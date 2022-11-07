Saucys Thai and Pho - Royal 5944 Royal Ln #3813
5944 Royal Ln #3813
Dallas, TX 75248
Popular Items
Appetizers
Crispy Spring Rolls
Golden crisp fried vegetable or chicken and vegetable rolls in a rice paper wrapper served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fresh Salad Rolls
Fresh rolls filled with basil, carrot, lettuce, and rice noodle served with peanut sauce.
Crispy Wrapped Shrimp
Crispy shrimp wrapped in rice paper served with sriracha cream sauce.
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce.
Dumpling
Chicken, shrimp and water chestnut in vegetable wrapper, served with mushroom soy sauce. Steamed or fried
Corn Patties
Sweet corn battered and deep-fried golden brown. Served with cucumber sweet sauce.
Haven Beef
Thai style feed jerky.
Thai Sausage
Thai sausage
Gyoza
Japanese pot stickers with chicken. Steamed or fried
Crab Cream Cheese
Crab rangoon
Edamame
Edamame
ChickenWings
Chicken Wings
Salad Wraps
Chopped chicken mixed with water chestnuts, carrot, bell pepper, onion, and brown sauce. Served with lettuce
Fish Cake
Fish cake
Fried Tofu
Fried Tofu
Salads
Thai Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and boiled egg served with peanut sauce.
Spicy Grilled Beef Salad
Grilled sliced beef, cucumber, tomato, onion and lettuce served with Thai spices in lime vinaigrette.
Spicy Seafood Salad
Combination seafood mixed with cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce and cilantro served with Thai spices in lime vinaigrette.
Yum Woon Sen
Chicken with clear glass noodles, onion, cilantro, tomato and peanut served with lime vinaigrette.
Papaya Salad
Fresh green papaya, garlic, tomato and peanut served with Thai chili lime vinaigrette.
Larb Kai
Chicken, onion, cilantro, scallions and rice powder in lime vinaigrette.
Num Tok w/Beef
Grilled beef, onion, cilantro, scallions and rice powder in lime vinaigrette.
Num Tok w/Pork
Grilled pork, onion, cilantro, scallions and rice powder in lime vinaigrette.
Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon with romaine, cucumber, fresh ginger and red onion.
Soups
Tom Yum (Cup)
Chicken with mushroom, tomato, scallions, cilantro and Thai herbs.
Tom Kha (Cup)
Chicken soup with coconut milk, mushroom, tomato, scallions, cilantro and Thai herbs.
Wonton Soup (Cup)
Wonton stuffed with minced shrimp and ground pork in clear broth. Topped with Green onions and garlic.
Seafood Soup (Bowl)
Mixed seafood soup with lemongrass, mushroom, tomato, scallions, cilantro and Thai herbs.
Tom Yum (Bowl)
Chicken with mushroom, tomato, scallions, cilantro and Thai herbs.
Tom Kha (Bowl)
Chicken soup with coconut milk, mushroom, tomato, scallions, cilantro and Thai herbs.
Wonton Soup (Bowl)
Wonton stuffed with minced shrimp and ground pork in clear broth. Topped with green onions and garlic
Noodle Soup
Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodle in classic Pad Thai sauce with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and peanuts. Gluten Free
Spicy Noodle Pad Kee Mao
Fresh flat noodles with basil, chili, garlic, bell pepper, carrot, basil leaf, tomato, onion and egg.
Pad See Ew
Fresh flat noodle, egg, carrot and broccoli with sweet brown sauce
Pad Woon Sen
Soy glass noodle with egg, mushroom, onion, tomato, carrot, cabbage and celery.
Kao Soi
Egg noodle in curry, red onion and cilantro topped with crispy noodles.
Chicken Noodle Curry
Vermicelli with chicken, bell pepper, eggplant, basil leaves with curry sauce.
Saucy's Udon Chicken
Chicken, carrot, onion, sweet basil with Udon noodle.
Yokisoba
Fresh flat rice noodle, chicken, egg, onion, bean sprout, scallions, cabbage and garlic.
Kau Kai Chicken
Vietnamese Bun Thit Nuong
Vermicelli with grilled chicken, pork or shrimp with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprouts and cilantro topped with peanuts, Served with egg roll.
Spicy Ramen Chicken
Ramen with chicken, onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, bean sprout and chili garlic.
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with golden brown sauce, egg, tomato, onion, scallions and cilantro. Can be made gluten free.
Basil Fried Rice
Spicy fried rice with egg, fresh basil, chili, garlic, bell pepper, onion and cilantro. Can be made gluten free.
