Sandwiches
American
Bakeries

Savannah Cafe and Bakery Webster

14020 Galveston Road

Webster, TX 77598

Popular Items

Club Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
The Savannah

Savannah Favorites

The French Quarter Quiche Only

The French Quarter Quiche Only

$5.95

Savory egg tart in a pastry crust. Selections vary daily.

The French Quarter Quiche Combo

The French Quarter Quiche Combo

$8.95

Savory egg tart in a pastry crust. Selections vary daily. Served with a choice of fresh fruit, soup or a small salad.

The Plantation

The Plantation

$10.25

Oven roasted turkey breast or sliced ham, served on a slice of rye bread with Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and avocado. All topped with a champagne mustard. Served with fresh fruit.

The Savannah

The Savannah

$10.50

Three tea sandwiches, fresh fruit and a cup of our homemade soup. Choice of chicken salad, cranberry chicken salad, tuna salad, egg salad, ham salad, cucumber cream cheese, or pimento cheese.

Cup Homemade Soup

$3.95

Choose from our signature chicken tortilla soup or today's selection.

Bowl Homemade Soup

$4.65

Choose from our signature chicken tortilla soup or today's selection.

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$9.50

Cup of soup and a small salad. Salad Choices: Caesar, House, Spinach, Pasta Salad, Fruit

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$9.50

Cup of soup and 1/2 traditional sandwich.

Salad & 1/2 Sandwich

$9.50

Small salad and 1/2 traditional sandwich. Salad Choices: Caesar, House, Spinach, Pasta Salad, Fruit

Daily One Scoop

Daily One Scoop

$10.25

Choose from chicken salad, cranberry chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, ham salad or egg salad, garnished with lettuce, avocado slices, and a boiled egg. Served with fresh fruit.

Daily Two Scoops

$11.25

Soup & One Scoop

$9.50

Choose from chicken salad, cranberry chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, ham salad or egg salad, garnished with lettuce, avocado slices, and a boiled egg. Served with cup of soup.

Soup & Two Scoops

$10.50

Choose from chicken salad, cranberry chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, ham salad or egg salad, garnished with lettuce, avocado slices, and a boiled egg. Served with cup of soup.

Hot Entree

$10.25

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.25

Shepherd's Pie

$10.25

Traditional Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Made with all white meat chicken. Served with lettuce.

Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Made with all white meat chicken mixed with cranberries and apples. Served with lettuce.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Made with albacore tuna. Served with lettuce.

Ham Salad Sandwich

$8.75

Made with country ham. Served with lettuce.

Turkey Breast & Swiss Sandwich

Turkey Breast & Swiss Sandwich

$8.95

Oven roasted turkey breast and Swiss cheese with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$8.95

Sliced ham and Swiss cheese with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Garden Avocado Sandwich

$7.95

Avocados bread with tomato lettuce and cucumbers.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on toast.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Traditional homemade pimento cheese. Served with lettuce.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.75

Traditional egg salad. Served with lettuce.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Finley sliced roast beef served with lettuce, tomato and a mild horseradish mayo.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.50

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on toast.

Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Spicy Chicken Salad

$7.95

Jalamento Cheese

$8.95

Half Sandwich

$5.75

Paninis

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$10.50

Chicken breast, provolone cheese, basil mayonnaise, and roasted red peppers.

Four Cheese Panini

$10.25

Mixed cheeses with tomato, avocado, bacon and basil mayonnaise.

Cuban Pork

$10.75

Shredded pork Carnitas, pepper jack cheese, sliced dill spears with champagne mustard.

The Hot Jala'mento Cheese

$9.50

Jalapeño pimento cheese with bacon served with a side of strawberry preserves.

The French Dip

$11.25

Roast beef with caramelized onions, provolone cheese and a mild horseradish sauce served with au jus sauce. Are play on the traditional French dip.

Ham & Cheddar Panini

Ham & Cheddar Panini

$10.50

Sliced ham, cheddar cheese and tomatoes with champagne mustard.

Turkey & Bacon Panini

$10.95

Roasted turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon and tomatoes with basil mayonnaise.

The Reuben

$11.25

Corned beef on toasted rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand Island sauce.

The St. Charles

$11.25

Roasted pork tenderloin, Monterey Jack cheese, country fried onions, lettuce, mayonnaise and a zesty raspberry chipotle sauce. Served with fresh fruit or a cup of soup.

The Texan

$10.75

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.25
Baby Bleu Salad

Baby Bleu Salad

$10.25

Sliced oranges and strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles, and sweet-n-spicy pecans top of mixed greens. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Harvest

Harvest

$10.25

Turkey breast, cranberries, mild goat cheese, and sweet-n-spicy pecans on to of mixed greens. Served with tangerine balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Spinach Salad

$4.75+

Fresh spinach topped with chopped eggs and bacon pieces. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$4.75+

Traditional Caesar with homemade Caesar dressing topped with shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons.

House Salad

$4.75+

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Fruit Salad

$10.25

Bowl of seasonal fresh fruit with fruit dressing and your choice of three tea sandwiches. Choose from chicken salad, cranberry chicken salad, tuna salad, ham salad, egg salad, pimento cheese, or cucumber cream cheese.

Extra Large Fruit Bowl Only

Extra Large Fruit Bowl Only

$8.95

Extra large bowl of seasonal fresh fruit served with fruit sauce.

Fruit Cup Only

$4.25

Cup of seasonal fresh fruit. Served with fruit sauce.

Kids Menu

Patrick's Gobble-Turkey

$5.25

Emma's Smart-Ham

$5.25

Tyler's-Mac and Cheese

$5.25

Mimi-pbj

$5.25

Abby's Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Caleb's Favorite Nutella

$5.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14020 Galveston Road, Webster, TX 77598

Directions

