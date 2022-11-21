- Home
Savage's Bakery
2916 18th St S, Homewood, AL 35209
Cookies by the Dozen
Almond Macaroons - Dozen
Our almond macaroon is made with simple recipe which uses with egg whites and almond paste, creating a perfectly light cookie. Can be added as an ingredient in a variety of desserts, one being the well known Charlotte Russe.
Cheese Straws - Dozen
Our Cheese Straws are sold by the dozen online. Not your typical cheese straw, ours is made with real butter and New York Sharp cheddar cheese with the perfect amount of spice. Piped from a pastry bag into an "s" shape that is sometimes referred to as a cheese 'wafer' because of the uniform shape throughout.
Chocolate Chips - Dozen
Our chocolate chips are sold by the dozen online. Perhaps America's favorite cookie, certainly it's most recognized. Ours uses a combination of flours and sugars, pure semi-sweet chocolate chips, chopped pecans and real butter for a superior result.
Chocolate Drops - Dozen
Our Chocolate Drop cookies are sold by the dozen! Made with fudge and chopped pecans, the cookie is "dropped" onto the pan then lightly baked, resulting in a soft, melt in mouth taste.
Gingerbread Men - Dozen
All of our cookies are sold by the dozen. One of the cookies that has made Savage's famous, this cookie is a traditional gingerbread man, plain and simple. We offer both small and large versions of this cookie. The perfect balance of sugar and spice, once tasted it will be an experience you'll never forget.
Lace Cookies - Dozen
Our Lace Cookies are sold by the dozen! A thin and crispy cookie made with real butter and oats, then dipped into our chocolate icing to complete the presentation and taste experience. A family favorite!
M&M Cookies - Dozen
Our M&M Cookies are sold by the dozen. A recent addition (and new favorite!), made with the same recipe as our Chocolate Chip Cookie, substituting pure semi-sweet chocolate chips and pecans for M&M chocolate pieces.
Oatmeal Cookies - Dozen
Our Oatmeal Cookies are sold by the dozen. Our version is an all-butter cookie with raisins and has a terrific flour profile. If you like oatmeal cookies, you will love these!
Peanut Butter Cookies - Dozen
Our Peanut Butter Cookies are sold by the dozen online. Our recipe has the perfect combination of real butter and peanut butter, creating a 'smooth' and 'creamy' texture that has made this cookie a childhood favorite for our family and many of our customers.
Pecan Nugget - Dozen
Our Pecan Nuggets are sold by the dozen online. This is a traditional wedding cookie rolled in powdered sugar. Ours has a slight, almost undetectable, coffee flavor and contains chopped pecans.
Sand Tarts - Dozen
Our Sand Tarts are sold by the dozen online. A butter cookie similar to ones prepared at Waite's Bakery downtown many years ago. Also known as a "thumbprint" cookie since each one is made by hand; individually rolled and then pressed with the thumb to create a small well that is filled with melted chocolate once baked. This recipe contains chopped pecans and can also be special ordered to be filled with a colored icing of your choice.
Smiley Face Iced Cookie - Dozen
Our Smiley Cookies are sold by the dozen online. An all-butter cookie which is without a doubt our most popular! The Smiley Face is covered with an orange pouring icing and has a chocolate smiley face. Put a smile on your face today and order some smiley cookies :)Our Smiley Cookies are sold by the dozen online. An all-butter cookie which is without a doubt our most popular! The Smiley Face is covered with an orange pouring icing and has a chocolate smiley face. Put a smile on your face today and order some smiley cookies :)
Sugar Cookies - Dozen
Our Sugar Cookies are sold by the dozen online. Not your average sugar cookie! Our recipe creates a special dough that is made real butter and is designed to spread slightly while baking and creates a sugary crust on top.
Swedish Dreams - Dozen
Our Swedish Dreams are sold by the dozen online. A unique recipe that offers a crunchy, nutty-flavored cookie. This all-butter cookie contains a hint of coconut and chopped pecans.
Tiny Gingerbread Men - Dozen
All of our cookies are sold by the dozen. One of the cookies that has made Savage's famous, this cookie is a traditional gingerbread man, plain and simple. We offer both small and large versions of this cookie. The perfect balance of sugar and spice, once tasted it will be an experience you'll never forget.
Turkish Macaroons - Dozen
Our Turkish Macaroons are sold by the dozen online. Piped from a pastry bag into a conical shape that resembles a Turkish Minaret, hence the name. It's principal ingredients include ground dates, chopped pecans and macaroon coconut. It has a moist interior and is slightly crisp on the outside.
Pastries - By The Dozen
Bear Claw - Dozen
Our Bear Claws are sold by the dozen online. A type of danish pastry made with almond paste. These danishes are richer and flakier than normal pastries, and are uniquely delicious!
Cheese Pocket - Dozen
Our Cheese Pockets are sold by the dozen online. These pastries are made by rolling danish pastry in real butter between layers of sweet dough. This makes for a richer and flakier pastry. The cheese pockets are made with cream cheese and are one of our more popular varieties!
Danish - Dozen
We sell our danish online by the dozen. A classic sweet pastry! Savage's classic danish recipe is made by rolling danish pastry in real butter between layers of sweet dough. This makes for a richer and flakier pastry than most sweet dough can produce. We have a variety of fruit fillings to satisfy anyone's taste!
Elephant Ear - Dozen
Our Elephant Ears are sold by the dozen online. Made from our Danish dough, the Elephant Ears are rolled out thin for a slight crispiness, covered in cinnamon sugar and topped with pecans and streusel.
Meltaway - Dozen
Our meltaways are sold by the dozen online. These are our most popular breakfast sweet rolls! They are made from sweet dough rolled into a log with special fillings designed to enhance the moistness and flavor. Each sweet roll is topped with streusel after being placed in a cupcake frame. We offer a variety of toppings to choose from!
Old Fashioned Cinnamon Roll - Dozen
Our Cinnamon Rolls are sold by the dozen. A Savage's favorite! This sweet roll is made with roll dough, oil, and cinnamon-sugar. These are baked in a cupcake frame and perfect for a sweet treat in the morning!
Orange Roll - Dozen
Our Orange Rolls are sold by the dozen online. A bite-size breakfast or brunch pastry made withs weet dough and orange marmalade. The orange flavor is enhanced by pouring icing made with fresh orange juice.
Desserts - Dozen
Cake Bomb
Offered in three flavors, Caramel, Chocolate & Turtle, the cake bombs start out with our freshly baked cake layers, then lightly mixed with our cream cheese icing, rolled into balls and then covered with either the caramel or chocolate icing. The perfect bite for a rich and creamy taste!
M&M Cookie Sandwich
Fudge Brownie with Pecans
Our Fudge Brownies are sold by the dozen! This is the original Savage's fudge brownie, rich and creamy, with chopped pecans throughout and a thin layer of our chocolate icing spread on top. Hand cut into bite size portions which are perfect for teas and receptions.
Biscuits
Tiny Cheese Biscuits - 16/pan
Our famous Cheese Biscuits are unique due to the fact the dough rises twice and are made with the finest New York Sharp Cheddar Cheese, buttermilk and real butter. Baked in an oven-safe pan with 16 biscuits. A local favorite which is perfect for all occasions!
Tiny Rosemary Biscuits - 16/pan
Exactly like our Tiny Plain Biscuits but topped with Rosemary, creating a more flavorful biscuit that can be paired perfectly with Roast Beef and Swiss or Beef Tenderloin for parties or receptions. Baked in an oven-safe pan with 16 biscuits.
Tiny Biscuits - 16/pan
Not a true biscuit since it is made from our roll dough, therefore has that unique flavor of our rolls but shaped like a biscuit. Perfectly prepared by hand which creates two layers of dough, making it easy to separate the top from bottom in order to create the perfect bite size sandwich. Baked in an oven-safe pan with 16 biscuits.
Tiny Cheese Biscuits w/ Ham - 16/pan
Our famous Cheese Biscuits with Baked Ham & Mr. P's Honey Mustard! Our tiny cheese biscuits are unique due to the fact the dough rises twice and are made with the finest New York Sharp Cheddar Cheese, buttermilk and real butter. Baked in an oven-safe pan with 16 biscuits. A local favorite which is perfect for all occasions!
Tiny Rosemary Biscuits w/ Ham - 16/pan
Our delicious baked biscuits served with sweet ham and swiss cheese. The perfect savory bite for any party! These are sold by the pan, with 16 biscuits per pan.
Tiny Cuban Biscuits - 16/pan
Delicious cuban sandwiches served on our made from scratch tiny biscuits. Sold by the pan with 16 biscuits per pan.
Tiny Biscuits w/ Roast Beef & Swiss - 16/pan
Our famous Tiny Rosemary Biscuits with Roast Beef and Swiss Cheese! Our tiny cheese biscuits are unique due to the fact the dough rises twice and are made with buttermilk and real butter. Baked in an oven-safe pan with 16 biscuits. A local favorite which is perfect for all occasions!
Tiny Biscuits w/ Ham & Swiss - 16/pan
Our delicious baked biscuits served with sweet ham and swiss cheese. The perfect savory bite for any party! These are sold by the pan, with 16 biscuits per pan.
Tiny Biscuits w/ Pesto Chicken and Swiss - 16/pan
Our tiny biscuits are made even better by adding basil pesto chicken salad! These are a party favorite! Sold by the pan with 16 biscuits per pan.
Coffeecakes
Coffee Cake
Our coffeecakes come in a variety of flavors, and are baked in a 8" x 8" square foil pan. One pan serves 8 people, perfect for a fun breakfast or buy a few for a party!
Cinnamon Pull-A-Part
Also known as Monkey Bread! This Savage's favorite is made of sweet dough chopped into small pieces, dipped in melted butter and rolled in cinnamon sugar with chopped pecans. The cinnamon-sugar caramelizes and forms a syrupy glaze on the outside. It can be pulled apart by hand, or sliced with a knife. Serves 12-16.
Pound Cake
Blueberry Muffin Loaf
Breads
Butterflake Rolls
This is our most popular roll, especially during the holiday season. An extremely flavorful roll that has multiple layers which are light and buttery that are a result of the baking process. Sold by the dozen.
Brookhouse Rolls
Named in honor of my grandmother, Mrs. L.A. Brooks, who was an excellent cook and baker. Having passed along those passions and skills Savage's has been able to perfect her original recipe. This roll is dipped in real butter and has a unique 'sponge' for a sweet and savory flavor. Sold by the dozen in an oven-safe pan.
Parkerhouse Rolls
A traditional 'fold-over' roll that is scaled off smaller than our other dinner rolls. There are 18 rolls per oven-safe pan. These rolls are perfect for parties!
Bread Sticks - Italian
Our Bread Sticks are sold by the dozen! Not a true bread, this product is hand rolled into long, thin sticks that become ever so slightly crispy upon baking. We offer Plain and Asiago Cheese, both brushed with melted butter and salt creating a savory and flavorful experience.
Bread Sticks - Asiago
Not a true bread, this product is hand rolled into long, thin sticks that become ever so slightly crispy upon baking. We offer Plain and Asiago Cheese, both brushed with melted butter and salt creating a savory and flavorful experience.
Salt Rising Bread
This is a unique sourdough bread with an unusual flavor, odor, and texture due to the special sour and sponge used. Salt Rising bread is made with a cultured salt rising yeast but contains no more salt than ordinary bread. The name possibly has its origin in the use of hot rock salt to keep the sour and sponge warm during the 12-hour fermentation. Contains approximately 20 slices.
Homemade White Bread
Our fresh from scratch Loaf Bread. Made daily. Contains approximately 20 slices.
Whole Wheat Bread
Our fresh from scratch Loaf Bread. Made daily. Contains approximately 20 slices.
Rye Bread
Our fresh from scratch Loaf Bread. Made daily. Contains approximately 20 slices.
Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Made from our Homemade Bread dough, this bread incorporates our cinnamon sugar and raisins before being hand rolled and baked in a bread mold. Once baked it is covered in our pouring icing. The inside, once sliced has spirals of cinnamon sugar.
