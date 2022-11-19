Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

The Saucy Crawfish

761 Reviews

$$

3142 53rd Ave E

Bradenton, FL 34203

Popular Items

[Combo B] Shrimp and Crab Swag
Shrimp (HEAD OFF)
[Combo A] Shrimp & Crawfish Bag

COMBO

[Combo A] Shrimp & Crawfish Bag

[Combo A] Shrimp & Crawfish Bag

$17.95

Shrimp Head Off (0.5 LB), Crawfish (0.5 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.

[Combo B] Shrimp and Crab Swag

[Combo B] Shrimp and Crab Swag

$27.95

Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster), Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.

[Combo C] Mussel Madness

[Combo C] Mussel Madness

$26.95

Blue Mussel (1 LB), Green Mussel (1 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.

[Combo D] Louisianna Catch

[Combo D] Louisianna Catch

$43.95

Shrimp Head Off (1 LB), Crawfish (1 LB), Green Mussel (0.5 LB), Sausage (0.5 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.

[Combo E] Ballin' Out

[Combo E] Ballin' Out

$65.95

Shrimp Head Off (1 LB), Crawfish (1LB), Blue Mussels (1 LB), Green Mussels (1 LB), Sausage (1 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.

SEAFOOD

Shrimp (HEAD OFF)

Shrimp (HEAD OFF)

$13.95+

Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Whole Shrimp

Whole Shrimp

$11.95+

Shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Crawfish

Crawfish

$7.95+

Crawfish (Live) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Snow Crab Leg

Snow Crab Leg

$19.95+

Snow Crab Legs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Blue Mussels

Blue Mussels

$7.95+

Blue Mussels tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Green Mussels

Green Mussels

$7.95+

New Zealand Mussels tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Alaskan King Crab Legs

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$69.95+

Alaskan King Crab Legs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$22.25+

Lobster Tail tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$17.25+

Dungeness Crab tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Scallop

Scallop

$23.95+

Scallop tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Blue Crab

Blue Crab

$9.95+

Blue Crabs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Clams

$7.95+

Clams tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

Calamari

$12.95+

Calamari tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!

SIDES

Sausage

Sausage

$6.95+

Smoked sausage made with pork - a tasty add on.

Corn

Corn

$1.50+

Soak up the saucy goodness with extra corn

Potato

Potato

$1.50+

Soak up the saucy goodness with extra potatoes

Egg

$1.50+

Soak up the saucy goodness with extra eggs

Steam Broccoli

$3.00

White Rice

$2.50

LEMON ON SIDE

$0.75

OLD BAY ON SIDE

$0.75

LEMON PEPPER ON SIDE

$0.50

WINGS

[6] WINGS

$10.95

[12] WINGS

$16.95

APPETIZERS

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$5.00

Classic all American burger fries, perfectly cooked to perfection.

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.00

A Cajun twist on an American Classic. These little guys pack a powerful punch.

Lemon Pepper Fries

Lemon Pepper Fries

$5.00

Classic all American fries, perfectly cooked to perfection seasoned with lemon pepper seasoning typically used for roasted chicken. Yum!

Hushpuppies (10)

Hushpuppies (10)

$5.75

A perfect side dish to soak up the saucy goodness. A Classic buttermilk, sea salt hushpuppy.

Firecracker Shrimp (8)

Firecracker Shrimp (8)

$12.00

Fried shrimp tossed in our house firecracker sauce.

Coconut Shrimp (8)

Coconut Shrimp (8)

$12.00

Premium shrimp battered fried with fresh tropical coconut flakes.

Buffalo Shrimp (8)

Buffalo Shrimp (8)

$12.00

Fried shrimp tossed in our buffalo sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Bites

Mozzarella Cheese Bites

$8.00

Addictive fried cheese bites!

Krab Cake Bites (6)

$12.00

Homemade mini krab bites! Yum!

Garlic Bread Sticks (4)

$5.95

Fried Calamari

$10.95
Krab Rangoon

Krab Rangoon

$7.00

Crispy wonton wrapped Krab meat and Cream Cheese

Tater Tots

$5.00

Deep Fried Grated Potatoes

Cajun Tots

$5.00

Deep Fried Grated Potatoes tossed in Cajun seasoning

Fried Potstickers

$7.00

Fried Pork and Vegetable Dumplings

SOUP & SALAD

New England Clam Chowder

$6.25

Gumbo (Chicken and Sausage)

$5.25

House Salad

$6.25

House Salad & Soup

$9.95

FRIED BASKETS

Chicken Tenders (4)

Chicken Tenders (4)

$11.95

Crispy chicken tenders. Comes with your choice of fries or hushpuppies.

Fried Catfish (2)

Fried Catfish (2)

$13.95

Golden crispy fried catfish. Comes with a side of fries or hushpuppies.

Fried Shrimp (8)

Fried Shrimp (8)

$13.95

Golden crispy fried shrimp. Comes with a side of fries or hushpuppies.

Chicken Nuggets

$11.95

Golden crispy fried chicken nuggets. Comes with a side of fries or hushpuppies.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Golden crispy fried calamari. Comes with a side of fries.

Fried Crawfish Tails

$13.00Out of stock
Fried Gator (8)

Fried Gator (8)

$13.00Out of stock

What does fried gator meat taste like? Order it and try it out!

Fried Clam Strip

$13.95

Golden crispy fried clam strips. Comes with a side of fries or hushpuppies.

FRIED RICE

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00

Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.

Sausage Fried Rice

Sausage Fried Rice

$11.00

Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and our house OG cajun sauce.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.

Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice

Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.

Combination Fried Rice (Chicken, Sausage, and Shrimp)

Combination Fried Rice (Chicken, Sausage, and Shrimp)

$14.00

Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.

SEAFOOD PASTA

Simple garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine. Choose between your proteins!
Garlic Butter Pasta

Garlic Butter Pasta

$8.00

Simple garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Chicken garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$13.00

Shrimp garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$14.00

Chicken and Shrimp garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.

Ultimate Seafood Pasta (Shrimp, Mussel, and Scallop)

Ultimate Seafood Pasta (Shrimp, Mussel, and Scallop)

$15.00

Shrimp, scallop, and mussels with garlic butter sauce and pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.

EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA SAUCE - 2oz

$0.50

EXTRA SAUCE - Cup 8OZ

$3.00

EXTRA SAUCE - Pint 16OZ

$6.00

EXTRA SAUCE - Quart 32OZ

$10.00

DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203

Directions

