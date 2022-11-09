A map showing the location of Saucy Chick Rotisserie 1539 Fishburne AveView gallery

Saucy Chick Rotisserie 1539 Fishburne Ave

No reviews yet

1539 Fishburne Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90063

Popular Items

Saucy Sampler Pack
Kachumber Salad
Charred Haldi Cauliflower

MEALS

Pibil Chick Rotisserie Dinner to Share Meal

$45.00

Whole Pibil chicken, 1 scratch crafted sauce, 2 large sides, house pickled onions and 8 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 4-6. PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are Mary's Free-Range, nonGMO, antibiotic free, born and bred in Cali, air-chilled. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.

Jeera Chick Rotisserie Dinner to Share Meal

$45.00

Whole Jeera chicken, 1 scratch crafted sauce, 2 large sides, house pickled onions and 8 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 4-6. JEERA: Warm earthy Indian notes of caramelized onions, fresh ginger, garlic and cumin 2 ways. Absolutely delicious, approachable and not spicy. Chicks are Mary's Free-Range, nonGMO, antibiotic free, born and bred in Cali, air-chilled. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours

1/2 Rotisserie Meal - Pibil

$29.00

1/2 Pibil chicken, 1 scratch crafted sauce, 2 small sides, house pickled onions and 4 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 2-3 PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are Mary's Free-Range, nonGMO, antibiotic free, born and bred in Cali, air-chilled. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.

1/2 Rotisserie Meal - Jeera

$29.00

1/2 Jeera chicken, 1 scratch crafted sauce, 2 small sides, house pickled onions and 4 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 2-3 JEERA: Warm earthy Indian notes of caramelized onions, fresh ginger, garlic and cumin 2 ways. Absolutely delicious, approachable and not spicy. Chicks are Mary's Free-Range, nonGMO, antibiotic free, born and bred in Cali, air-chilled. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours

1/4 Rotisserie Meal - Pibil

$19.00

1/4 Pibil chicken, 1 scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house-pickled onions, and 2 hand-crafted Mejorado tortillas. PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are Mary's Free-Range, nonGMO, antibiotic free, born and bred in Cali, air-chilled. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.

1/4 Rotisserie Meal - Jeera

$19.00

1/4 Jeera chicken, 1 scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house pickled onions and 2 hand-crafted tortillas. JEERA: Warm earthy Indian notes of caramelized onions, fresh ginger, garlic and cumin 2 ways. Absolutely delicious, approachable and not spicy. Chicks are Mary's Free-Range, nonGMO, antibiotic free, born and bred in Cali, air-chilled. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours

new date TBA - Delivery by Saucy Chick - enter your address in the notes!

$5.00Out of stock

HI! This is for "special out-of-area" delivery directly by Saucy Chick Rotisserie. :)

ALA CARTE

Pibil Chick

$28.00

Yucatan notes of citrus, achiote, garlic and cloves. Mary's Free Range Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. Non-GMO. G.A.P. Step 3 certified. Air-chilled. California born and bred.

Jeera Chick

$28.00

East Indian warm, earthy notes of caramelized onions, cumin, garlic, cilantro. Mary's Free Range Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. Non-GMO. G.A.P. Step 3 certified. Air-chilled. California born and bred.

1/2 Pibil Chick

$15.00

Yucatan notes of citrus, achiote, garlic and cloves. Mary's Free Range Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. Non-GMO. G.A.P. Step 3 certified. Air-chilled. California born and bred.

1/2 Jeera Chick

$15.00

East Indian warm, earthy notes of caramelized onions, cumin, garlic, cilantro. Mary's Free Range Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. Non-GMO. G.A.P. Step 3 certified. Air-chilled. California born and bred.

SCRATCH CRAFTED SAUCES

Saucy Sampler Pack

$5.00

Samples of all our sauces. Enjoy layering in flavors and personalizing your Saucy Chick meal experience! - G.G. Sauce - Macha Chili Oil - Raita - Ambli Molasses

GG Sauce

$2.00

Green and garlic. Lots of garlic. Mild kick. Great with Plain or Pibil. vegetarian. Saucy Tips: 1) Top off your custom built Charred Haldi Cauliflower taco. Layer in Raita, Macha Chili Oil and house-pickled onions. 2) We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces!

Ambli Molasses

$2.00

Tamarind simmered with aromatics. Sweet, sticky, tart. vegan. Saucy Tip: We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces!

Macha Chili Oil

$2.00

Designed for the brave and bold. Fresh blend of chilis, garlic and sesame. Fruit forward, smoky, spicy and addictive. vegan. Saucy Tip: 1) We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces! 2) If you have any left over, some of our favorite uses include pairing with eggs, drizzling on avocado toast or rice, pour into soup, or dip some good crusty bread!

Raita

$2.00

Cool, creamy yogurt with cucumber, cilantro, coriander. vegetarian. Saucy Tip: We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces

House Pickled Onions

$1.00

Vibrant and naturally pink. Freshly sliced and brined. vegan.

HOUSE CRAFTED SIDES

Mom's Beans

$8.00+

Mom's famous, secret-recipe beans were anticipated all year long as they only came out during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Pure decadence of whipped pinto beans, chorizo, and cheese. Treat yo'self.

Charred Haldi Cauliflower

$8.00+

Turmeric roasted cauliflower, kissed with red chili flakes, mint, cilantro and pistachio. Perfect side for any of the Chicks. vegan. Saucy Tip: create your own Charred Haldi Cauliflower taco/roll and layer with G.G. Sauce, Raita, Macha Chili Oil and house pickled onions. Flavors are next level.

Kachumber Salad

$8.00

English cucumbers, spiced peanuts, coconut, lime. vegan. ****contains peanuts****

Mayocoba Beans

$6.00+

Braised for hours, buttery and creamy in texture. Comfort found in every bite. vegan.

Jeera Rice

$5.00+

Basmati rice with cumin and aromatics warmed in Ba's ghee. (Ba in Gujarati means grandmother). Bas knows what's up. vegetarian.

TORTILLAS

Hand Crafted Tortillas Mejorado by Burritos la Palma (8)

$6.00

Iconic, Los Angeles based, fresh, hand-crafted tortillas. Pliant, soft, buttery and no added preservatives. vegetarian. A secret family recipe of the Bañuelos Lugo family, Burritos La Palma has been awarded many coveted culinary accolades: a Michelin Bib Gourmand, Vendy Cup at Tacolandia LA, multiple Best Of lists such as LA Times 101, and beloved by Jonathan Gold.

Lettuce Wraps

$4.00

Siete Foods CASSAVA & COCONUT TORTILLAS - 6 PACKS

$7.50

BEVIES

Jarritos Guava

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

UTENSILS

Would you like utensils and napkins?

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thoughtfully crafted, free-range Mexican x Indian rotisserie eats.

Website

Location

1539 Fishburne Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90063

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

