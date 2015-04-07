Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savage Axe

review star

No reviews yet

1812 tower dr.

Monroe, LA 71201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Individual

Lane Time- 1 hour

$20.00

Lane Time- 30 minutes

$12.00

Lane Time- 30 minutes (Copy)

$12.00

Lane Time-1 hour (Special)

$15.00

Group

12-18 ppl

$16.00

18-24 ppl

$15.00

25+

$12.00

Group

$25.00

AXE TRAILER

AXE TRAILER MINIMUM- 3HRS

$300.00

TEAM BUILDING

TEAM BUILDING

$315.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1812 tower dr., Monroe, LA 71201

Directions

Gallery
Savage Axe image
Savage Axe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Delta Biscuit Company - 2252 Tower Drive Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
2252 Tower Drive Suite 101 Monroe, LA 71201
View restaurantnext
Okaloosa
orange starNo Reviews
311 Hudson Ln Monroe, LA 71201
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Cotton
orange starNo Reviews
101 N Grand St. Monroe, LA 71201
View restaurantnext
Pizza Fest Apizzeria
orange star4.6 • 539
2207 Cypress St West Monroe, LA 71291
View restaurantnext
JAC's Craft Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
401 Trenton Street West Monroe, LA 71291
View restaurantnext
Casa Real Mexican Bistro - 201 CENTURY VILLAGE BLV STE 160
orange starNo Reviews
201 CENTURY VILLAGE BLV STE 160 Monroe, LA 71203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Monroe

Char 19
orange star4.7 • 15
1301 N 19th St Monroe, LA 71201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Monroe
West Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Ruston
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Shreveport
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston