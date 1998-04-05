Saucy Brew Works

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Small Pizza

Small Briar Hill

$15.00

Saucy red sauce, peppers, onions, finished with parmesan

BYO Small

$11.00

You can pick one sauce and one cheese for free. Additional toppings are $1.00 per topping.

Small Bees Knees

Small Bees Knees

$15.00

saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano

Small Chick'N Waffle

Small Chick'N Waffle

$15.00

Boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley, pecorino romano

Small Fungus Amongus

$15.00

boursin, assorted mushrooms, goat cheese, parmesan, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley, pecorino romano

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$12.00

saucy red, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pecorino romano

Small Molti Formaggi

Small Molti Formaggi

$15.00

Saucy White, parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, parsley pecorino romano, asiago

Small Nashville Hot Chicken

Small Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano

Small Pig Ate My Pizza

$15.00
Small Phat Ranch

Small Phat Ranch

$15.00

chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley

Small Saucy Deluxe

Small Saucy Deluxe

$15.00

saucy red, provolone, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushroom, caramelized onion, parsley

Small Veggie Supreme

Small Veggie Supreme

$15.00

saucy red, garlic oil, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion, provolone, parsley, pecorino romano

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$12.00
Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$12.00

Small Cleveland

$15.00

Saucy white BBQ, mozzarella & provolone, kielbasa, onion & bell pepper, assorted mushrooms

Medium Pizza

Medium Briar Hill

$19.00

Saucy red sauce, peppers, onions, finished with parmesan

BYO Medium

$11.00

You can pick one sauce and one cheese for free. Additional toppings are $2.00 per topping.

Medium Bees Knees

Medium Bees Knees

$19.00

saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano

Medium Chick'N Waffle

Medium Chick'N Waffle

$19.00

boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, pecorino romano, glazed pecans

Medium Fungus Amongus

Medium Fungus Amongus

$19.00

boursin, assorted mushrooms, goat cheese, parmesan, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley, pecorino romano

Medium Margherita

Medium Margherita

$17.00

saucy red, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pecorino romano

Medium Molti Formaggi

Medium Molti Formaggi

$19.00

saucy white, parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, parsley, pecorino romano, asiago

Medium Nashville Hot Chicken

Medium Nashville Hot Chicken

$19.00

saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano

Medium Saucy Deluxe

Medium Saucy Deluxe

$19.00

saucy red, provolone, pepperoni, italian sausage, caramelized onion, mushroom, parsley

Medium Veggie Supreme

Medium Veggie Supreme

$19.00

saucy red, garlic oil, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion, provolone, parsley, pecorino romano

Medium Phat Ranch

Medium Phat Ranch

$19.00

chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley

Medium Pig Ate My Pizza

Medium Pig Ate My Pizza

$19.00

roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, garlic, spinach, pork shoulder, bell peppers, balsamic glaze, parsley

Medium Pepperoni

Medium Pepperoni

$17.00
Medium Cheese

Medium Cheese

$17.00

Medium Cleveland

$19.00

Saucy white BBQ, mozzarella & provolone, kielbasa, onion & bell pepper, assorted mushrooms

Large Pizza

Large Briar Hill

$27.00

Saucy red sauce, peppers, onions, finished with parmesan

BYO Large

$20.00

You can pick one sauce and one cheese for free. Additional toppings are $3.00 per topping.

Large Bees Knees

Large Bees Knees

$27.00

saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano

Large Chick'N Waffle

Large Chick'N Waffle

$27.00

boursin sauce, smoked cheese, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, pecorino romano, scallions

Large Fungus Amongus

Large Fungus Amongus

$27.00

boursin, assorted mushrooms, goat cheese, parmesan, spinach, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley, pecorino romano

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$23.00

saucy red, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pecorino romano

Large Molti Formaggi

Large Molti Formaggi

$27.00

saucy white, parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, parsley, pecorino romano, asiago

Large Nashville Hot Chicken

Large Nashville Hot Chicken

$27.00

saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano

Large Phat Ranch

Large Phat Ranch

$27.00

chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley

Large Pig Ate My Pizza

Large Pig Ate My Pizza

$27.00

roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, garlic, spinach, pork shoulder, bell peppers, balsamic glaze, parsley

