Savida

review star

No reviews yet

1303 montana ave.

santa monica, CA 90403

Intro

Bread and Seaweed Butter

$5.00

Burrata & Black Truffle (Deep Copy)

$32.00

Veggies/ Salads

Arugula Salad (Deep Copy)

$18.00

Pomegranate, feta, pistachio, sumac vinaigrette

Crab Salad (Deep Copy)

$24.00

Avocado, grapefruit, baby gem, lemon poppy seed vinaigrette

Octopus Potato Salad (Deep Copy)

$21.00

Chorizo saffron aioli

Crudo

Ceviche (Deep Copy)

$21.00

Flounder, aji amarillo, red onion, cilantro

Hamachi

$21.00

Salmon Tartare

$21.00

Tuna Taco (Deep Copy)

$11.00

Schug aioli, pickled radish, scallions

Cooked

Tuna Shawarma

$27.00

Salata mashwiha, sumac pickled onion, tahini amba sauce, parsley, pine nuts

Dessert

Berry Delicious (Copy)

$15.00

Berries, mascarpone

Beverages

Bottle water

$8.00

Topo Chico (mineral water)

$5.00

Tost Sparkling White Tea

$9.00+

(Non-alcoholic) Paloma Daydream

$9.00

(Non-alcoholic) Mellow Mule

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Savida! We source the freshest seafood that we can lay our hands on and get the grooviest fruits & veggies from our beloved local farmers. Our goal is not to interfere with the authenticity of our cooking style but to let our ingredients shine. We strongly believed that when you eat with a smile on your face, life just gets better.

Website

Location

1303 montana ave., santa monica, CA 90403

Directions

