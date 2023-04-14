Savannah Joe's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2905 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Common Goods Studio - 2000 Canfield Road
No Reviews
2000 Canfield Road Youngstown, OH 44511
View restaurant
Kravitz Garden - 123 Mckinley Avenue
No Reviews
123 Mckinley Avenue Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurant
Prima Cucina Italiana - 103 W Federal St
No Reviews
103 W Federal St Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Youngstown
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurant
Station Square Ristorante - 4250 Belmont Ave
4.5 • 1,532
4250 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurant
More near Youngstown