Sauk Prairie Eagle Inn 655 Water Street

655 Water Street

Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

Breakfast (Served All Day)

Breakfast Classics

*Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

S.O.S.

$5.75+

Quarter pound ground beef in a creamy sauce, served over two slices of toast.

Eagle Inn Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

We made it famous! Sausage, egg and cheese served on a toasted English muffin.

Eggs Benedict

$7.95+

A traditional favorite. Two eggs over Canadian bacon and an English muffin, finished with Hollandaise.

Country Fried Steak

$10.25

Country fried steak covered in our delicious homemade cream gravy, served with two eggs any style, and toast.

Steak & Eggs*

$12.95

Tender and juicy six ounce breakfast sirloin, with two eggs any style, and toast.

Eggs Any Style

$4.10+

2 Eggs, any style with Toast and Jelly

Denver Sandwich

$5.25

Jerry Sandwich

$4.95

Omelets

Three-egg omelets are served with your choice of toast. Add hash browns or American fries for 3.25, Eagle Inn hash browns for 4.25

Eagle Supreme

$9.25

Loaded with ham, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and cheese.

Wisconsin Cheese

$8.95

A trio of Wisconsin cheeses.

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.95

Fresh sauteed portabellas and Swiss.

Ham & Cheese

$8.95

The farmers say, it’s the best... lots of ham and Wisconsin cheese.

Veggie Lovers

$8.95

Diced tomatoes, portabella mushrooms, onions, green peppers and cheese.

Corned Beef and Swiss Omelet

$9.25

Tender corned beef hash smothered in Swiss.

Bacon Cheddar Omelet

$8.95

Wisconsin applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.

Taco Omelet

$9.25

Taco-seasoned beef, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Denver Omelet

$9.25

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$9.25

Meat Lovers Omelet

$9.25

Ham & Mush Omelet

$9.25

Griddle Treats

Pancakes

$4.25+

Three fluffy cakes served with syrup and butter.

Blueberry Pancakes

$5.25+

Three pancakes filled with juicy blueberries.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.25+

Three fluffy cakes bursting with chocolate chips.

French Toast

$4.25+

Three slices of bread dipped in our batter, grilled golden-brown.

Homemade French Toast

$4.55+

Made with three slices of our homemade bread dipped in batter and grilled, served with butter and syrup.

Cinnamon French Toast

$4.25+

Belgium Waffle

$4.25+

Light and fluffy golden waffle served with syrup and butter.

Belgium Chocolate Chip Waffle

$5.25+

Waffle with chocolate chips and whipped topping.

Belgium Eagle Inn Waffle

$5.25+

Topped with blueberries, crushed nuts, whipped cream and a cherry!

2 Hm Fr Tst/Meat

$10.25

Bakery & More

Ask your server about our other available bakery items.

Muffin

$3.25

Long John

$2.95

Oatmeal (Served until 1 pm)

$4.55

(Served until 1 pm)

