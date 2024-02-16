Savannah Pizza Company -Millen 131 N Masonic Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a locally owned business, offering the best quality pizza we could find, we joined the Savannah Pizza Company Family and together we hope to Give you the BEST PIZZA EVER!
Location
131 N Masonic Street, Millen, GA 30442
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coleman Lake Restaurant - 823 Steven's crossing rd
No Reviews
823 Steven's crossing rd Midville, GA 30441
View restaurant
Splash in the Boro Family Waterpark & Aquatic Center - Splash Concessions
No Reviews
1388 Hwy 24 East Statesboro, GA 30461
View restaurant