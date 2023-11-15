Saucy Chick Goat Mafia Pasadena, CA
203 Rosemead Boulevard
East Pasadena, CA 91107
Popular Items
- 1/2 Duo Rotisserie Meal - Pibil & Jeera$26.00
1/4 Pibil + 1/4 Jeera rotisserie chicken, 2 scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house pickled onions and 4 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 2-3 PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
- Papas con Chorizo$9.00+
- Birria de Chivo Bowl$15.00
Century old family recipe hailing from Jalisco, goat birria. Served with Jeera Rice, Mayocoba Beans, and hand-pressed corn tortillas
THANKSGIVING: PREORDER BY 11/18
- THANKSGIVING SMOKED HAM MEAL$135.00
PREORDER BY 11/18 PICKUP ON 11/22 BY 7PM Feeds 6-8 Hickory Smoked, Brown Sugared Ham Roasted Brussels with Pepitas Piloncillo Sweet Potatoes Smoked Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Citrus Cranberry
- THANKSGIVING PIBIL ROTISSERIE MEAL$100.00
PREORDER BY 11/18 PICKUP ON 11/22 BY 7PM Feeds 4-6 Pibil Rotisserie Roasted Brussels with Pepitas Piloncillo Sweet Potatoes Smoked Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Citrus Cranberry
- THANKSGIVING: Hickory Smoked Ham$69.00
preorder by 11/18. pickup 11/22; indicate pickup time at checkout
PLATES & MEALS
- 1/4 Rotisserie Meal - Pibil$15.00
Mexican & Indian come together with: 1/4 Yucatan inspired Pibil chicken, 2 scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house-pickled onions, and 2 hand-crafted Mejorado tortillas. PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
- 1/4 Rotisserie Meal - Jeera$15.00
Mexican & Indian come together with: 1/4 Indian inspired Jeera chicken, 2scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house pickled onions and 2 hand-crafted tortillas. JEERA: Warm earthy Indian notes of caramelized onions, fresh ginger, garlic and cumin 2 ways. Absolutely delicious, approachable and not spicy. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
- 1/2 Duo Rotisserie Meal - Pibil & Jeera$26.00
1/4 Pibil + 1/4 Jeera rotisserie chicken, 2 scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house pickled onions and 4 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 2-3 PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
- 1/2 Rotisserie Meal - Pibil$26.00
Mexican & Indian come together with: 1/2 Yucatan inspired Pibil chicken, 2 scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house pickled onions and 4 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 2-3 PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
- 1/2 Rotisserie Meal - Jeera$26.00
Mexican & Indian come together with: 1/2 Indian inspired Jeera chicken, 2 scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house pickled onions and 4 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 2-3 JEERA: Warm earthy Indian notes of caramelized onions, fresh ginger, garlic and cumin 2 ways. Absolutely delicious, approachable and not spicy. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
- 1/2 Smoked Ambli Meal$26.00
Smoked, tamarind
- Pibil Chick Rotisserie Dinner to Share Meal$51.00
Mexican & Indian come together with: Whole Yucatan inspired Pibil chicken, 2 scratch crafted sauces, 2 large sides, escabeche, house pickled onions and 8 hand-crafted, Mejorado tortillas. Feeds 4-6. PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
- Jeera Chick Rotisserie Dinner to Share Meal$51.00
Mexican & Indian come together with: Whole Indian inspired Jeera chicken, 1 scratch crafted sauce, 2 large sides, house pickled onions and 8 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 4-6. JEERA: Warm earthy Indian notes of caramelized onions, fresh ginger, garlic and cumin 2 ways. Absolutely delicious, approachable and not spicy. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
- Ambli Smoked Chicken to Share Meal$51.00
GROUP ORDER: BETTER TOGETHER
KIDS MEALS
TACOS
- 3-Taco Plate: Choose Your Adventure$14.00
Choose any 3 tacos Taco choices: Pibil Rotisserie Jeera Rotisserie Birria Carne Asada Charred Haldi Cauliflower
- Birria Queso Taco (1)$5.00
100+ year old family tradition, hailing from Jalisco. Served on fresh, hand-pressed corn tortillas
- Skirt Steak Asada Taco (1)$5.00
Citrus kissed steak, served fresh, hand-pressed corn tortilla
- Charred Haldi Cauliflower Taco (1)$5.00
Turmeric roasted cauliflower, pistachio dust, fresh torn mint, herbaceous GG sauce.
