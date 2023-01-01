- Home
Sauk Prairie Eagle Inn 655 Water Street
No reviews yet
655 Water Street
Prairie du Sac, WI 53578
Breakfast (Served All Day)
Breakfast Classics
S.O.S.
Quarter pound ground beef in a creamy sauce, served over two slices of toast.
Eagle Inn Breakfast Sandwich
We made it famous! Sausage, egg and cheese served on a toasted English muffin.
Eggs Benedict
A traditional favorite. Two eggs over Canadian bacon and an English muffin, finished with Hollandaise.
Country Fried Steak
Country fried steak covered in our delicious homemade cream gravy, served with two eggs any style, and toast.
Steak & Eggs*
Tender and juicy six ounce breakfast sirloin, with two eggs any style, and toast.
Eggs Any Style
2 Eggs, any style with Toast and Jelly
Denver Sandwich
Jerry Sandwich
Omelets
Eagle Supreme
Loaded with ham, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and cheese.
Wisconsin Cheese
A trio of Wisconsin cheeses.
Mushroom & Swiss
Fresh sauteed portabellas and Swiss.
Ham & Cheese
The farmers say, it’s the best... lots of ham and Wisconsin cheese.
Veggie Lovers
Diced tomatoes, portabella mushrooms, onions, green peppers and cheese.
Corned Beef and Swiss Omelet
Tender corned beef hash smothered in Swiss.
Bacon Cheddar Omelet
Wisconsin applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.
Taco Omelet
Taco-seasoned beef, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
Denver Omelet
Sausage & Cheese Omelet
Meat Lovers Omelet
Ham & Mush Omelet
Griddle Treats
Pancakes
Three fluffy cakes served with syrup and butter.
Blueberry Pancakes
Three pancakes filled with juicy blueberries.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Three fluffy cakes bursting with chocolate chips.
French Toast
Three slices of bread dipped in our batter, grilled golden-brown.
Homemade French Toast
Made with three slices of our homemade bread dipped in batter and grilled, served with butter and syrup.
Cinnamon French Toast
Belgium Waffle
Light and fluffy golden waffle served with syrup and butter.
Belgium Chocolate Chip Waffle
Waffle with chocolate chips and whipped topping.
Belgium Eagle Inn Waffle
Topped with blueberries, crushed nuts, whipped cream and a cherry!
2 Hm Fr Tst/Meat
Bakery & More
Muffin
Long John
Oatmeal (Served until 1 pm)
(Served until 1 pm)
Sweet Roll
Homemade Cookie
Side Toast
Sugar Twist
Brownie
3 Month Pie
6 Month Pie
12 Month Pie
2 Dinner Rolls
1 Dinner Roll
Carmel Roll
Dozen Dinner Rolls
1/2 Dozen Dinner Rolls
Bagel
Breakfast Sides
American Fries
Hash Browns
Eagle Inn American Fries
Eagle Inn Hash Browns
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Ham
Hash
Hamburger Patty
Side Country Fried Steak
Side Sirloin Steak
Side Bacon
Side Toast
Eggs Only
One Egg w/tst
Potato Ckes
Cntry Stk ONLY
Sirloin St ONLY
Side Hollandaise
SOS Only Cup
SOS Only Bowl
Turkey Sausage
Breakfast Specials
Bisc & Gravy
1/2 Bisc & Gravy
Fresh Fruit and Toast
1/2 Chipped Beef Toast
11oz Cntry St. & Eggs
2 Fr Tst w/Meat
2 Hm Fr Tst w/Meat
2cakes/2eggs/2meat
Cnty Fr.stk Spec
Bac, Egg & Tst
Bennie Browns Spec
Break Croissant Only
Ch. Om Spec
Chipped Beef on Tst
Cin Fr Tst Spec
Country Bennie
Croissant Bkfst Spec
E.I. Breakfast X
E.I Brkfst Spec
Eagle Skillet
Eggs & Hash Spec
Eggs&Baked Ham
Eggs, Saus & Tst
SOS Skillet
Hm French/Fruit
Loaded Hashbrowns
Pot Cakes W/eggs
S.O.S. Special
Skillet Spec
Steak Skillet
Waffle Fruit
Ribeye & Eggs
Pot Bake
Skillet Up
Bacon & Ch Skillet
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Six melty mozzarella sticks in a crunchy crust, served with marinara.
Chicken Wings
Your choice of plain or spicy
Onion Rings
Thick sliced onions dipped in bread crumbs.
Jalapeno Poppers
Cream cheese filled and HOT... but good!
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese in a crisp, deep fried breading.
Chicken Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ or sweet & sour.
Chicken Nuggets Half order
Served with your choice of BBQ or sweet & sour.
Broccoli Cheddar Melts
Breaded broccoli stuffed with cheddar cheese.
Side of Fries
Burgers
Salads & Soups
Sandwiches
Entrees
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Decaf
Green Tea
Black Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mt. Dew
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Cherry Pepsi
Rasp Iced Tea
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Diet Dew
Hot Choc
Cappuccino
Milk
Choc Milk
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Canned Apple Juice
Canned V-8 Juice
Canned Grapefruit Juice
Canned Grape Juice
Special Order Items
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Ham Plate
Mushroom Steak Plate
Garlic Chicken Plate
Ribeye Steak Plate
Chuck wagon Plate
Liver & Onions
Grilled Chicken Plate
Roast Beef Sand.
Grilled Ham Sand.
Turkey Sand.
Cod Only
1pc Shrimp Only
Side Sirloin Steak
Side Country Fried Steak
1 Chic Breast only
1 Chic Leg only
1 Chic Thigh only
1 Chic Wing only
Roast Beef Plate
1/2 Roast Beef Plate
Sides
Beverages
Beer
Wine
Kids Menu
Breakfast
Lunch & Dinner
Desserts
Pies
Apple
Banana Crm
Blueberry
Butterfinger
Butterscotch
Cherry
Choc Chip Crm
Choc Graham Cracker
Coconut Crm
Custard
French Silk
Heath
Key Lime
Lemon Graham Cracker
Lemon Meringue
Oreo
Peach
Peanut Butter Silk
Pecan
Pumpkin
Sour Crm Raisin
Sour Crm Rhubarb
Strawberry
Special Pie
St Shortcake
Cakes
Shakes & Malts
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family Restaurant
655 Water Street, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578