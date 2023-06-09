Main picView gallery

Saucy Cluckers 1911 Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

1911 Broadway

Boulder, CO 80302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Wings

BBQ Wings

$12.70

Black Tie Wings

$12.70

Buffalo Wings

$12.70

Devil's Thumb

$12.70

Dijon Dill Wings

$12.70

Teriyaki Pineapple Wings

$12.70

Wraps

BBQ Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

BLT Wrap

$12.00

Totchos

1/2 and 1/2 Totchos

$13.70

BBQ Totchos

$13.70

Maple Bac'n Totchos

$13.70

Buffalo Totchos

$13.70

Sides

Saucy Slaw

$5.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Saucy Beans

$5.00

Roasted Sweet Corn

$5.00

Side Tots with Cheese

$7.00

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Desserts

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.00

Crunchy Dumpling Apple Pie

$5.00

No Bake Cookies

$3.00

Sandwiches

Tequila Lime Sandwiches

$12.50

Buffalo Sandwiches

$12.50

BBQ Sandwiches

$12.50

Split Sandwiches

$12.50

BLT Sandwiches

$12.50

Salads

BLT Salad

$12.50

Buffalo Salad

$12.50

Dijon Dill Salad

$12.50

BBQ Salad

$12.50

Black Tie Salad

$12.50

Teriyaki Pineapple Salad

$12.50

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Kombucha

$4.00

7 Up

$3.00

La Croix

$3.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Retail

Stickers

Saucy Sticker

$1.20

Halloween Sticker

$1.20

Pride Sticker

$1.20

MUGS

Pride Mug

$14.00

Saucy Mug

$14.00

TO GO

TO GO TO GO TO GO TO GO!!!!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Saucy Cluckers where you can enjoy our 100% plant based cluckin' good wings, wraps, salads and award winning totchos. We look forward to serving you!

Location

1911 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Japango
orange star4.1 • 1,547
1136 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Rosetta Food Hall
orange star4.2 • 486
1109 Walnut St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen-Dazs
orange starNo Reviews
1148 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Pasta Press
orange starNo Reviews
1911 11th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Gemini - 1115 Pearl St
orange starNo Reviews
1115 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 176
1922 13th St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boulder

Fat Shack - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 11,287
1110 13th St. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Buddha Thai Cuisine - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 4,599
2719 Iris Ave BOULDER, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
SALT - Boulder
orange star4.2 • 3,846
1047 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Corner - 1100 13th St
orange star4.8 • 3,411
1100 13th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Oak at Fourteenth
orange star4.4 • 3,320
1400 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,444
2675 13th Street Boulder, CO 80304
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boulder
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston