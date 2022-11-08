A map showing the location of Savanna Salad Bowls & Sandwiches Savanna RiverfrontView gallery

Savanna Salad Bowls & Sandwiches Savanna Riverfront

review star

No reviews yet

3 s orange st

wilmington, DE 19801

Order Again

Signature Bowls

BEEF TERIYAKI

$13.50

SAVANNA NOODLES

$10.50

ON THE BORDER

$12.50

VEGGIES WITH TOFU

$11.50

VEGAN COBB

$10.50

KEBA COB SALAD

$12.00

HARVEST CHICKEN

$11.00

OUR CEASAR

$10.00

CREATE YOUR OWN

$9.50

Sandwiches, Burgers & Wraps

IMPOSIBBLE BURGER

$13.00

TEXAS CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

SAVANNA BURGER

$12.00

MUSHROOM NAAN

$10.50

PANINO BELLO

$12.00

BAJA CHICKEN

$12.00

PASTRAMI MARBLE

$11.00

TURKEY REUBEN

$11.00

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

OWN WRAP

$8.50

Soups

SEASONAL SOUP

$4.50

Chili pork spicy

$4.50

Tomato basil

$4.50

Mexican chicken noddles

$4.50

Grill cheese

$4.00

Sweets

RICE CRISPY

$2.00

BROWNIES

$2.00

Drinks

Bottle water

$1.50

COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

San Pellegrino- Blood Orange

$1.75

San Pellegrino- Lemon

$1.75

San Pellegrino- clementine

$1.75

SPRITE

$2.75

Vitamin Water- Acai Blueberry

$2.75

Vitamin Water- Orange

$2.75

Small Green Tea

$2.50

Small Mango Black Tea

$2.50

Coca Cola- Bottle

$2.75

San Pellegrino- Bottle

$2.75

Kombucha strawberry

$3.50

Kombucha elderberry

$3.50

Root beer

$2.75

Medium green tea

$3.25

Medium black tea

$3.25

Sparkling gray bottle

$2.75

San -Pellegrine pomegrate

$1.75

Large Mango Ginger

$4.00

Large Green Tea

$4.00

Bottle Diet coke

$2.75

Mango-Peach Kambucha

$3.50

Coffe and donuts

Coffee & Donuts

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Coffe and muffin

Coffee & Muffin

$5.00

Coffe and bagel

Coffee & Bagel

$5.00

Donuts

Dounuts

$1.50

Muffin

$2.00

Bagel

Bagel

$3.00

Bagel with cream chesse

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Spinach

$1.50

Baby Kale

$1.50

Arcadia Mix

$1.50

Romaine Lettures

$1.50

Hamburguesas Precio Normal Virenes

Imposible Veggie Burger

$13.00

Texas Cheeseburger

$13.00

Doble Cheeseburger

$13.00

Savanna Cheeseburger

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3 s orange st, wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

