Juice

$3.00

A.D.O.P.T

Pup Cup Donation

$1.00

Desserts

Cast Iron Chocolate Brownie with Bacon

$8.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

Warm berry cobbler with blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries. topped with graham crumb and whipped cream.

S'mores Apizza

$8.00

9 inch sweet crust loaded with toasted marshmallows, chocolate sauce and graham cracker dust. The only thing missing is the campfire.

4packs & 6packs

2021 Vintage BA Boo Thang: Stranahans

$12.99

2021 Vintage BA Boo Thang: Woodford Reserve

$12.99

2021 Vintage BA Boo Thang: Woody Creek

$12.99

2022 BA Boo Thang: High Bank

$12.99

Damn, Feelings 4 pack

$14.99

El Lager 6 pack

$9.99

Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching.

Juicy ASAP 6 pack

$10.99

IPA that is tropical, citrusy, and most certainly juicy. 6.5% ABV

Juicy ASAP: Juiced Edition 6 pack

$10.99

IPA brewed with Orange and Tangerine Purée. 6.5% ABV. Juicy ASAP with a twist, literally. Hundreds of pounds of tangerine and orange purée were blended with a juiced up hop bill the likes of Citra and Sabro for a hazy, citrusy, and tropical delight.

Love You, Bye 6 pack

$12.99

Imperial Hazy IPA. Super juicy and permanently hazy. 8.0% ABV

Mixed 4 pack

$10.99

Mixed 4 pack including, El lager, Love you Bye, Juicy ASAP, and the current seasonal.

Numb Nuts 4 pack

$14.99

Imperial Peanut Butter Vanilla Coffee Stout. Massively creamy stout with Saucy’s House Roast Honduran Coffee, milk sugar, and vanilla beans. *Contains Lactose* 9.8% ABV

OMG Becky 4 pack

$14.99

Hazy IPA w Orange, Mango, and Guava. 8.0% ABV. Hazy India Pale ale brewed with Orange, Mango and Guava. Mega Tropical with low bitterness.

Piu Piu Ah 4 pack

$14.99

Lachancea Tart Peach Cobbler. 6.0% ABV. Sour ale brewed with Peach Purée, Cinnamon, Milk Sugar and Natural Flavors Added. Ripe peach, pleasantly sour with hints of cinnamon and soft vanilla. *contains milk sugar*

Three Hos 6 pack

$10.99

Christmas Ale. Amber Ale w Spices. 7.5% ABV. A full-bodied Amber Ale with a beautiful ruby hue and dense, off-white head. The beer starts with notes of caramel and dark cherry, then finishes smooth with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

Growlers

Burnt Bacharach Growler

$17.00

Burt is still alive and kicking at 94 years old and is arguably the king of easy listening. This is the king of easy drinking. Session milk stout with peanut butter, vanilla, and coffee. 4.5% ABV

Caught In The Pain Growler

$21.00

Lachancea Tart IPA with Mango, Vanilla, & Habanero. 6.5% ABV. Tart IPA featuring the lactic-acid producing yeast Lachancea thermotolerans, tons juicy mango, soft vanilla and a touch of heat.

Caught In The Rain: Strawberry Growler

$21.00

IPA - Sour. 6.7% ABV. A beautiful harmony between a freshly shaken daiquiri, juicy, ripe strawberry, Idaho 7 hops, and the light acidic pucker that Lachancea provides.

Damn, Feelings Growler

$25.00

Fruited Hazy IPA w Pink Guava, Apricot and Blood Orange. 8.0% ABV. Our Artist Collective Series release features Chayla Hope and her debut album “Damn, Feelings”. Loaded with citrusy, juicy hops and heaps of tropical fruits.

Degen Haze Growler

$25.00

Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.0% ABV. Citra & Mosaic hop bomb brewed in collaboration with The Knights of Degen, a community of degens building a sports & entertainment kingdom in the Metaverse

Dub Jam Tropical Growler

$21.00

Lachancea Tart Imperial Smoothie 8.0% ABV. Fruited sour with a ton of passionfruit, peach and pineapple soured with the incredible sour yeast, Lachancea thermotolerans.

El Lager Growler

$17.00

Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching. 4.3% ABV

Juicy ASAP Growler

$19.00

American IPA with tropical fruit flavors from Mosaic, Centennial, Citra and Idaho 7 hops. 6.5% ABV

Juicy ASAP: Juiced Growler

$21.00

IPA brewed with Orange and Tangerine Purée. 6.5% ABV. Juicy ASAP with a twist, literally. Hundreds of pounds of tangerine and orange purée were blended with a juiced up hop bill the likes of Citra and Sabro for a hazy, citrusy, and tropical delight.

Love You, Bye Growler

$25.00

Imperial Hazy IPA. Super juicy and permanently hazy. 8.0% ABV

Make No Mistake Growler

$21.00

Imperial Pilsner. 7.8% ABV. The first brew in the US with a revived barley species known as Regina. Collaboration with Origin Malt, this imperial pils is deep straw gold, with a gentle hop aroma from CZ Saaz and Japanese Sorachi Ace

Numb Nuts Growler

$25.00

Imperial Peanut Butter Vanilla Coffee Stout. Massively creamy stout with Saucy’s House Roast Honduran Coffee, milk sugar, and vanilla beans. *Contains Lactose* 9.8% ABV

Three Hos Growler

$21.00

Christmas Ale. Amber Ale w Spices. 7.5% ABV. A full-bodied Amber Ale with a beautiful ruby hue and dense, off-white head. The beer starts with notes of caramel and dark cherry, then finishes smooth with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

Verde Growler

$21.00

Lachancea Tart Gose-Style sour brewed with salty tomatillo, sharp cilantro and a touch of lime. 5.1% ABV

Wet Hopped Juicy ASAP Growler

$21.00

Super hazy and dripping with tropical fruit. Notes of stone fruit, peach, white grape, and kiwi. 6.7% ABV

Crowlers

Burnt Bacharach Crowler

$7.00

Burt is still alive and kicking at 94 years old and is arguably the king of easy listening. This is the king of easy drinking. Session milk stout with peanut butter, vanilla, and coffee. 4.5% ABV

Caught In The Pain Crowler

$9.00

Lachancea Tart IPA with Mango, Vanilla, & Habanero. 6.5% ABV. Tart IPA featuring the lactic-acid producing yeast Lachancea thermotolerans, tons juicy mango, soft vanilla and a touch of heat.

Caught In The Rain: Strawberry Crowler

$9.00

IPA - Sour. 6.7% ABV. A beautiful harmony between a freshly shaken daiquiri, juicy, ripe strawberry, Idaho 7 hops, and the light acidic pucker that Lachancea provides.

Damn, Feelings Crowler

$11.00

Fruited Hazy IPA w Pink Guava, Apricot and Blood Orange. 8.0% ABV. Our Artist Collective Series release features Chayla Hope and her debut album “Damn, Feelings”. Loaded with citrusy, juicy hops and heaps of tropical fruits.

Degen Haze Crowler

$11.00

Imperial Hazy IPA. 8.0% ABV. Citra & Mosaic hop bomb brewed in collaboration with The Knights of Degen, a community of degens building a sports & entertainment kingdom in the Metaverse

Dub Jam Tropical Crowler

$9.00

Lachancea Tart Imperial Smoothie 8.0% ABV. Fruited sour with a ton of passionfruit, peach and pineapple soured with the incredible sour yeast, Lachancea thermotolerans.

El Lager Crowler

$7.00

Light straw in color with a tight white head. Soft floral and lemony hop character, with a balanced grain, corn and citrus finish. Perfectly clean and thirst quenching. 4.3% ABV

Juicy ASAP Crowler

$8.00

American IPA with tropical fruit flavors from Mosaic, Centennial, Citra and Idaho 7 hops. 6.5% ABV

Juicy ASAP: Juiced Crowler

$9.00

Love You, Bye Crowler

$11.00

Imperial Hazy IPA. Super juicy and permanently hazy. 8.0% ABV

Make No Mistake Crowler

$9.00

Imperial Pilsner. 7.8% ABV. The first brew in the US with a revived barley species known as Regina. Collaboration with Origin Malt, this imperial pils is deep straw gold, with a gentle hop aroma from CZ Saaz and Japanese Sorachi Ace

Numb Nuts Crowler

$11.00

Imperial Peanut Butter Vanilla Coffee Stout. Massively creamy stout with Saucy’s House Roast Honduran Coffee, milk sugar, and vanilla beans. *Contains Lactose* 9.8% ABV

Three Hos Crowler

$9.00

Christmas Ale. Amber Ale w Spices. 7.5% ABV. A full-bodied Amber Ale with a beautiful ruby hue and dense, off-white head. The beer starts with notes of caramel and dark cherry, then finishes smooth with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

Verde Crowler

$9.00

Lachancea Tart Gose-Style sour brewed with salty tomatillo, sharp cilantro and a touch of lime. 5.1% ABV

Wet Hopped Juicy ASAP Crowler

$9.00

Super hazy and dripping with tropical fruit. Notes of stone fruit, peach, white grape, and kiwi. 6.7% ABV

Ecodrive Tree Planting

Ecodrive Tree Planting

$1.00

$1 donation to plant a tree in Madagascar

Block O Apizza

Small Block O Apizza

$15.00

Saucy red, Saucy white, jalapeno havarti cheese, pepperoni, ghost pepper seasoning, pecorino romano, parsley.

Medium Block O Apizza

$19.00

Saucy red, Saucy white, jalapeno havarti cheese, pepperoni, ghost pepper seasoning, pecorino romano, parsley.

Large Block O Apizza

$27.00

Saucy red, Saucy white, jalapeno havarti cheese, pepperoni, ghost pepper seasoning, pecorino romano, parsley.

Cincy Coney Dog

All beef hotdog, house Cincinnati style chili, smoked cheese mix, red onion, split top bun.

1 Coney for 6

$6.00

House made Cincinnati style chili, all beef hotdog, smoked cheese mix, red onion, toasted split top bun.

2 Conies for 10

$10.00

House made Cincinnati style chili, all beef hotdog, smoked cheese mix, red onion, toasted split top bun.

Dawg Pile Dip

Layer dip with house refried beans, house Cincinnati chili, smoked cheese mix, sour cream and red onion. Served with tortilla chips.

Dawg Pile Dip

$12.00

Layer dip with house refried beans, Cincinnati chili, smoked cheese mix, sour cream, red onions. Served with tortilla chips.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Townhall - TH Short North
orange starNo Reviews
792 North High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Natalie's - Grandview
orange star4.1 • 17
945 King Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
BBR - Columbus
orange starNo Reviews
106 Vine St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
One Line Coffee - Short North
orange star4.5 • 320
745 N High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st
orange starNo Reviews
982 North high st Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Bodega - High St
orange star4.2 • 1,005
1044 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Easton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Clintonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
German Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston