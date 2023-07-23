Savannah Confections 347 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
A uniquely Savannah confectionery & microbakery featuring natural, inspired artisanal confections made in small batches with ingredients sourced from local food artisans, growers and classic brands. Our specialties include handcrafted marshmallows, elevated cotton candy, exceptional couverture chocolate, culinary inspired donuts, the finest scratch made cupcakes in culinary-inspired flavors, custom cakes and more.
Location
347 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Downtown
No Reviews
214 West Boundary St. Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurant
The Grey Market - Savannah - 109 Jefferson Street
No Reviews
109 Jefferson Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Savannah
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
4.2 • 2,716
1100 Eisenhower Drive Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurant