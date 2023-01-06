Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Pizza
Savannas Bar & Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Savannas is a new Amherst Restaurant with a cool vibe, open for dinner, serving wood-fired pizza and chef-driven cuisine with plans of a future Sunday Brunch.
Location
40 University Dr., Amherst, MA 01002