- Pibil Chick Taco (1)$5.00
Hand-pulled Pibil nestled with Mom's Beans, herbaceous and garlicky GG Sauce, lime pickled onions, queso fresco. Plancha seared. (1)
- Jeera Chick Taco (1)$5.00
Hand-pull Jeera rotisserie chicken, herbaceous GG Sauce, mayocoba beans, lime pickled onions, mint
WARM BOWLS & SALAD
- Pibil Rotisserie Chicken Bowl$15.00
Hand-pulled Pibil rotisserie, cumin scented rice, Mom's Beans, lime pickled onions, tomatoes, fenugreek esquites, queso fresco, herbaceous and garlicky GG sauce.
- Jeera Rotisserie Chicken Bowl$15.00
Mexican & Indian in one bowl! Hand-pulled Jeera rotisserie, cumin scented rice, Mayocoba beans, fenugreek corn, cucumber coconut-peanuts, lime pickled onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, Raita.
- Charred Haldi Cauliflower Rice Bowl$15.00
Charred Haldi Cauliflower, Jeera Rice, Mayocoba Beans, Kachumber Salad, Pickled Onions, Cilantro
- Build Your Own$15.00
- Birria de Chivo Bowl$15.00
Century old family recipe hailing from Jalisco, goat birria. Served with Jeera Rice, Mayocoba Beans, and hand-pressed corn tortillas
- Skirt Steak Asada Bowl$15.00
Citrus marinated skirt steak asada, Fenugreek Esquites, Jeera Rice, Mayocoba Beans,
- Chicken and Beluga Lentil Salad$16.00Out of stock
Coming Soon: Crisp romaine, biquinho peppers, cucumbers, carrots, roasted corn, queso fresco, pepitas w/ lime vinaigrette
BURRITOS
- Pibil Chick Burrito$15.00
Mexican & Indian in one burrito! Hand-pulled Pibil rotisserie, choice of beans, cumin scented rice, herbaceous and garlicky GG sauce, lime pickled onions.
- Goat Birria Burrito$15.00
A 100+ year family tradition and recipe: Jalisco style goat birria, simmered for hours wrapped in a Mejorado tortilla.
- Steak Asada Burrito$15.00
Citrus kissed steak, Jeera Rice, Mom's Beans, herbaceous GG sauce, wrapped in Mejorado tortilla
- Charred Haldi Cauliflower Burrito$15.00
Roasted turmeric cauliflower, cumin scented rice, Mayocoba beans, herbaceous GG Sauce, fresh torn mint, pistachio dust, lime pickled onions. contains: dairy, gluten, pistachios (can substitute with pepitas)
- Jeera Chick Burrito$15.00
Jeera chicken, Jeera Rice, Mayocoba Beans, GG Sauce, Ambli, Mint, Cilantro
TO SHARE OR SELF-CARE
- Pibil Chick Nachos$16.00
Hand-pulled Pibil rotisserie sits on a bed of nonGMO corn chips, slathered with Mom's Beans (contains pork chorizo,), herbaceous GG sauce, Ambli Molasses, crema, lime pickled onions, cilantro. Trust, it's a good time.
- Jeera Chick Chaat-chos$16.00
Hand-pulled Jeera rotisserie, on a bed of hand-rolled and crafted Indian airy, melt-in your mouth para crisps, Mayocoba beans, herbaceous GG Sauce, Ambli Molasses, crema, roasted peanuts, lime spiced coconut, fresh torn mint, sev crunch. Replace para for nonGMO corn chips as a gluten-free option.
- Chaat-chos (vegetarian)$14.00
A bed of hand-rolled and crafted Indian airy, melt-in your mouth para crisps, Mayocoba beans, herbaceous GG Sauce, Ambli Molasses, crema, roasted peanuts, lime spiced coconut, fresh torn mint, sev crunch. Replace para for nonGMO corn chips as a gluten-free option.
