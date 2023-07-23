Summer Dessert Dinner - Encore Edition, Wednesday July 26th, 2023

$65.00 +

Our first dessert dinner was such a hit, that we are repeating with an encore edition! Be one of the first to experience Savannah Confections sweets and space! Here's what you can look forward to when you join us for this event: A 7-course tasting menu (below) of ALL desserts Music and takeaway goodies 7-course menu #1 Amuse Bouche Roseberry sandwich cookie bite #2 Soup Roasted pineapple soup with macadamia cream #3 Entrée Basque Burnt cheesecake with summer berry compote #4 Palate Cleanser Yuzu blueberry granita #5 Entree Frazier entremets #6 Signature Entrée Plated Raspberry Lemon S’more #7 Takeaway Your choice of goodies in the store