Saucy Chick Rotisserie 1539 Fishburne Ave

Macha Chili Oil

$2.00

Designed for the brave and bold. Fresh blend of chilis, garlic and sesame. Fruit forward, smoky, spicy and addictive. vegan. Saucy Tip: 1) We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces! 2) If you have any left over, some of our favorite uses include pairing with eggs, drizzling on avocado toast or rice, pour into soup, or dip some good crusty bread!