Savannah Soul - Fort Wayne

1835 Spring Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Baskets

Chicken Wing Basket (5 pcs.)

Chicken Wing Basket (5 pcs.)

$12.99

5 pc. Hand-breaded deep fried Party Wings+Fries

Catfish Nugget Kabob Basket

Catfish Nugget Kabob Basket

$14.99

Deep-fried catfish nuggets on a kabob, hand-breaded with our Signature breading + Fries + 2 Hushpuppies + sweet creamy Southern Coleslaw

8 pc. Jumbo Shrimp Kabob Basket

$15.99

8 Jumbo Deep-Fried shrimps + Fries + 2 Hushpuppies + Coleslaw

Entrées

Savannah Soul Platter

$24.99

Catfish Nugget Kabob, 3 Jumbo Shrimps, 3 Party Wings, Fries+ Coleslaw + 2 Hushppuppies

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Seasoned fries

Fried Okra

$4.00

Deep-fried breaded okra with cajun seasoning.

Coleslaw (GF/VG)

$2.25

Our Signature sweet vidalia onion creamy southern coleslaw with golden raisins

Hushpuppies (3 pcs.)

$2.25

Southern-style hushpuppies

Kid's Menu

Jumbo Chicken Tender & Fries

$7.48

Jumbo Chicken Tender & Fries

Fla-Vor-Ice

$1.25

A la Carte

Shrimp Kabob (A la Carte)

$10.99

Shrimp Kabob ONLY

Catfish Nugget Kabob (A la Carte)

$9.99

Catfish Kabob ONLY

Chicken Wings (A la Carte)

$10.55

5 pc. Deep Fried Party Wings ONLY

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Faygo

$2.00

Coke Diet

$2.00

Coke Reg.

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Reg

$2.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Ginger Ale Diet

$2.00

Ginger Ale Reg

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mt. Dew Reg

$2.00

Pepsi Diet

$2.00

Pepsi Reg.

$2.00

Sprite_Diet

$2.00

Sprite_Reg

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tahitian Drink

$2.00

Condiments

Extra Mustard

$0.26

Per item

Extra Ketchup

$0.26

Per item

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.31

Per item

Extra Mayo

$0.31

Per item

Extra Syrup

$0.52

Per item

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.52

Per item

Extra BBQ

$0.62

Per item

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.62

Per item

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Soul food at its BEST! Enjoy!

1835 Spring Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