Yellow Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, bell pepper, tomato, onion and scallions. Can be made gluten free.
Saucy's Spicy Fried Rice
Chicken, corn, white onion, green onion, tomato, chili garlic. Can be made gluten free.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, tomato, onion, pineapple, scallions and onions. Can be made gluten free.
Crab Fried Rice
Crab, egg, onion, cilantro. Can be made gluten free.
Curries
Panang Curry
Curry with coconut milk and mixed vegetables. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
Yellow Curry
Curry with coconut milk, potato, onion and carrot. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
Massaman Curry
Curry with coconut milk, potato, onion, carrot and peanut. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
Green Curry
Green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, zucchini and sweet basil. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
Red Curry
Red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, zucchini and sweet basil. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
Prik Khing Curry
Curry with green bean and bell pepper in homemade red chili curry sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.
Pineapple Curry
Curry with coconut milk, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato and basil leaf. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
Entrees
Kra Paw Kai (Chicken)
Ground chicken, bell pepper, onion and basil with Thai chili garlic. Served with Jasmine Rice. Can be made gluten free.
Spicy Basil
Basil leaves, onion, garlic, bell pepper, mushroom, baby corn and bamboo shoot. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.
Thai Ginger
Fresh ginger root, onion, mushroom, carrot, baby corn and bell pepper. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.
Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, mushroom, onion, carrot, baby corn, snow pea, and bell pepper. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.
Sweet and Sour
Cucumber, tomato, onion, bell pepper and pineapple. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.
Orange Chicken
Citrus orange sauce over crispy chicken. Served with Jasmine rice.
Broccoli and Garlic
Broccoli, carrot with pepper and garlic. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.
Veggie Delight
Mixed vegetables, garlic and black pepper. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.
Lemon Grass Chicken
Chicken breast mixed with lemon grass sauce, mushroom, baby corn, zucchini, onion, bell pepper and garlic. Served with Jasmine Rice. Can be made gluten free.
Crispy Chicken Lemon Leaf
Crispy chicken with Thai herbs served with sweet and sour sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.
Teriyaki
Your choice of protein with home style teriyaki sauce, steamed carrot and broccoli. Served with Jasmine rice.
Almond Siracha Chicken
Crispy chicken topped with sriracha almond sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice.
Spicy Peanut
Homemade peanut sauce on a bed of steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrot and bean sprouts. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free
Sides
Dinner Specials
Crispy Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp with sweet and sour sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.
Tilapia Curry
Curry with coconut milk, deep fried tilapia, bell pepper and basil leaf. Served with Jasmine rice.
Teriyaki Salmon
Salmon fillet with home-style teriyaki sauce with steamed carrot and broccoli. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free
Panang Salmon
Seasoned grilled fresh salmon, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, peas and sweet basil smothered in Thai spicy panang curry. Served with Jasmine rice. Can be made gluten free.
Mango Paradise
Stir fried shrimp with mango, onion, mushroom, baby corn, bell pepper, and basil leaves. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free
Spicy Catfish
Deep fried catfish fillet, bell pepper, eggplant, basil leaves with curry sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.
Crispy Duck
Deep fried half duck with bell pepper, onion and baby corn. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free
Crispy Spicy Duck Curry
Duck with red curry, coconut milk, tomato, pineapple, bell pepper and sweet basil. Served with Jasmine rice.
Whole Red Snapper
Whole red snapper. Served with jasmine rice.
Spicy Salmon
Beverages
Red Wines Glass
99 West Pinot Noir, OR
Acrobat Pinot Noir 2015, OR
Hess Select North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, CA
Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon, CA
Goldbelly Cabernet Sauvignon, CA
Silverbelly Cabernet Sauvignon, CA
Highway 12 Sonoma Red Blend, CA
Roscato Rosso Dolce Sweet & Smooth Red Blend, Italy
Red Wine Bottle
99 West Pinot Noir, OR - Bottle
Acrobat Pinot Noir 2015, OR - Bottle
Hess Select North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, CA - Bottle
Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon, CA - Bottle
Goldbelly Cabernet Sauvignon, CA - Bottle
Silverbelly Cabernet Sauvignon, CA - Bottle
Highway 12 Sonoma Red Blend, CA - Bottle
Roscato Rosso Dolce Sweet & Smooth Red Blend, CA - Bottle
White Wine Bottle
White Wine Glass
Mixed Drinks
Beer
Specialty Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5944 Royal Ln #3813, Dallas, TX 75248