- Ambli Smoked Wings 8pc$15.00
- Pibil Smoked Wings 8pc$15.00
- Jeera Smoked Wings 8pc$15.00Out of stock
- Macha Smoked Wings 8pc$15.00
- Ambli Smoked Wings 12pc$20.00
- Pibil Smoked Wings 12pc$20.00
- Jeera Smoked Wings 12pc$20.00Out of stock
- Macha Smoked Wings 12pc$20.00
HOUSE CRAFTED SIDES
- Papas con Chorizo$9.00+
- Popped Mustard Seed Potatoes$9.00+
tempered cumin, masala
- Fenugreek Esquites$9.00+
Our take on Mexican esquites, kissed with kasoori fenugreek.
- Jeera Rice$8.00+
Basmati rice with cumin and aromatics
- Mayocoba Beans (vegan)$9.00+
Braised for hours, buttery and creamy in texture. Comfort found in every bite. vegan.
- Kachumber Salad$9.00+
cucumbers, roasted peanuts, coconut, mint, lime vinaigrette.
- Charred Haldi Cauliflower (vegan)$9.00+
Turmeric roasted cauliflower, kissed with red chili flakes, mint, cilantro and pistachio. Perfect side for any of the Chicks. vegan. Saucy Tip: create your own Charred Haldi Cauliflower taco/roll and layer with G.G. Sauce, Raita, Macha Chili Oil and house pickled onions. Flavors are next level.
- Mom's Beans$9.00+
Mom's famous, secret-recipe beans were anticipated all year long as they only came out during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Pure decadence of whipped pinto beans, chorizo, cheeseS and other magical mom kisses. Treat yo'self.
BEVIES
- Chiki Chiki Boom Boom, Botanical Mango+Passionfruit$4.00
This tropical water is made of primarily herbs & flowers that delivers antioxidants. The light, refreshing, floral blend has a unique flavor that quenches hydration, while providing a just enough sweet taste to pleasure your cravings. Topped off with a hint of lemon, this is how the locals in Ecuador have been drinking it for 500+ years.
- Water$3.00
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Coco Rose$7.00Out of stock
rose scented coconut milk, lime, holy basil seeds
- Chaichata: horchata, masala chai (contains dairy)$7.00Out of stock
- Cálmate: chamomile yerba mate$7.00Out of stock
- Fanta Orange$4.00
- Squirt$4.00
- Jarritos Mango$4.00
- Jarritos Tamarind$4.00
- Topochico$4.00
- Ginger Jamaica$7.00Out of stock
- Jarritos Pineapple$4.00
- Jarritos Guava$4.00
SWEET ENDINGS
- Lei'd Cookies - Mayan Chocolate Chip$5.00Out of stock
If cookies were a love language: The Mayan - spiced brown butter chocolate chip cookies - a tribute to Mexican Hot Cocoa! Notes of Cinnamon and Cayenne. Abuela approved! About Lei'd Cookies:: Cookies with a purpose, one bite at a time. Local, organic, sustainable, and small batch. Each batch is a three-day process and when you try their cookies, you’ll know they’re theirs because they are so good, you’ll feel like you just got Lei’d!
- Lei'd Cookies - Guju Girl$5.00Out of stock
The Guju Girl: a nod to Guajarati profiles of sweet, savory and spice: cardamom, pistachios, and nutmeg come together effortlessly. About Lei'd Cookies:: Cookies with a purpose, one bite at a time. Local, organic, sustainable, and small batch. Each batch is a three-day process and when you try their cookies, you’ll know they’re theirs because they are so good, you’ll feel like you just got Lei’d!
- Lei'd Cookies - Chocolate Chip$5.00Out of stock
About Lei'd Cookies:: Cookies with a purpose, one bite at a time. Local, organic, sustainable, and small batch. Each batch is a three-day process and when you try their cookies, you’ll know they’re theirs because they are so good, you’ll feel like you just got Lei’d!