Cocktail Buns
Years ago known as "Silver Dollar Rolls" and now referred to Slider Buns, these buns are made from our unique roll dough that are perfect for cocktail parties, receptions or a cookout. The unique dough creates an ever so light bun creating the perfect balance of bread and whatever goes inside. Sold by the dozen and can be sliced.
Steak Buns
Our Steak Buns are sold by the 1/2 dozen online. Made from our unique roll dough, and also known as hamburger buns, these buns are light and flavorful. Due to the additional 'secret' ingredients, our buns take your burger or sandwich to a taste better than you can ever imagine. Sold by the 1/2 dozen.
Date Nut Bread
Our fresh from scratch Loaf Bread. Made daily. Contains approximately 20 slices.
Crostini
Sundried Tomato Bread
Our fresh from scratch Loaf Bread. Made daily. Contains approximately 20 slices.
Onion Buns
Our Onion Buns are sold by the 1/2 dozen online. Exactly like our Steak Bun except these buns has chopped onions throughout the dough and on top. Light and flavorful, this is 'family favorite' and is not only the perfect bun for a cookout but also for sandwiches.
Hot Dog Buns
Our Hot Dog Buns are sold by the dozen! Made from the same unique dough as our other buns, you won't believe how much difference a homemade hot dog bun can make at your next cookout!
Large Cheese Biscuits - 1/2 dozen
Our Large Cheese Biscuits are sold by the 1/2 dozen online. A larger version of our famous Tiny Cheese Biscuits! The outstanding flavor stems from the use of real butter, buttermilk, and New York Sharp Cheese.
Large Rosemary Biscuits - 1/2 dozen
Our Large Rosemary Biscuits are sold by the 1/2 dozen online. A larger version of our famous Tiny Rosemary Biscuits!
Stock Cakes
Black Forest Cake
Caramel Cake
Carrot Cake
Chocolate (Choc/White)
Coconut Cake
Decorated Cake - Basic
Decorated Cake - Specialty
German Choc.
Italian Cream
Lemon Orange Cake
Mocha Torte
Mounds
Red Velvet Cake
Stock Iced (yellow/choc)
Strawberry Cake
Sundae Cake
Pies
Apple Pie
Savage's pies are made with our homemade pie dough for that flaky and buttery crust, filled with your favorite filling. A local favorite is our Pecan Pie, which is perfect for the holiday season! *Not all flavors are pictured.
Cherry Pie
Savage's pies are made with our homemade pie dough for that flaky and buttery crust, filled with your favorite filling. A local favorite is our Pecan Pie, which is perfect for the holiday season! *Not all flavors are pictured.
Mincemeat Pie
Savage's pies are made with our homemade pie dough for that flaky and buttery crust, filled with your favorite filling. A local favorite is our Pecan Pie, which is perfect for the holiday season! *Not all flavors are pictured.
Pecan Pie
Savage's pies are made with our homemade pie dough for that flaky and buttery crust, filled with your favorite filling. A local favorite is our Pecan Pie, which is perfect for the holiday season! *Not all flavors are pictured.
Pumpkin Pie
Savage's pies are made with our homemade pie dough for that flaky and buttery crust, filled with your favorite filling. A local favorite is our Pecan Pie, which is perfect for the holiday season! *Not all flavors are pictured.
Sweet Potato Pie
Savage's pies are made with our homemade pie dough for that flaky and buttery crust, filled with your favorite filling. A local favorite is our Pecan Pie, which is perfect for the holiday season! *Not all flavors are pictured.
Tomato Pie
Savage's pies are made with our homemade pie dough for that flaky and buttery crust, filled with your favorite filling. A local favorite is our Pecan Pie, which is perfect for the holiday season! *Not all flavors are pictured.
|Sunday
|1:01 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|1:01 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:01 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:01 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:01 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:01 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:01 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Made By Hand Since 1939. Scratch Bakery, Family Owned and Operated, in the Heart of Homewood, Alabama
2916 18th St S, Homewood, AL 35209, Homewood, AL 35209