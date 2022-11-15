Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savage Chef Bar and Grill

30145 Antelope Road, Suite 106

Menifee, CA 92584

Order Again

Popular Items

Sautéed Mushrooms
Cavatelli Mac n' Cheese
Sidewinder Fries

Shareables

Butternut Squash Arancinis

$16.00
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Blistered shishito, crispy lemons, yuzu aioli

Harissa Rubbed Grilled Octopus

Harissa Rubbed Grilled Octopus

$17.00

Spiced crunchy chickpeas, romesco, citrus, parsley

PB&J Wings

$16.00
Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare

$14.00

Brioche toast soldiers, crispy capers, egg

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$19.00

Togarashi, house garlic ponzu, shishito sesame relish, pickled fresno Chile

Fields

Harvest Salad

$13.00
Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$13.00

Bacon, egg, chive, baby heirloom tomatoes, house blue cheese dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

House eggless dressing, sourdough croutons, shaved parmigiano reggiano, lemon zest

Roasted Beet

Roasted Beet

$13.00

Horseradish yogurt, arugula, toasted almonds, citrus

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Warm bacon vinaigrette, candied walnuts, parmigiano reggiano

Mains

10 oz Flat Iron

$34.00

20oz Cowboy Ribeye

$57.00
38 day Dry Aged NY Strip

38 day Dry Aged NY Strip

$58.00
8 oz Filet

8 oz Filet

$46.00

Bucatini & Clams

$28.00
Cacio E Pepe

Cacio E Pepe

$19.00

House made bucatini pasta, pecorino, pink peppercorn

Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$20.00

House made Italian sausage, broccolini, pecorino, Chile

Chicken Paillard

Chicken Paillard

$26.00

Arugula, baby heirloom tomato, red onion, shaved fennel, burnt lemon, parmigiano reggiano

Clam Bake

$28.00
Crispy Skin Salmon

Crispy Skin Salmon

$29.00

Carrot two ways, chimichurri

Double Stacked Cheeseburger

Double Stacked Cheeseburger

$19.00

Southern pimento cheese, smoky bacon jam, grilled onion, arugula, house pickles

Ma! The Meatloaf!

Ma! The Meatloaf!

$27.00

Bacon wrapped, horseradish whipped potato, mushroom gravy, crispy onions

Motor City Deep Dish

Motor City Deep Dish

$19.00

Cup and char pepperoni, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Supreme Deep Dish

$25.00

Vegan Deep Dish

$19.00

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$28.00
Roasted Baby Cauliflower

Roasted Baby Cauliflower

$19.00

Vegan curry, fennel, cucumber, pickled Fresno Chile, chive

Short Rib

$36.00

Gumbo

$18.00

Sides

Butternut Squash & Parsnips

$7.00
Cavatelli Mac n' Cheese

Cavatelli Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Shishito pepper, parmesan, toasted breadcrumb

Charred Shishito Peppers

Charred Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Parmesan, truffle

Grilled Broccolini

Grilled Broccolini

$7.00

Parmesan, garlic oil, lemon, Chile

Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Extra virgin oil, chive

Roasted Baby Carrots

Roasted Baby Carrots

$7.00

Za'atar, extra virgin oil, mint

Sautéed Mushrooms

Sautéed Mushrooms

$7.00

Roasted garlic, chive

Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$7.00

Parmesan, rosemary

Sauces

Bearnaise

Bearnaise

$4.00
Cabernet Reduction

Cabernet Reduction

$4.00
Chimichurri

Chimichurri

$4.00
House Steak

House Steak

$4.00
Minted Yogurt

Minted Yogurt

$4.00
Sauce flight

Sauce flight

$8.00
Second Side of Ranch

Second Side of Ranch

$2.00
Yuzu Aioli

Yuzu Aioli

$4.00

Mini Savages

Kid's Cheese Toasty Sandwich

Kid's Cheese Toasty Sandwich

$10.00

brioche toast, American cheese, with sidewinder fries

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$10.00
Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

American cheese, ketchup, pickles, with sidewinder fries

Kid's Flat Iron

$14.00

Served with sidewinder fries

Kid's Butter Pasta

Kid's Butter Pasta

$10.00
Kid's Marinara Pasta

Kid's Marinara Pasta

$10.00

Sweets

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$11.00

Nilla wafers, fresh bananas, burnt meringue

Sarah's Skinny Trifle

Sarah's Skinny Trifle

$11.00

Orange cranberry cookie crumble, coconut whip, seasonal berries

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$11.00

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$4.00

Liquid Death- Sparkling

$5.00

Liquid Death- Still

$4.00

Pepsi Products

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Roy Rodgers

$5.00

Kid's drink

$2.00

Kid's juice

$3.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Watermelon Celsius

$5.00

Raspberry Acai Green Tea Celsius

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

30145 Antelope Road, Suite 106, Menifee, CA 92584

