Savannahs BBQ 3715 Madison

review star

No reviews yet

3715 Madison

Cincinnati, OH 45209

Popular Items

LG Coleslaw

$5.00

LG Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Full Rack Ribs

$33.00

Food Menu

Wings & Ribs

6 Count Wings

$9.00

12 Count Wings

$16.00

1/2 Rack Ribs

$18.00

Full Rack Ribs

$33.00

RIB TIPS

$8.00

HALF RACK DINNER

$24.95

FULL RACK DINNER

$39.95

Sandwiches

Smoked Pulled Pork

$8.00

Smoked Turkey

$9.00

Smoked Sausage

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked BBQ Hot Dogs (2)

$7.00

SINGLE SMOKED BBQ HOTDOG

$4.00

Platters

1 Meat Platter

$13.00

2 Meat Platter

$17.00

3 Meat Platter

$22.00

Large Sides

LG Mac & Cheese

$5.00

LG Coleslaw

$5.00

LG Baked Beans

$5.00

LG Grits

$5.00Out of stock

LG Jalapeno Corn Bread

$5.00

LG Greens

$5.00

Regular Sides

RG Mac & Cheese

$3.00

RG Cole Slaw

$3.00

RG Baked Beans

$3.00

RG Grits

$3.00Out of stock

RG Jalapeno Corn Bread

$3.00

RG Greens

$3.00

Drinks?

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

WATER

$1.50

Extras

X- BBQ

$0.50

X- Spicy BBQ

$0.50

X-Wing Sauce

$0.50

X-Buff

$0.50

X-Hot Buff

$0.50

X-Relish

X-Onion

X-Jalapeno

X-Ketchup

X-Mustard

LUNCH SPECIAL

PULLED PORK

$10.00

HOTDOGS

$10.00

SAUSAGE

$10.00

Catering

PORK

Pounds

$17.00

WINGS

Pounds

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Southern Style Hickory Smoked BBQ serving your choice of meats with savory sides to create a BBQ experience you crave over and over again.

Location

3715 Madison, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Directions

