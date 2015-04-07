Savage Axe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1812 tower dr., Monroe, LA 71201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Delta Biscuit Company - 2252 Tower Drive Suite 101
No Reviews
2252 Tower Drive Suite 101 Monroe, LA 71201
View restaurant