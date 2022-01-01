Saucy Brew Works Detroit

Bundaberg Ginger

$3.00

Made with the finest, Australian grown ginger and sugar cane, there’s simply no compromise in ingredients or quality. It’s the real deal! That’s why it takes up to three days to brew every batch, ensuring maximum flavor in every bottle. And what a bottle it is! In the classic Bundaberg shape, topped with the iconic rip cap, make sure you Flip, before you Rip and Sip (before you pop one open, hold it upside down and you can actually see the real brewed ginger pieces forming a flavor-filled cloud).