Sausea's Seafood 611 Illinois Ave

611 Illinois Ave

Carbondale, IL 62901

Sausea's Seafood menu

Boiled Seafood

1/2 Lb Shrimp with Sausage-L

$13.99

1/2 Lb Shrimp with Clams-L

$13.99

1/2 Lb Shrimp with Mussel-L

$13.99

12 Oz Shrimp-L

$13.99

1/2 Lb Shrimp Mussel Sausage-L

$14.99

Fried Baskets

Fried Catfish Basket (3)

$9.99

3 pieces

Fried Shrimp Basket (6)

$10.99

6 pieces

Fried Oyster Basket (7)

$11.99

7 pieces

Sau Sea's Pasta

Plain Pasta

$6.99

Shrimp Pasta

$10.99

Salmon Pasta

$10.99

Scallop Pasta

$12.99

Seafood Pasta

$15.99

Sau Sea's Sandwich

crab cake

$10.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.99

Fried Catfish sandwich

$10.99

Sau Sea's Big Catch

Combo A1/2 Lb Black Mussel, 1/2 Lb Shrimp, 1/2 Lb Snow Crab

$32.99

1/2 Lb Black Mussel, 1/2 Lb Shrimp, 1/2 Lb Snow Crab

Combo B 1/2 Lb Crawfish, 1/2 Lb Shrimp, 1/2 Snow Crab

$32.99

Combo C 1/2 Lb Snow Crab, 1/2 Lb Shrimp

$34.99

Combo D 1 Lobster Tail, 1/2 Lb Shrimp, 1/2 Lb Snow Crab

$39.99

Combo E PPL Combo

$140.00

2 lb shrimp, 2 lb snow crab, 2 pcs lobster tail, 2 lb crawfish, 4 corns & 8 potatoes. 6 ppl combo also comes with 12 pieces fries shrimp, 8 pieces chicken wings, and fried calamari

Sau Sea's Salads

Plain Salad

$5.99

Ida's Salmon Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Sau Sea's Appetizer

Garlic Toast

$2.49

2 pieces

seafood pizza

$14.00+

Salmon Shrimp

$6.99

Crab Ball

$5.99

French Fries

$5.99

Chicken Nugget

$6.99

12 pieces

Onion Rings

$8.99

8. Fried Calamari

$9.99

15 pieces

Crab Cake

$9.99

2 pieces

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Raw Oyster

$14.99

12. Alligator Bites

$12.99

Sau Sea's Sides

Boiled Egg (2)

$3.79

Potatoes (2)

$4.29

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Corn on the Cob (2)

$4.99

3 pieces

Extra Condiment

$2.99

Sausage 1/2

$8.99

Sau Sea's fried grease junkies

Fried Shrimp Basket (8)

$13.99

8 pieces

Fried catfish basket (4)

$13.99

4 pieces

Sau Sea's 1lb catch seafood bag

Sausage lb

$15.99

1 lb

Crawfish lb

$17.99

1 lb

Clams lb

$17.99

1 lb

Black Mussel lb

$17.99

1 lb

Shrimp lb

$25.99

1 lb

Peeled Shrimp lb

$25.99

1 lb

Scallop lb

$33.99

1 lb

Snow Crab Legs lb market price

$32.00

Lobster Tail lb market price

$36.00

king crab lb market price

$64.00

1/2 Crab Legs

$16.99

1/2 Shrimp Mussles L

$13.99

1/2 Shrimp with clams

$13.99

12 oz Shrimp-L

$13.99

1/2 Shrimp, Mussel, Sausage

$27.99

Sau Sea's Catch It Yourself lunch special

Sausage- 1 potato, 1 corn,

$8.99

1/2 lb

Crawfish- 1 potato, 1 corn

$9.99

1/2 lb

Clams- 1 potato, 1 corn

$9.99

1/2 lb

Black Mussel- 1 potato, 1 corn

$9.99

1/2 lb

Shrimp- 1 potato, 1 corn

$13.99

1/2 lb

Peeled Shrimp- 1 potato, 1 corn

$13.99

1/2 lb

Scallop- 1 potato, 1 corn

$17.99

1/2 lb

Snow Crab- 1 potato, 1 corn

sausea's dinner meal

suasea's cajun rotisserie chickin

8oz steak & lobster surf n turf

$31.99

Lunch

Boiled Seafood -Lunch

1/2 Lb Shrimp with Sausage-L

$13.99

1/2 Lb Shrimp with Clams-L

$13.99

1/2 Lb Shrimp with Mussel-L

$13.99

12 Oz Shrimp-L

$13.99

1/2 Lb Shrimp Mussel Sausage-L

$14.99

Fried Baskets-Lunch

Chicken Tender Basket (3)

$9.99

3 pieces

Chicken Wing Basket (6)

$9.99

6 pieces

Fried Catfish Basket (3)

$9.99

3 pieces

Fried Tilapia Basket (3)

$9.99

3 pieces

Fried Shrimp Basket (6)

$10.99

6 pieces

Fried Calamari Basket (10)

$10.99

10 pieces

Fried Oyster Basket (7)

$11.99

7 pieces

Drinks

Pepsi Products

Orange

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.59

7 up

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Mt. Dew

$2.59

deserts

rasberry doughnut cheesecake

rasberry doughnut cheesecake

$7.50

sweet patato cheese cake

$7.50

vanilla bean ice cream with madagascar vanilla

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy, we offer a wide variety of shell fish seasoned to perfection. Our goal is to to provide outstanding quality, and unparallel service, to give our customers the best experience possible.

611 Illinois Ave, Carbondale, IL 62901