SCRATCH CRAFTED SAUCES
- Saucy Sampler Pack$3.00
Samples of all our sauces. Enjoy layering in flavors and personalizing your Saucy Chick meal experience! - G.G. Sauce - Macha Chili Oil - Raita - Ambli Molasses
- GG Sauce$2.00
Green and garlicy. Mild kick. vegetarian. We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces!
- Ambli Molasses$2.00
Tamarind reduction simmered with aromatics. Sweet, sticky, tart. vegan. We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces!
- Macha Chili Oil$2.00
Macha: Spanish for feminine brave. Fresh blend of chilis, garlic and sesame. Fruit forward, smoky, spicy and addictive. vegan. ¡ella sí que puede! Saucy Tip: 1) We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces! 2) If you have any left over, some of our favorite uses include pairing with eggs, drizzling on avocado toast or rice, pour into soup, or dip some good crusty bread!
- Raita$2.00
Cool, creamy cumin scented yogurt with cucumber. vegetarian. Saucy Tip: We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces
- House Pickled Onions$1.00
Vibrant and naturally pink. Freshly sliced and brined. vegan.
- Escabeche$2.50
ALA CARTE
- 1/4 Pibil Chick$7.00
- 1/4 Jeera Chick$7.00
- 1/2 Pibil Chick$13.00
Yucatan notes of citrus, achiote, garlic and cloves. Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. No hormones, no anti-biotics. Air-chilled. California born and bred.
- 1/2 Jeera Chick$13.00
East Indian warm, earthy notes of caramelized onions, cumin, garlic, cilantro. Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. No hormones, no anti-biotics. Air-chilled. California born and bred.
- 1/2 Ambli Smoked Chicken$13.00
- Duo Rotisserie: 1/2$13.00
- Pibil Chick [whole]$25.00
Yucatan notes of citrus, achiote, garlic and cloves. Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. No hormones, no anti-biotics. Air-chilled. California born and bred.
- Jeera Chick [whole]$25.00
East Indian warm, earthy notes of caramelized onions, cumin, garlic, cilantro. Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. No hormones, no anti-biotics. Air-chilled. California born and bred.
Duo Rotisserie: Whole
- Ambli Smoked Chicken [whole]$25.00
- Birria$15.00
- Consome$2.00+
TORTILLAS
- Hand Crafted Tortillas Mejorado (2)$1.50+
- Hand Crafted Tortillas by Mejorado (4)$3.00+
Iconic, Los Angeles based, fresh, hand-crafted tortillas. Pliant, soft, buttery and no added preservatives. vegetarian. A secret family recipe of the Bañuelos Lugo family, Burritos La Palma has been awarded many coveted culinary accolades: a Michelin Bib Gourmand, Vendy Cup at Tacolandia LA, multiple Best Of lists such as LA Times 101, and beloved by Jonathan Gold.
- Hand Crafted Tortillas by Mejorado (8)$6.00+
Iconic, Los Angeles based, fresh, hand-crafted tortillas. Pliant, soft, buttery and no added preservatives. vegetarian. A secret family recipe of the Bañuelos Lugo family, Burritos La Palma has been awarded many coveted culinary accolades: a Michelin Bib Gourmand, Vendy Cup at Tacolandia LA, multiple Best Of lists such as LA Times 101, and beloved by Jonathan Gold.
- Hand Crafted Tortillas by Mejorado (10)$7.50+
Iconic, Los Angeles based, fresh, hand-crafted tortillas. Pliant, soft,and no added preservatives. vegetarian. A secret family recipe of the Bañuelos Lugo family, Burritos La Palma has been awarded many coveted culinary accolades: a Michelin Bib Gourmand, Vendy Cup at Tacolandia LA, multiple Best Of lists such as LA Times 101, and beloved by Jonathan Gold.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
PASADENA OPENING 10/18 Thoughtfully crafted fare rooted in Mexican x Indian hospitality. Slangin' rotisserie, traditional birria de chivo y mas. We look forward to the privilege of feeding you! Marcel, Rhea, Juan and Ivan. :)
203 Rosemead Boulevard, East Pasadena, CA 91107