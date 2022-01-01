Savannah Supper Club

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Prime Rib
Savannah Chicken
Classic Fish & Chips

Appetizers

Parker House Rolls

$7.00

Garlic herb butter

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Pork sausage, onion, parmesan

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Sriracha bourbon, candied bacon

Rib Snack

$12.00

Fries

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

house cocktail sauce

Calamari Calabrese

$16.00

crispy calamari, arugula, marinara

Brisket Nachos

$14.00

corn tortilla chips, white jalapeno cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno

Loaded Baked Potato Dip

$9.00

kettle chips

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$10.00

dijon honey mustard

Soup & Salads

Chopped Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg, bacon, marinated tomatoes, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, green onion

Savannah Chopped Salad

$17.00

Romaine, red onion, cucumber, pumpkin seeds, avocado, mushroom, tomatoes, pulled chicken, green onion, bacon, lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Parker house croutons, parmesan crisp

Apple & Arugula

$13.00

red onion, candied pecans, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette, parmesan

Baked French Onion

$9.00

cheese crouton

Specialties

Prime Rib

$34.00

Slow roasted prime rib, loaded baked potato, au jus, horseradish cream

Savannah Chicken

$18.00

Pan-seared, smoked pepper-rubbed chicken breast, roasted broccoli, loaded baked potato

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Carrots, peas, onion, flaky buttery crust, simple salad

Bby Babyback Ribs

$29.00

Cole slaw, seasoned fries

Double Burger

$16.00

American cheese, red onion, pickles, house sauce, pretzel bun, seasoned fries

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

crispy chicken breast, slaw, pickles, brioche bun, seasoned fries

Cajun Pasta

$16.00

Artichoke, spinach, Cajun cream sauce, rigatoni, parmesan

Single Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Classic Fish & Chips

$19.00

beer-battered cod, hush puppies, cole slaw, seasoned fries

Filet

$34.00

maitre d'hotel butter, choice of side dish

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$19.00

arugula, avocado, pickled onions, garlic aioli, ciabatta, seasoned fries

Pan-Seared Trout

$22.00

roasted garlic butter, sauteed green beans, mushroom spinach risotto

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

roasted broccoli, quinoa & vegetable couscous

Grilled Meatloaf

$17.00

bacon wrapped, tomato chutney, crispy onion, sauteed green beans, chive mash

Smoked Brisket

$15.00

cole slaw, pickles, carolina bbq on the side, brioche bun, seasoned fries

Fried Pork Chop

$20.00

sauteed green beans, yukon mash potatoes, pepper gravy

Sweet Tooth

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, caramel, praline pecans

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cherry Pie

$8.00

Dutch Apple Pie

$7.00

Sides Dishes

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Roasted Broccoli

$6.00

Creamed Spinach & Artichoke

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Simple Salad

$6.00

Mushroom Spinach Risotto

$6.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Dog Supper

DOG Chicken Rice

$4.00

Rice and chopped chicken

DOG Liver Rice

$4.00

Chopped liver and rice

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew Can

$5.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

N/A Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Iced Tea Bottle

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coke Bottle

$3.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.25

Sprite Bottle

$3.25

Topo Chico

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.25

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.25

Spirits To Go

Gin Btl

$22.00

Vodka Btl

$20.00

Bourbon Btl

$28.00

Kids PBJ

PBJ Fries

$8.00

Peanut butter and jelly on wheat, fries

PBJ Apple Sauce

$8.00

Peanut butter and jelly on wheat, applesauce

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta Butter

$8.00

Butter noodles

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Pasta with marinara sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grill Cheese Fries

$8.00

Grilled cheese on wheat, American cheese, fries

Kids Grill Cheese Apple Sauce

$8.00

Grilled cheese on wheat, American cheese, applesauce

Kids Crispy Bites

Kids Crispy Bites Fries

$8.00

Crispy chicken bites, fries

Kids Crispy Bites Apple Sauce

$8.00

Crispy chicken bites, applesauce

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger Fries

$8.00

Cheeseburger, American cheese, fries

Kids Cheesburger Apple Sauce

$8.00

Cheeseburger, American cheese, applesauce

Kids Ice Cream

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Drink

Milk

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

OJ

$2.75

Kids scrambled egg

scramble egg fries

$8.00

scramble egg applesauce

$8.00

Kids pancakes

Kids pancakes

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