Sweet Roll

$3.25

Homemade Cookie

$0.95

Side Toast

$1.25+

Sugar Twist

$2.95

Brownie

$3.25

3 Month Pie

$45.00

6 Month Pie

$90.00

12 Month Pie

$180.00

2 Dinner Rolls

$2.30

1 Dinner Roll

$1.25

Carmel Roll

$3.50

Dozen Dinner Rolls

$4.95

1/2 Dozen Dinner Rolls

$3.75

Bagel

$2.95

Breakfast Sides

American Fries

$3.25

Hash Browns

$3.25

Eagle Inn American Fries

$4.25

Eagle Inn Hash Browns

$4.25

Side Sausage Links

$2.00+

Side Sausage Patties

$2.00+

Side Ham

$4.00

Hash

$4.00

Hamburger Patty

$4.00+

Side Country Fried Steak

$5.95

Side Sirloin Steak

$10.95

Side Bacon

$1.35+

Side Toast

$1.25+

Eggs Only

$1.75+

One Egg w/tst

$4.05

Potato Ckes

$3.25

Cntry Stk ONLY

$5.95

Sirloin St ONLY

$9.95

Side Hollandaise

$2.50+

SOS Only Cup

$3.75

SOS Only Bowl

$5.75

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Breakfast Specials

Bisc & Gravy

$7.75

1/2 Bisc & Gravy

$5.75

Fresh Fruit and Toast

$7.25

1/2 Chipped Beef Toast

$5.75

11oz Cntry St. & Eggs

$11.95

2 Fr Tst w/Meat

$7.25

2 Hm Fr Tst w/Meat

$8.25

2cakes/2eggs/2meat

$10.75

Cnty Fr.stk Spec

$9.25

Bac, Egg & Tst

$7.95

Bennie Browns Spec

$12.20

Break Croissant Only

$6.75

Ch. Om Spec

$8.05

Chipped Beef on Tst

$7.75

Cin Fr Tst Spec

$10.25

Country Bennie

$8.95

Croissant Bkfst Spec

$9.95

E.I. Breakfast X

$5.25

E.I Brkfst Spec

$8.25

Eagle Skillet

$11.95

Eggs & Hash Spec

$7.95

Eggs&Baked Ham

$8.95

Eggs, Saus & Tst

$7.95

SOS Skillet

$11.95

Hm French/Fruit

$8.25

Loaded Hashbrowns

$5.95

Pot Cakes W/eggs

$7.95

S.O.S. Special

$6.95

Skillet Spec

$11.95

Steak Skillet

$12.95

Waffle Fruit

$9.25

Ribeye & Eggs

$12.95

Pot Bake

$3.95

Skillet Up

$1.00

Bacon & Ch Skillet

$11.95

Lunch/Dinner

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Six melty mozzarella sticks in a crunchy crust, served with marinara.

Chicken Wings

$7.95+

Your choice of plain or spicy

Onion Rings

$5.55+

Thick sliced onions dipped in bread crumbs.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.75

Cream cheese filled and HOT... but good!

Cheese Curds

$8.95+

Wisconsin cheese in a crisp, deep fried breading.

Chicken Nuggets

$4.25+

Served with your choice of BBQ or sweet & sour.

Chicken Nuggets Half order

$4.25

Served with your choice of BBQ or sweet & sour.

Broccoli Cheddar Melts

$7.95

Breaded broccoli stuffed with cheddar cheese.

Side of Fries

$3.25

Burgers

Ground choice patties, grilled fresh. Make your burger “Deluxe” for 3.95 extra and enjoy fresh lettuce, tomatoes, coleslaw and french fries. Add avocado to any burger for 1.50

Cheeseburger

$7.25+

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$8.25+

Patty Melt

$8.25+

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$8.25+

Hamburger

$6.50+

Salads & Soups

Soup

$3.95+

Chili

$4.25+

Salad Bar One Trip

$6.95

Salad Bar All-You-Can-Eat

$9.95

ADD Salad Bar

$4.95

Sandwiches

Make your sandwich “Deluxe” for 3.95 extra and enjoy fresh lettuce, tomatoes, coleslaw and french fries. Add avocado to any sandwich for 1.50 *Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

B.L.T.

$6.95

Grilled Ham & Swiss

$6.95

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$10.95

Reuben

$9.95

Reuben w/French fries

$13.20

Tuna Melt

$6.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.95

Tuna Salad

$5.95

Fish Sandwich

$8.25+

Triple Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Entrees

Below entrees served with a fresh-baked dinner roll, your choice of fries or homemade mashed potatoes & gravy, your choice of fruit, coleslaw or side of the day.

Broasted Chicken

$14.95

Additional charge for all white meat Take it home! 8 & 16 pc Buckets Available

Chopped Beef Steak

$11.95

Cod Dinner

$12.95+

Walleye

$11.95+

Country Fried Steak

$11.95

Mini Shrimp

$12.95

Shrimp

$14.95

Surf & Turf

$17.95

Twin Sirloin Steaks

$20.95

Hot Beef

$9.95

1/2 Hot Beef

$7.25

Cod 1pc

$10.95

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.59

Decaf

$2.59

Green Tea

$2.59

Black Tea

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Rasp Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Diet Dew

$2.99

Hot Choc

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.89

Milk

$2.89+

Choc Milk

$2.89+

Orange Juice

$2.89+

Tomato Juice

$2.89+

Cranberry Juice

$2.89+

Canned Apple Juice

$1.95

Canned V-8 Juice

$1.95

Canned Grapefruit Juice

$1.95

Canned Grape Juice

$1.95

Special Order Items

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Grilled Ham Plate

$11.55

Mushroom Steak Plate

$11.95

Garlic Chicken Plate

$11.55

Ribeye Steak Plate

$14.95

Chuck wagon Plate

$11.55

Liver & Onions

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.55

Roast Beef Sand.

