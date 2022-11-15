Savage Chef Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
30145 Antelope Road, Suite 106, Menifee, CA 92584
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rise to Grind (Scott Rd, Murrieta) - 28039 Scott Rd.
No Reviews
28039 Scott Rd. MURRIETA, CA 92563
View restaurant