Large Saucy Deluxe

Large Saucy Deluxe

$27.00

saucy red, provolone, pepperoni, italian sausage, caramelized onion, mushroom, parsley

Large Veggie Supreme

Large Veggie Supreme

$27.00

saucy red, garlic oil, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion, provolone, parsley, pecorino romano

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$23.00
Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$20.00

Large Pig Ate My Pizza

$27.00

Large Cleveland

$27.00

Saucy white BBQ, mozzarella & provolone, kielbasa, onion & bell pepper, assorted mushrooms

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pepperoni

$14.00+

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, parsley.

Vegan Supreme

$16.00+

saucy red, vegan mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, parsley

Vegan Deluxe

$16.00+

Saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parsley.

Vegan Sausage Pepper

$16.00+

saucy red, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, peppers, red onion, parsley

Sandwiches

Italian Sausage

$14.00

Roasted peppers & onions, marinara, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Caprese

Caprese

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze (add chicken for $2)

Italian

Italian

$13.00

salami, capicola, mozzarella, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb vinaigrette

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

House made all beef meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, Saucy Red, parmesan, italian herbs. ***Contains Gluten***

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.00

smoked pork shoulder, Carolina bbq sauce, provolone, brussels sprout slaw

Tender Sandwich

Tender Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, saucy ranch or creamy blue cheese

Vegan Sausage

Vegan Sausage

$13.00

Vegan sausage, roasted peppers and onion, saucy red sauce, basil.

Salads

Asian Noodle

Asian Noodle

$10.00

mixed greens, hoisin noodles, roasted chicken, broccoli, peppers, orange sesame dressing

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$10.00

iceberg, roasted chicken, smoked gouda, grape tomato, chipotle ranch

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.00

iceberg lettuce, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onion, grape tomato, blue cheese dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

mixed young greens, grape tomato, kalamata olives, english cucumber, feta, sherry-dijon vinaigrette

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

iceberg lettuce, mozzzarella, grape tomato, banana peppers, choice of dressing

Italian Chop

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, salami, capicola, provolone, banana peppers, tomato, red onion, herb vinaigrette

Staples

Hummus

$12.00Out of stock

Cleveland Mac and Cheese week.

Add Side of Saucy Red Sauce

$1.00
Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese

Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese

$12.00

based off a European cheese spread recipe with a Saucy twist

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)

Saucy Balls

Saucy Balls

$12.00

3 house made all beef meatballs, Saucy Red, breadstick, parsley, pecorino romano ***Contains Gluten***

Saucy Bread

Saucy Bread

$7.00

3 house made breadsticks with rosemary roasted garlic butter

Tenders

Tenders

$12.00

1/2 pound of tenders baked with your choice of a side of sauce with ranch or blue cheese. Choose from: Buffalo White BBQ Bee's Sting Bronco's Chili Sauce Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings Nashville Hot Kung Pao

Wings

Wings

$12.00+

half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese. Choose from: Buffalo White BBQ Bee's Sting Bronco's Chili Sauce Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings Nashville Hot Kung Pao

Cowboy Chips

Cowboy Chips

$12.00

coffee and chile braised beef, roasted pepper queso, smoked cheese, kettle chips, parsley

Pimento and Cauliflower Dip

Pimento and Cauliflower Dip

$12.00

pimento cheese, roasted cauliflower, smoked cheese, herbed naan

Extras

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Saucy Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Sherry Dijon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Add Side of Saucy Red Sauce

$1.00

Side of Wing Sauce

$0.50

Bottled Soda- 20oz

Aquafina 20oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$3.00

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$3.00

Gatorade Blue 20oz

$3.50

Lipton Brisk w/ Lemon

$3.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew 20oz

$3.00

Mt. Dew: Code Red 20oz

$3.00

Mugg Root Beer

$3.00

Pepsi 20oz

$3.00

Sierra Mist 20oz

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Brewery/Apizzeria

Location

2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114

Directions

Gallery
Saucy Brew Works image
Saucy Brew Works image
Saucy Brew Works image

