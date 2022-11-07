Saucys Thai and Pho - Royal 5944 Royal Ln #3813

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Pad See Ew
Red Curry

Appetizers

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.95

Golden crisp fried vegetable or chicken and vegetable rolls in a rice paper wrapper served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fresh Salad Rolls

Fresh Salad Rolls

$5.95

Fresh rolls filled with basil, carrot, lettuce, and rice noodle served with peanut sauce.

Crispy Wrapped Shrimp

$7.95

Crispy shrimp wrapped in rice paper served with sriracha cream sauce.

Chicken Satay

$7.95

Marinated chicken served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Deep fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce.

Dumpling

Dumpling

$6.95

Chicken, shrimp and water chestnut in vegetable wrapper, served with mushroom soy sauce. Steamed or fried

Corn Patties

Corn Patties

$6.95

Sweet corn battered and deep-fried golden brown. Served with cucumber sweet sauce.

Haven Beef

$8.95

Thai style feed jerky.

Thai Sausage

$8.95

Thai sausage

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.95

Japanese pot stickers with chicken. Steamed or fried

Crab Cream Cheese

Crab Cream Cheese

$7.95

Crab rangoon

Edamame

$4.95

Edamame

ChickenWings

$8.95

Chicken Wings

Salad Wraps

$7.95

Chopped chicken mixed with water chestnuts, carrot, bell pepper, onion, and brown sauce. Served with lettuce

Fish Cake

$7.95

Fish cake

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Salads

Thai Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and boiled egg served with peanut sauce.

Spicy Grilled Beef Salad

$15.95

Grilled sliced beef, cucumber, tomato, onion and lettuce served with Thai spices in lime vinaigrette.

Spicy Seafood Salad

$15.95

Combination seafood mixed with cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce and cilantro served with Thai spices in lime vinaigrette.

Yum Woon Sen

$12.95

Chicken with clear glass noodles, onion, cilantro, tomato and peanut served with lime vinaigrette.

Papaya Salad

$10.95

Fresh green papaya, garlic, tomato and peanut served with Thai chili lime vinaigrette.

Larb Kai

$12.95

Chicken, onion, cilantro, scallions and rice powder in lime vinaigrette.

Num Tok w/Beef

$15.95

Grilled beef, onion, cilantro, scallions and rice powder in lime vinaigrette.

Num Tok w/Pork

$15.95

Grilled pork, onion, cilantro, scallions and rice powder in lime vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

$15.95

Grilled salmon with romaine, cucumber, fresh ginger and red onion.

Soups

Tom Yum (Cup)

$6.95

Chicken with mushroom, tomato, scallions, cilantro and Thai herbs.

Tom Kha (Cup)

$6.95

Chicken soup with coconut milk, mushroom, tomato, scallions, cilantro and Thai herbs.

Wonton Soup (Cup)

$6.95

Wonton stuffed with minced shrimp and ground pork in clear broth. Topped with Green onions and garlic.

Seafood Soup (Bowl)

$16.95

Mixed seafood soup with lemongrass, mushroom, tomato, scallions, cilantro and Thai herbs.

Tom Yum (Bowl)

$11.95

Chicken with mushroom, tomato, scallions, cilantro and Thai herbs.

Tom Kha (Bowl)

Tom Kha (Bowl)

$12.95

Chicken soup with coconut milk, mushroom, tomato, scallions, cilantro and Thai herbs.

Wonton Soup (Bowl)

$11.95

Wonton stuffed with minced shrimp and ground pork in clear broth. Topped with green onions and garlic

Noodle Soup

Vietnamese Noodle Soup (Pho)

Vietnamese Noodle Soup (Pho)

$12.95

Rice noodles, onion, cilantro and scallions served with choice of protein.

