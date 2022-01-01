Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Brewpubs & Breweries

Saucy Brew Works Detroit

review star

No reviews yet

2671 John R Street

Detroit, MI 48201

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Mac and Cheese
Saucy Bread

Sandwiches

Caprese

Caprese

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze (add chicken for $2)

Italian

Italian

$13.00

salami, capicola, mozzarella, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb vinaigrette

Meatball

Meatball

$13.00

House made all beef meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, Saucy Red, parmesan, italian herbs. ***Contains Gluten***

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.00

smoked pork shoulder, Carolina bbq sauce, provolone, brussels sprout slaw

Saucy Tender Sandwich

$13.00

Vegan Sausage

$13.00

Salads & Sides

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$10.00

Asian Noodle Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, hoisin noodles, roasted chicken, broccoli, peppers, orange sesame dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.00

iceberg lettuce, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onion, grape tomato, blue cheese dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

mixed young greens, grape tomato, kalamata olives, english cucumber, feta, sherry-dijon vinaigrette

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

iceberg lettuce, mozzzarella, grape tomato, banana peppers, choice of dressing

Honey Mustard Dressing

$10.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side House Chips

$3.00

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Extra Naan Bread

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Staples

Add Side of Saucy Red Sauce

$1.00
Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese

Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese

$12.00

based off a European cheese spread recipe with a Saucy twist

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)

Saucy Balls

Saucy Balls

$12.00

3 house made beef and pork meatballs, Saucy Red, breadstick, parsley, pecorino romano ***Contains Gluten***

Saucy Bread

Saucy Bread

$7.00

3 house made breadsticks with rosemary roasted garlic butter

Tenders

$12.00

1/2 pound of tenders baked with your choice of a side of sauce with ranch or blue cheese. Choose from: Buffalo White BBQ Bee's Sting Bronco's Chili Sauce Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings Nashville Hot Kung Pao

Cowboy Chips

Cowboy Chips

$12.00

Coffee and Chili braised beef, roasted pepper queso, smoked cheese, kettle chips, and parsley.

Wings

Wings

$11.00+

half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese. Choose from: Buffalo White BBQ Bee's Sting Bronco's Chili Sauce Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings Nashville Hot Kung Pao

Pimento & Cauliflower DIp

$12.00

Chicken Parm Pasta

$16.00

Four & Six Pack Cans To Go

Boo Thang 6-pack

$10.99

El Lager 6-pack

$9.99

Mexican style light lager.

Hop Passport

$40.00
Juicy ASAP 6-pack

Juicy ASAP 6-pack

$10.99

American IPA with tropical fruit flavors from Mosaic, Centennial, Citra and Idaho 7 hops.

Love You Bye 6-pack

Love You Bye 6-pack

$12.99

Imperial Hazy New England style IPA super juiced and hazy with notes of mango and passionfruit.

Numb Nuts 4-pack

$14.99

What's His Nuts 6-pack

$10.99Out of stock

3 HO'S 6-pack

$10.99

Boo Thang Bottle

$12.99

Juicy ASAP Juiced

$10.99

Damn, Feelings

$14.99

In Due Time Bottle

$15.99

Fountain Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

Mt Dew

$2.50

Mt Dew

Diet Dew

$2.50

Diet Dew

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sierra Mist

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Dr Pepper

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

Lemonade

$2.50

Lemonade

Water

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.83

Hot Chocolate

$1.89

Bottled Beverages

Bundaberg Ginger

Bundaberg Ginger

$3.00

Made with the finest, Australian grown ginger and sugar cane, there’s simply no compromise in ingredients or quality. It’s the real deal! That’s why it takes up to three days to brew every batch, ensuring maximum flavor in every bottle. And what a bottle it is! In the classic Bundaberg shape, topped with the iconic rip cap, make sure you Flip, before you Rip and Sip (before you pop one open, hold it upside down and you can actually see the real brewed ginger pieces forming a flavor-filled cloud).

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

With its light, crisp taste, Diet Pepsi gives you all the refreshment you need - with zero sugar, zero calories and zero carbs. Light. Crisp. Refreshing.

Gatorade Fruit Punch

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.00

The one and only. With a legacy over 50 years in the making, it’s the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher is specifically formulated to keep you hydrated, which is why it’s trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.

Gatorade Lemon Lime

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$3.00

A scientifically proven blend of carbohydrates and key electrolytes designed to help athletes and active people hydrate, refuel and push through.

Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$3.00

Mountain Dew soda was born in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in Knoxville, Tennessee. It exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind great taste.

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi is sweeter than Coke, so right away it had a big advantage in a sip test. Pepsi is also characterized by a citrusy flavor burst.

Pure Leaf Cold Brew Slightly Sweet

$3.00

Pure Leaf Slightly Sweet Black Tea Cold Brew has the perfect balance of smoothness and a slight hint of sweetness. Pure Leaf Cold Brew Tea is brewed 3x longer at a colder temperature for our smoothest taste yet.

Pure Leaf Cold Brew Unsweetened

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea Cold Brew is brewed 3x longer at a colder temperature for our smoothest taste yet.

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sierra Mist is a light and refreshing lemon-lime soda that is made with real sugar and has a caffeine-free formula.

Aquafina

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull 2 for $7.00

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$3.00Out of stock

When it comes to creating playful memories with bold and exciting fruit flavor, no soft drink satisfies quite like a Crush. The leader of the Crush family, Crush Orange shocks your senses with a sweet and tangy citrus flavor that is 100 percent caffeine free. Crush has been a classic beverage loved by every generation since 1916. With the delicious taste of Crush Orange, this is where fun meets flavor.

Pure Leaf Organic Green Tea Apple & Ginger

$3.00Out of stock

The delicate flavors of USDA-certified organic green tea are accented by hints of crisp Fuji apple and ginger for a refreshing iced tea experience. It’s a play on flavors that only our tea masters could achieve.

Ecodrive Tree Planting

Ecodrive Tree Planting Donation

$1.00

Draft Beer

El Lager

$3.77

Juicy ASAP

$3.77

Love You, Bye

$3.77

N/A Beer

$3.77

Numb Nuts

$3.77

What's His Nuts

$3.77

Dub Jam Tropical

$3.77

3 HO'S

$3.77

Juicy ASAP Juiced

$3.77

Damn, Feelings

$3.77

Caught in the Pain

$3.77

Caught in the Rain

$3.77

Mocktails

KILLIN ME SELTZER

$3.77

MOCKARITA

$3.77

MANGO LIME SPRITZER

$3.77

TEATINI

$3.77

MOCK MULE

$3.77

NUTTER BUTTER

$3.77

LAGERITA

$3.77

BEERMOSA

$3.77

Soulless Ginger

$3.77

Bloody Shame

$3.77

Nojito

$3.77

Talk To The Palm

$3.77

Public Lemonade

$3.77

Public Lemon Punch

$3.77

Moons Over My Shandy

$3.77

Slaughter At Dawn

$3.77
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2671 John R Street, Detroit, MI 48201

Saucy Brew Works image
Main pic

