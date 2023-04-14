Main picView gallery

Savannah Joe's

review star

No reviews yet

2905 Glenwood Avenue

Youngstown, OH 44511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fried Catfish
Collard Greens
Candied Yams


Appetizer

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Thick slices of fresh tart green tomatoes coated in our soulfully good seasoned flour and cornmeal.

Chicken Strips

$9.99

3 crispy breast meat strips served with fries and honey mustard dipping sauce.

Crab Cake

$12.99

This low-country dish is made with blue crab from the coast of Savannah, GA. Simular to crab cakes, deviled crab is mixed with special seasonings and served in an open crab shell.

Fried Okra

$8.99

Soup & Salad

Side Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and grated parmesan cheese, topped with croutons.

Dinner House Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, boiled eggs, coutons, and your choice of dressing.

Dinner Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and grated parmesan cheese, topped with croutons.

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$8.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked bbq pulled pork served on a pretzel roll with a side of cole slaw and french fries.

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$11.99

Catfish fillet served on a brioche bun with tarter sauce, tomato, and lettuce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, tomato, and lettuce.

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a brioche bun with mayonaisse, tomato, and lettuce.

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Mayo, Ketchup, pickle, onion, tomatoe, lettuce, or mustard.

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Mayo, Ketchup, pickle, onion, tomatoe, lettuce, or mustard.

Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Mayo, Ketchup, pickle, onion, tomatoe, lettuce, or mustard.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Mayo, Ketchup, pickle, onion, tomatoe, lettuce, or mustard.

Turkey Burger

$8.99

Mayo, Ketchup, pickle, onion, tomatoe, lettuce, or mustard.

Beyond Veggie Burger

$14.99

Mayo, Ketchup, pickle, onion, tomatoe, lettuce, or mustard.

Chicken

2 pce White Meat

$11.99

Breast & Wing

2 pce Dark Meat

$10.99

Thigh & Leg

4 pce Fried Chicken

$15.99

Breast, Wing, Thigh, & Leg

4 pce Baked Chicken

$15.99

Breast, Wing, Thigh, & Leg

8 pce Chicken Only

$15.99

mixed

16 pce Chicken Only

$29.99

mixed

24 pce Chicken Only

$38.99

mixed

Seafood

Crab Cake

$22.99

This low-country dish is made with blue crabs from the coast of Savannah, GA. Simular to crab cakes, deviled crab is blue crab mixed with special seasonings and served in an open crab shell.

Fried Catfish

$15.99

2 catfish filets, cornmeal breaded and fried until golden brown.

Fried Haddock

$17.49

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits is an iconic southern delicacy. Creamy, buttery, cheesy grits topped with the most delicious jumbo Georgia shrimp and bacon.

Fish & Grits

$17.99

Savannah Joe's Fish & Grits is the perfect combo. Creamy and cheesy grits served with 2 fried catfis filets.

Grilled Salmon

$15.99

8oz salmon fillet seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Pork

Fried Pork Chop

$18.99

8oz pork ribeye fillet hand breaded and fried until golden brown.

Full Slab

$29.99

St Louis style ribs smoked to perfection for 6 hours.

1/2 Slab

$22.99

St Louis style ribs smoked to perfection for 6 hours.

1/3 Slab

$16.99

St Louis style ribs smoked to perfection for 6 hours.

Pasta

Cajun Salmon & Shrimp Pasta

$23.99

Cajun grilled salmon, shrimp, fettuccine in a cajun cream alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and green onions.

Sides

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$4.99

Candied Yams

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Collard Greens

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Blackeyed Peas

$4.99

Grits

$4.99

Rice & Gravy

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Dessert

Pound Cake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$7.99

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$5.99

Kids Drumstick

$5.99

Kids Wing

$5.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Crush Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Kool-Aid

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2905 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Common Goods Studio - 2000 Canfield Road
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Canfield Road Youngstown, OH 44511
View restaurantnext
Belleria Pizza & Italian
orange star3.9 • 36
3460 S Meridian Rd Youngstown, OH 44511
View restaurantnext
Kravitz Garden - 123 Mckinley Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
123 Mckinley Avenue Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Avalon Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
17 W. Federal Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext
Prima Cucina Italiana - 103 W Federal St
orange starNo Reviews
103 W Federal St Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext
V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
orange star4.3 • 588
100 W Federal Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Youngstown

Antone's Kitchen - Boardman
orange star4.6 • 3,079
1419 Boardman-Canfield Road Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Aladdin’s Eatery - Boardman
orange star4.8 • 2,712
7325 South Ave Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
orange star4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Station Square Ristorante - 4250 Belmont Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,532
4250 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurantnext
Westside Bowl
orange star4.7 • 1,349
2617 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Blue Wolf Tavern Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 825
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Youngstown
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston