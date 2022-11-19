The Saucy Crawfish
761 Reviews
$$
3142 53rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34203
COMBO
[Combo A] Shrimp & Crawfish Bag
Shrimp Head Off (0.5 LB), Crawfish (0.5 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.
[Combo B] Shrimp and Crab Swag
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster), Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.
[Combo C] Mussel Madness
Blue Mussel (1 LB), Green Mussel (1 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.
[Combo D] Louisianna Catch
Shrimp Head Off (1 LB), Crawfish (1 LB), Green Mussel (0.5 LB), Sausage (0.5 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.
[Combo E] Ballin' Out
Shrimp Head Off (1 LB), Crawfish (1LB), Blue Mussels (1 LB), Green Mussels (1 LB), Sausage (1 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.
SEAFOOD
Shrimp (HEAD OFF)
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Whole Shrimp
Shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Crawfish
Crawfish (Live) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Snow Crab Leg
Snow Crab Legs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Blue Mussels
Blue Mussels tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Green Mussels
New Zealand Mussels tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Alaskan King Crab Legs
Alaskan King Crab Legs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Lobster Tail
Lobster Tail tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Dungeness Crab
Dungeness Crab tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Scallop
Scallop tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Blue Crab
Blue Crabs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Clams
Clams tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Calamari
Calamari tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
SIDES
Sausage
Smoked sausage made with pork - a tasty add on.
Corn
Soak up the saucy goodness with extra corn
Potato
Soak up the saucy goodness with extra potatoes
Egg
Soak up the saucy goodness with extra eggs
Steam Broccoli
White Rice
LEMON ON SIDE
OLD BAY ON SIDE
LEMON PEPPER ON SIDE
APPETIZERS
Regular Fries
Classic all American burger fries, perfectly cooked to perfection.
Cajun Fries
A Cajun twist on an American Classic. These little guys pack a powerful punch.
Lemon Pepper Fries
Classic all American fries, perfectly cooked to perfection seasoned with lemon pepper seasoning typically used for roasted chicken. Yum!
Hushpuppies (10)
A perfect side dish to soak up the saucy goodness. A Classic buttermilk, sea salt hushpuppy.
Firecracker Shrimp (8)
Fried shrimp tossed in our house firecracker sauce.
Coconut Shrimp (8)
Premium shrimp battered fried with fresh tropical coconut flakes.
Buffalo Shrimp (8)
Fried shrimp tossed in our buffalo sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Bites
Addictive fried cheese bites!
Krab Cake Bites (6)
Homemade mini krab bites! Yum!
Garlic Bread Sticks (4)
Fried Calamari
Krab Rangoon
Crispy wonton wrapped Krab meat and Cream Cheese
Tater Tots
Deep Fried Grated Potatoes
Cajun Tots
Deep Fried Grated Potatoes tossed in Cajun seasoning
Fried Potstickers
Fried Pork and Vegetable Dumplings
SOUP & SALAD
FRIED BASKETS
Chicken Tenders (4)
Crispy chicken tenders. Comes with your choice of fries or hushpuppies.
Fried Catfish (2)
Golden crispy fried catfish. Comes with a side of fries or hushpuppies.
Fried Shrimp (8)
Golden crispy fried shrimp. Comes with a side of fries or hushpuppies.
Chicken Nuggets
Golden crispy fried chicken nuggets. Comes with a side of fries or hushpuppies.
Fried Calamari
Golden crispy fried calamari. Comes with a side of fries.
Fried Crawfish Tails
Fried Gator (8)
What does fried gator meat taste like? Order it and try it out!
Fried Clam Strip
Golden crispy fried clam strips. Comes with a side of fries or hushpuppies.
FRIED RICE
Chicken Fried Rice
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.
Sausage Fried Rice
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and our house OG cajun sauce.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.
Combination Fried Rice (Chicken, Sausage, and Shrimp)
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.
SEAFOOD PASTA
Garlic Butter Pasta
Simple garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
Chicken Pasta
Chicken garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
Chicken & Shrimp Pasta
Chicken and Shrimp garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
Ultimate Seafood Pasta (Shrimp, Mussel, and Scallop)
Shrimp, scallop, and mussels with garlic butter sauce and pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
EXTRA SAUCE
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203