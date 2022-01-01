Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Soul Food
Bars & Lounges

SavannahBlue

2,644 Reviews

$$

1431 Times Square

Detroit, MI 48226

Popular Items

Collard Greens
Shrimp and Grits
Candied Sweet Potatoes

Shareables

Catfish Fritters

$12.00

Cornmeal Dredged Catfish, Cajun Remoulade

Dry Rub Wings

$16.00

1 LB Brown Sugar Brined Wings, Smokey Pepper Rub, BBQ Molasses

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Berbere Spice, Crushed Salted Peanuts, Cardamom Yogurt

Warm Crab Dip

Warm Crab Dip

$16.00

Crab Fondue, Scallions, Panko, Parmesan

Georgian Hummus - Vegan

Georgian Hummus - Vegan

$9.00

Blackeye Pea Puree, Olive Oil, Garlic, Crispy Blackeye Peas, Garlic Flatbread

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$8.00

Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail

Candied Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Sweet Potatoes Candied with Brown Sugar, Butter, and Vanilla

Crab Cake

$25.00

4pc. Corn Bread

$1.00

Salads

Classic Kale Caesar

Classic Kale Caesar

$10.00

caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, buttered croutons

Autumn Salad

$11.00Out of stock

crispy sweet potatoes, grilled radicchio, endive, herbed goat cheese, scallion topped with maple vinaigrette

Side Classic Kale Caesar

$5.00

Chopped Kale, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, and Brioche Croutons

Entrées

Braised Oxtail

Braised Oxtail

$34.00

cheddar risotto, crispy root vegetable, seasonal vegetable

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$28.00

parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy

Chicken Plate

$26.00

Cornmeal Dredged Catfish OR Battered Chicken Breast with Smoked Turkey Collard Greens and Candied Sweet Potatoes

Salmon Shrimp Farro Jambalaya

$40.00

Salmon, Argentinian Shrimp, Toasted Farro, Crab, Andouille Sausage

Cornish Hen

$25.00
Roasted Lamb Rack

Roasted Lamb Rack

$54.00

Roasted Lamb Rack, Stokes Purple Potato Puree, Sautéed Brussel Sprouts, Red Pepper, Topped with Figgie Jerk Jam

Catfish Plate

$28.00
Seared Ribeye & Sweet Potato Gnocchi (Copy)

Seared Ribeye & Sweet Potato Gnocchi (Copy)

$40.00

Seared Ribeye with Deep Fried Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Smokey Mustard BBQ, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Wild Mushrooms Topped with Arugula

Beverages

Tonic

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Aqua Pana

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Topo Chico (Copy)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1431 Times Square, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

SavannahBlue image
SavannahBlue image
SavannahBlue image
SavannahBlue image

