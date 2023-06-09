Saucy Cluckers 1911 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Saucy Cluckers where you can enjoy our 100% plant based cluckin' good wings, wraps, salads and award winning totchos. We look forward to serving you!
Location
1911 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80302
Gallery