$6.95

Grilled Ham Sand.

$6.55

Turkey Sand.

$6.95

Cod Only

$3.35+

1pc Shrimp Only

$2.30

Side Sirloin Steak

$10.95

Side Country Fried Steak

$5.95

1 Chic Breast only

$3.25

1 Chic Leg only

$2.25

1 Chic Thigh only

$2.95

1 Chic Wing only

$1.95

Roast Beef Plate

$11.55

1/2 Roast Beef Plate

$8.95

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.25

Coleslaw

$3.25

Cottage Cheese

$3.25

Applesauce

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.25

Chips

$2.50

Mashed Potato

$3.25

Dressing

$3.25

Side Veggie

$3.25

Jello

$1.95

Side Chz+Crackers

$4.25

Side Gravy

$1.95

Potato Salad

$3.25

Beer

Blue Moon

$4.50

Cap Wi Amber

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

New Belgium

$4.50

Spotted Cow

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller 64

$3.50

MGD

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

O'Douls

$3.50

Cocktails/Liquor

Screwdriver

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Korbel

$5.00

Wine

Cab Sauv

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Pinot Noir

$5.50

White Zin

$5.50

Prairie Fume

$5.50

White Riesling

$5.50

Friday Specials

Fri Specials

Lunch Special

$11.55

Beef Tips Special

$8.55+

Cod Special

$10.95+

Walleye Special

$11.95+

Salmon Loaf Special

$11.95

Shrimp Entree Special

$14.95

Smelt Special

$14.95

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.95

1/2 Corned Beef & Cabbage

$14.95

Corned Beef Sand

$6.95

Kids Menu

Breakfast

Our kids 100 years and younger.

Eaglet

$5.95

One egg with two sausage links or two slices of bacon, one slice of toast and a small drink.

Baby Bird

$5.95

One pancake or one slice French toast, with two sausage links or two slices of bacon and a small drink.

Lunch & Dinner

Served with french fries and small drink.

Kiddie Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kiddie Quarter Broasted Chicken

$6.95

Kiddie Shrimp

$6.95

Kiddie Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kiddie Nuggets

$5.95

Kiddie Fish Sticks

$5.95

Kiddie Hamburger

$6.20

Desserts

Pies

Apple

$3.75

Banana Crm

$3.75

Blueberry

$3.75

Butterfinger

$3.95

Butterscotch

$3.75

Cherry

$3.75

Choc Chip Crm

$3.75

Choc Graham Cracker

$3.50

Coconut Crm

$3.75

Custard

$3.75

French Silk

$3.95

Heath

$3.95

Key Lime

$3.95

Lemon Graham Cracker

$3.50

Lemon Meringue

$3.50

Oreo

$3.95

Peach

$3.75

Peanut Butter Silk

$3.75

Pecan

$3.95

Pumpkin

$3.75

Sour Crm Raisin

$3.95

Sour Crm Rhubarb

$3.95

Strawberry

$3.95

Special Pie

$3.95

St Shortcake

$6.55

Cakes

Carrot Cake

$4.50

German Choc Cake

$4.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.55

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.25

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.25

Shakes & Malts

Vanilla Shake

$6.25

Chocolate Shake

$6.25

Strawberry Shake

$6.25

Vanilla Malt

$6.25

Chocolate Malt

$6.25

Strawberry Malt

$6.25

Ice cream/ Sundaes

Sm Sundae

$4.55

Lg Sundae

$6.55

1 Scp w/ Topping

$3.95

2 Scp w/ Topping

$5.25

1 Scp Ice Cream

$2.75
