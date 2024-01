Restaurant info

Savery is a blue zone inspired revolutionary menu going all in on healthy food. We are creating a movement around BEST-FOR-YOU. Clean, farm to table, sustainable, & nutrient-dense cuisine delivered fresh to your door. 100% gluten free menu, allergen free sauces, & no seed oils or refined sugar ever! Savery is known for the highest quality proteins & signature sides that are prepared to perfection, rich with flavor, & prepared for maximum health benefits.