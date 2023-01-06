Restaurant header imageView gallery
Savannas Bar & Bistro

40 University Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Bistro Burger
Wood Roasted Cod (*)
Hot Honey Prosciutto Pizza

*Appetizers

Roasted Butternut Bisque

$7.00

Parsley Oil | Herb Croutons

New England Clam Chowder (GF)

$10.00
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Point Judith Squid lightly battered and fried with banana peppers, topped with our House Aioli.

Warm Tomato and Burrata Bruschetta (N)

Warm Tomato and Burrata Bruschetta (N)

$16.00

Burrata cheese served with Grilled Crostini, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Pesto Vinaigrette, finished with Toasted Pine Nuts.

Sweet and Spicy Sticky Ribs (GF)

Sweet and Spicy Sticky Ribs (GF)

$16.00

Tender Ribs bathed in our house made Korean BBQ sauce served with Mango Daikon Slaw.

Tempura Fried Shrimp (N)

Tempura Fried Shrimp (N)

$16.00

Lightly battered shrimp served with a peanut dressed asian slaw and glass noodles.

Wood Roasted Brussels Sprouts (GF)

$14.00

Wood Roasted Brussels Sprouts Glazed in Hot Honey

Oysters on the Half Shell (GF)

$18.00

6 Wellfleet Oysters | Champagne Mignonette | Spicy Cocktail Sauce | Lemon

Wood Fired Oysters

$16.00

Wellfleet Oysters | Herb Butter | Breadcrumbs | Lemon

Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings (GF)

$14.00

House Rub | Chucky Blue Cheese

*Salads

Boston Bibb and Great Hill Blue Cheese (GF) (N)

$15.00

Boston Bibb Lettuce topped with Golden Delicious Apples, Toasted Walnuts, Pickled Red Onions, and a house made Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine Hearts with Garlicky Croutons, shaved Romano cheese, and White Anchovies dressed in our house Caesar.

Golden & Red Beet Salad (GF) (N)

$16.00

Arugula topped with Roasted Beets, Goat cheese crumbles & Candied Pecans. Dressed in our White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Simple Salad (GF)

$11.00

Baby Greens topped with Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber & Red Onions. Dressed with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad (GF)

$16.00

Cucumber | Tomato | Fire Roasted Corn | Roasted Red Onions | Feta Cheese | Avocado | Heart of Palm | Arugula | White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Roasted Butternut & Apple (GF) (N)

$16.00

Arugula | Roasted Butternut Squash | Sliced Apple | Dried Cranberries | Candied Pecans | Goat Cheese | Red Onion | White Balsamic Vinaigrette

*Handhelds

San Diego Fish Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Codfish | Pico de Gallo | Cojita Cheese | Chipotle White Crema | Cabbage | Cilantro | Flour Tortillas | Fresh Limes

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Buttermilk Chicken Breast | Mikes Hot Honey | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Pickled Red Onions | Bibb Lettuce | House Truffle Fries

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$19.00

Certified Angus Beef | Bibb Lettuce | Cheddar Cheese | House Aioli | Fireking Brioche Roll | House Truffle Fries

Plain Cheeseburger

$18.00

*Pizza

Margarita Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce pizza topped with buffalo mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, San Marazno tomatoes, finished with fresh basil.

Fig and Prosciutto Pizza

Fig and Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Balsamic Fig glaze topped with mozzarella, goat cheese & prosciutto. Finished with toasted almonds.

Pizza “Alla Bolognese”

Pizza “Alla Bolognese”

$18.00

House made meat ragu topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses. Finished with fresh arugula and basil.

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

$18.00

white pizza made with roasted garlic puree topped with mozzarella, feta, spinach, roasted tomatoes & Kalamata olives.

Sweet Italian Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce topped with mozzarella caramelized onions, roasted peppers & sweet Italian sausage.

Plain Cheese Pizza

$16.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Hot Honey Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, Ricotta cheese, Prosciutto and basil; drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey

Spicy Pepperoni

$18.00

Red Sauce | Pepperoni | Jalapeño Slices | Shredded Mozzarella | Mikes Hot Honey

*Entrees

Wood Roasted Cod (*)

Wood Roasted Cod (*)

$36.00

Lemon & Crumb topping | Israili Couscous Risotto | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Asparagus | Lemon Beurre Blanc

Grilled Filet Mignon (GF)

Grilled Filet Mignon (GF)

$42.00

8oz Grilled Filet | Bacon Mashed Potatoes | Asparagus | Fizzled Leeks | Port Wine Demi Glace

Herb Roasted Statler Chicken

$30.00

Bone In Chicken Breast | Creamy Potato Gnocchi | Wilted Spinach | Marsala Mushroom

Wild Mushroom Ravioli Entree (N)

$30.00

Wild Mushroom Raviolis| Garlic | Sage brown butter | Wilted Spinach | Sautéed Mushrooms | Truffle Oil | Parmesan Cheese | Chopped Walnuts

Grilled Pork Chop (GF)

$36.00

14oz Bone-In Pork Chop | Apple Cider Reduction | Bacon Mashed Potatoes | Roasted Carrot & Parsnip Medley | Scallion Apple Slaw

Faroe Island Salmon (GF)

$34.00

Pan Seared Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon | Pear & Fennel Slaw | Roasted Carrot & Parsnip Medley | Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Musaman Curry (N)

$24.00

Carrots | Potatoes | Coconut Milk | Ginger | Garlic | Toasted Peanuts | Spinach | Jasmin Rice

Pasta Bolognese

$29.00

House Made Bolognese | Linguini | Ricotta Cheese

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Linguini | Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Garlic | White Wine

Roasted Half Duck

$42.00

Sweet Potato Mash | Roasted Root Vegetable Medley | Herb Demi Glacé

*Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$10.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Rich Dark Chocolate flourless cake with homemade whipped cream.

Savannas Snowball

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream rolled in toasted coconut topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Salted Caramel Gelato

$9.00

New Orleans Bread Pudding

$10.00

New Orleans Style Bread Pudding | Bourbon Caramel | Whipped Cream

Caramel Cheese Cake

$10.00

Caramel Swirl Cheese Cake with Graham Cracker Crust and Caramel Sauce

Mississippi Mud Pie

$10.00

Coffee & Chocolate Ice Cream | Fudge | Almonds | Chocolate Cookie Crust

Raspberry Sorbet

$9.00

*Sides

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Plain Fries

$7.00
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Savannas is a new Amherst Restaurant with a cool vibe, open for dinner, serving wood-fired pizza and chef-driven cuisine with plans of a future Sunday Brunch.

40 University Dr., Amherst, MA 01002

