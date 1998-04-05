Saucy Brew Works
2885 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
Popular Items
Small Pizza
Small Briar Hill
Saucy red sauce, peppers, onions, finished with parmesan
BYO Small
You can pick one sauce and one cheese for free. Additional toppings are $1.00 per topping.
Small Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
Small Chick'N Waffle
Boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley, pecorino romano
Small Fungus Amongus
boursin, assorted mushrooms, goat cheese, parmesan, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley, pecorino romano
Small Margherita
saucy red, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pecorino romano
Small Molti Formaggi
Saucy White, parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, parsley pecorino romano, asiago
Small Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
Small Pig Ate My Pizza
Small Phat Ranch
chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley
Small Saucy Deluxe
saucy red, provolone, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushroom, caramelized onion, parsley
Small Veggie Supreme
saucy red, garlic oil, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion, provolone, parsley, pecorino romano
Small Pepperoni
Small Cheese
Small Cleveland
Saucy white BBQ, mozzarella & provolone, kielbasa, onion & bell pepper, assorted mushrooms
Medium Pizza
Medium Briar Hill
Saucy red sauce, peppers, onions, finished with parmesan
BYO Medium
You can pick one sauce and one cheese for free. Additional toppings are $2.00 per topping.
Medium Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
Medium Chick'N Waffle
boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, pecorino romano, glazed pecans
Medium Fungus Amongus
boursin, assorted mushrooms, goat cheese, parmesan, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley, pecorino romano
Medium Margherita
saucy red, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pecorino romano
Medium Molti Formaggi
saucy white, parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, parsley, pecorino romano, asiago
Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
Medium Saucy Deluxe
saucy red, provolone, pepperoni, italian sausage, caramelized onion, mushroom, parsley
Medium Veggie Supreme
saucy red, garlic oil, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion, provolone, parsley, pecorino romano
Medium Phat Ranch
chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley
Medium Pig Ate My Pizza
roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, garlic, spinach, pork shoulder, bell peppers, balsamic glaze, parsley
Medium Pepperoni
Medium Cheese
Medium Cleveland
Saucy white BBQ, mozzarella & provolone, kielbasa, onion & bell pepper, assorted mushrooms
Large Pizza
Large Briar Hill
Saucy red sauce, peppers, onions, finished with parmesan
BYO Large
You can pick one sauce and one cheese for free. Additional toppings are $3.00 per topping.
Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
Large Chick'N Waffle
boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, pecorino romano, scallions
Large Fungus Amongus
boursin, assorted mushrooms, goat cheese, parmesan, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley, pecorino romano
Large Margherita
saucy red, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pecorino romano
Large Molti Formaggi
saucy white, parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, parsley, pecorino romano, asiago
Large Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
Large Phat Ranch
chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley
Large Pig Ate My Pizza
roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, garlic, spinach, pork shoulder, bell peppers, balsamic glaze, parsley
Large Saucy Deluxe
saucy red, provolone, pepperoni, italian sausage, caramelized onion, mushroom, parsley
Large Veggie Supreme
saucy red, garlic oil, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion, provolone, parsley, pecorino romano
Large Pepperoni
Large Cheese
Large Pig Ate My Pizza
Large Cleveland
Saucy white BBQ, mozzarella & provolone, kielbasa, onion & bell pepper, assorted mushrooms
Vegan Pizza
Vegan Pepperoni
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, parsley.
Vegan Supreme
saucy red, vegan mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley
Vegan Deluxe
Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley.
Vegan Sausage Pepper
saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, peppers, red onion, parsley
Sandwiches
Italian Sausage
Roasted peppers & onions, marinara, mozzarella & provolone cheese
Caprese
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze (add chicken for $2)
Italian
salami, capicola, mozzarella, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb vinaigrette
Meatball Sandwich
House made all beef meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, Saucy Red, parmesan, italian herbs. ***Contains Gluten***
Pulled Pork
smoked pork shoulder, Carolina bbq sauce, provolone, brussels sprout slaw
Tender Sandwich
Chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, saucy ranch or creamy blue cheese
Vegan Sausage
Vegan sausage, roasted peppers and onion, saucy red sauce, basil.
Salads
Asian Noodle
mixed greens, hoisin noodles, roasted chicken, broccoli, peppers, orange sesame dressing
Chipotle Chicken
iceberg, roasted chicken, smoked gouda, grape tomato, chipotle ranch
Chopped Salad
iceberg lettuce, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onion, grape tomato, blue cheese dressing
House Salad
mixed young greens, grape tomato, kalamata olives, english cucumber, feta, sherry-dijon vinaigrette
Side Salad
iceberg lettuce, mozzzarella, grape tomato, banana peppers, choice of dressing
Italian Chop
Iceberg lettuce, salami, capicola, provolone, banana peppers, tomato, red onion, herb vinaigrette
Staples
Hummus
Cleveland Mac and Cheese week.
Add Side of Saucy Red Sauce
Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese
based off a European cheese spread recipe with a Saucy twist
Mac and Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)
Saucy Balls
3 house made all beef meatballs, Saucy Red, breadstick, parsley, pecorino romano ***Contains Gluten***
Saucy Bread
3 house made breadsticks with rosemary roasted garlic butter
Tenders
1/2 pound of tenders baked with your choice of a side of sauce with ranch or blue cheese. Choose from: Buffalo White BBQ Bee's Sting Bronco's Chili Sauce Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings Nashville Hot Kung Pao
Wings
half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese. Choose from: Buffalo White BBQ Bee's Sting Bronco's Chili Sauce Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings Nashville Hot Kung Pao
Cowboy Chips
coffee and chile braised beef, roasted pepper queso, smoked cheese, kettle chips, parsley
Pimento and Cauliflower Dip
pimento cheese, roasted cauliflower, smoked cheese, herbed naan
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Brewery/Apizzeria
2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114