Thai Beef Noodle Soup

$14.95

Beef, rice noodle, cilantro, green onion and red onion

Spicy Udon Noodle Soup

$14.95

Shrimp, Udon noodle, cilantro, green onion with creamy Tom Yum soup

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

Rice noodle in classic Pad Thai sauce with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and peanuts. Gluten Free

Spicy Noodle Pad Kee Mao

Spicy Noodle Pad Kee Mao

$13.95

Fresh flat noodles with basil, chili, garlic, bell pepper, carrot, basil leaf, tomato, onion and egg.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Fresh flat noodle, egg, carrot and broccoli with sweet brown sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$13.95

Soy glass noodle with egg, mushroom, onion, tomato, carrot, cabbage and celery.

Kao Soi

$14.95

Egg noodle in curry, red onion and cilantro topped with crispy noodles.

Chicken Noodle Curry

$13.95

Vermicelli with chicken, bell pepper, eggplant, basil leaves with curry sauce.

Saucy's Udon Chicken

$13.95

Chicken, carrot, onion, sweet basil with Udon noodle.

Yokisoba

$13.95

Fresh flat rice noodle, chicken, egg, onion, bean sprout, scallions, cabbage and garlic.

Kau Kai Chicken

$13.95

Vietnamese Bun Thit Nuong

$13.95

Vermicelli with grilled chicken, pork or shrimp with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprouts and cilantro topped with peanuts, Served with egg roll.

Spicy Ramen Chicken

Spicy Ramen Chicken

$13.95

Ramen with chicken, onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, bean sprout and chili garlic.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with golden brown sauce, egg, tomato, onion, scallions and cilantro. Can be made gluten free.

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Spicy fried rice with egg, fresh basil, chili, garlic, bell pepper, onion and cilantro. Can be made gluten free.

Yellow Fried Rice

Yellow Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with egg, bell pepper, tomato, onion and scallions. Can be made gluten free.

Saucy's Spicy Fried Rice

$13.95

Chicken, corn, white onion, green onion, tomato, chili garlic. Can be made gluten free.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with egg, tomato, onion, pineapple, scallions and onions. Can be made gluten free.

Crab Fried Rice

$19.95

Crab, egg, onion, cilantro. Can be made gluten free.

Curries

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$14.95

Curry with coconut milk and mixed vegetables. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Curry with coconut milk, potato, onion and carrot. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Curry with coconut milk, potato, onion, carrot and peanut. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.

Green Curry

$14.95

Green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, zucchini and sweet basil. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.95

Red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, zucchini and sweet basil. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.

Prik Khing Curry

Prik Khing Curry

$14.95

Curry with green bean and bell pepper in homemade red chili curry sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.

Pineapple Curry

$14.95

Curry with coconut milk, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato and basil leaf. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.

Entrees

Kra Paw Kai (Chicken)

$13.95

Ground chicken, bell pepper, onion and basil with Thai chili garlic. Served with Jasmine Rice. Can be made gluten free.

Spicy Basil

$13.95

Basil leaves, onion, garlic, bell pepper, mushroom, baby corn and bamboo shoot. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.

Thai Ginger

$13.95

Fresh ginger root, onion, mushroom, carrot, baby corn and bell pepper. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.

Cashew Nut

$13.95

Cashew nut, mushroom, onion, carrot, baby corn, snow pea, and bell pepper. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.

Sweet and Sour

$13.95

Cucumber, tomato, onion, bell pepper and pineapple. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Citrus orange sauce over crispy chicken. Served with Jasmine rice.

Broccoli and Garlic

Broccoli and Garlic

$13.95

Broccoli, carrot with pepper and garlic. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.

Veggie Delight

$13.95

Mixed vegetables, garlic and black pepper. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.

Lemon Grass Chicken

$13.95

Chicken breast mixed with lemon grass sauce, mushroom, baby corn, zucchini, onion, bell pepper and garlic. Served with Jasmine Rice. Can be made gluten free.

Crispy Chicken Lemon Leaf

Crispy Chicken Lemon Leaf

$13.95

Crispy chicken with Thai herbs served with sweet and sour sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.

