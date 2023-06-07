A map showing the location of Saucy Street 815 US 1View gallery

Saucy Street 815 US 1

815 US 1

Lake Park, FL 33403

Main Menu

Starters

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Meatballs

$11.99

French Fries

$4.99

Arancini

$10.99

Slice Pizza

$2.45

Chicken Wings & Tenders

4pc. Chicken Tender

$11.99

6pc. Chicken Tender

$13.99

10pc. Chicken Wings

$13.99

20pc. Chicken Wings

$24.99

Calzones

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$17.99

Philly Cheese Steak Calzone

$17.99

Create Your Own Calzone

$15.99

Cheese Ricotta Calzone

$14.99

The Brooklyn Calzone

$17.99

Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$18.99

Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli

$18.99

Create Your Own Stromboli

$18.99

The Brooklyn Stromboli

$18.99

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.50

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.50

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$9.50

Prosciutto Sub

$10.50

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.50

Caprese Sub

$9.50

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Desserts

Cannoli (2x)

$6.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Drinks

NA Beverages

Canned Drink

$1.75

Iced Tea

$2.45

Lemonade

$1.75

2 Liter Soda

$4.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Bottles 20oz

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.45

Specialty Pizza

12" Specialty Pizzas

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Small Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Small White Pizza

$17.99

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Small Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$17.99

Small Meatball & Ricotta Pizza

$17.99

Small Mediterranean Pizza

$17.99

Small Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Small BYO Pizza

$10.99

Small Barbeque Chicken

$17.99

SMALL Cheese Pizza

16" Specialty Pizzas

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

Large Margherita Pizza

$19.99

Large White Pizza

$19.99

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Large Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$19.99

Large Meatball & Ricotta Pizza

$19.99

Large Mediterranean Pizza

$19.99

Large Veggie Pizza

$19.99

Large BYO Pizza

$14.99

Large Barbeque Chicken

$19.99

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

Specials of the day

2 extras slice of cheese pizza

$5.99

Large cheese pizza special

$10.99

Special large 1 topping pizza & 10 wings

$26.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

815 US 1, Lake Park, FL 33403

Directions

