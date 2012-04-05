Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beer (21+ Only)

Michelob Ultra

Bud Light

Budweiser

Yuengling

Creature Comforts Classic City Lager Draft

$7.00

Banana Beer

Voodoo Ranger

3 Taverns Rapturous

Tropicalia (Canned)

Golden Monkey

Landshark

Corona Premier

Classic City Lager

Canned Liquor (21+ Only)

Cutwater Lime Margarita

Cutwater Mango Margarita

Cutwater Vodka Soda

Liquor Drinks (21+)

Slippery Banana

Titos Vodka

Jack Daniels

Margarita

Jack Daniels Apple

Jack Daniels Fire

Bacardi Rum

Tequila

Gin

Sweet & Salty Specialty Items

French Fries

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Peanut M&MS

$3.00

Peanuts

$3.00

M&Ms

$3.00

Sour Patch Kids

$3.00

Nachos

$4.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Sunflower Seeds

$2.00

Cracker Jack

$3.00

Chips

Cookie

Wine

Sparking Red Wine

All You Can Eat

Cheeseburger

Hot Dog

Hamburger

Chicken Sandwich

Chips

Cookie

Popcorn

Chili Chz Dog

All You Can Drink

Water

Coca Cola

Diet Coke

Sprite

Powerade

Vegetarian Options

Veggie Burger

Nachos

$4.00

Banana

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00

Koozie

Green Koozie

$5.00

Yellow Koozie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hey there Bananiac! Please find our full menu below to order and pick up at our VIP Pickup Stand behind home plate of Grayson Stadium!

Website

Location

1401 East Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31404

Directions

Gallery
Savannah Bananas Baseball image
Savannah Bananas Baseball image