Teriyaki

$13.95

Your choice of protein with home style teriyaki sauce, steamed carrot and broccoli. Served with Jasmine rice.

Almond Siracha Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken topped with sriracha almond sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice.

Spicy Peanut

$13.95

Homemade peanut sauce on a bed of steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrot and bean sprouts. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free

Sides

Steamed Veggies

$5.95

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Plain Sticky Rice

$3.95

SIde of Fried Rice

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$2.00

Dinner Specials

Crispy Shrimp

$15.95

Deep fried shrimp with sweet and sour sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.

Tilapia Curry

$16.95

Curry with coconut milk, deep fried tilapia, bell pepper and basil leaf. Served with Jasmine rice.

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$16.95

Salmon fillet with home-style teriyaki sauce with steamed carrot and broccoli. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free

Panang Salmon

Panang Salmon

$16.95

Seasoned grilled fresh salmon, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, peas and sweet basil smothered in Thai spicy panang curry. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.

Mango Paradise

$16.95

Stir fried shrimp with mango, onion, mushroom, baby corn, bell pepper, and basil leaves. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free

Spicy Catfish

$17.95

Deep fried catfish fillet, bell pepper, eggplant, basil leaves with curry sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.

Crispy Duck

$25.00

Deep fried half duck with bell pepper, onion and baby corn. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free

Crispy Spicy Duck Curry

$25.00

Duck with red curry, coconut milk, tomato, pineapple, bell pepper and sweet basil. Served with Jasmine rice.

Whole Red Snapper

$45.95

Whole red snapper. Served with jasmine rice.

Spicy Salmon

$16.95

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95

Coffee

$3.95

Iced Tea

$1.95

Ginger Tea

$1.95

Jasmine Tea

$1.95

Green Tea

$1.95

Soft Drink

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.95

Tonic Water

$2.50

Red Wines Glass

99 West Pinot Noir, OR

$13.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir 2015, OR

$13.00

Hess Select North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$13.00

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$13.00

Goldbelly Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$13.00

Silverbelly Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$13.00

Highway 12 Sonoma Red Blend, CA

$12.00

Roscato Rosso Dolce Sweet & Smooth Red Blend, Italy

$10.00

Red Wine Bottle

99 West Pinot Noir, OR - Bottle

$45.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir 2015, OR - Bottle

$45.00

Hess Select North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, CA - Bottle

$45.00

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon, CA - Bottle

$48.00

Goldbelly Cabernet Sauvignon, CA - Bottle

$48.00

Silverbelly Cabernet Sauvignon, CA - Bottle

$48.00

Highway 12 Sonoma Red Blend, CA - Bottle

$42.00

Roscato Rosso Dolce Sweet & Smooth Red Blend, CA - Bottle

$35.00

White Wine Bottle

Kono Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

$35.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, CA

$48.00

Arrowflight Chardonnay, CA

$30.00

Monte Campo Pinot Grigio, Italy

$30.00

Starmont Chardonnay, CA

$52.00

White Wine Glass

Kono Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

$10.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, CA

$13.00

Arrowflight Chardonnay, CA

$8.00

Monte Campo Pinot Grigio, Italy

$8.00

Mixed Drinks

Absolute Vodka

$10.00

Tito's Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$12.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$10.00

Maker's Mark Whiskey

$10.00

Hennesey Whiskey

$12.00

Bombay Gin

$10.00

Teremana Tequila

$10.00

Beer

Sake

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Sigha

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Specialty Drinks

Martini

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Sunset

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Rose

Stella Rosa Rose, Italy - Glass

$10.00

Stella Rosa Rose, Italy - Bottle

$35.00

Desserts

Fried Banana

$5.95

Ice Cream

$4.95

Sweet Sticky Rice with Coconut Custard

$6.95

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$6.95

Black Rice Pudding

$5.95

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5944 Royal Ln #3813, Dallas, TX 75248

Directions

