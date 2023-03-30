Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savie Café

review star

No reviews yet

7991 AL-53

Toney, AL 35773

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Gourmet Hot Chocolate
White Chocolate Mocha Iced Coffee
Mocha Frappe

Beverages

Signature Lattes

Savie Vanilla Bliss Latte

$4.50+

$4.50+

Extra-smooth with lightly sweet vanilla essence

Savie Mocha Dream

$4.50+

$4.50+

Espresso with milk, chocolate, and whipped cream...Mmmm mocha dream

Savie Carmel Supreme Latte

$4.50+

$4.50+

A sweet luscious caramel treat

Savie White Chocolate Delight

$4.50+

$4.50+

A velvety, delicious delight

Cafe Espresso Drinks

Coffee Feature of the Month

$4.29+
Americano

$3.29+

$3.29+

Flavorful and aromatic espresso topped with hot water

Cappuccino

$3.99+

$3.99+

Flavorful coffee and luxurious milk foam pair for a creamy classic

Latte

$3.99+

$3.99+

Creamy, frothy and fantastic!

Caramel Macchiato

$4.59+

$4.59+

Steamed milk, espresso, vanilla syrup, and caramel drizzle..a yummy combination

Caramel Frappe

$5.75

$5.75
Vanilla Frappe

$5.75

$5.75
Mocha Frappe

$5.75

$5.75
White Chocolate Frappe

$5.75

$5.75

Brewed Coffee

House Coffee

$2.59+

$2.59+
Cafe Au Lait

$3.29+

$3.29+

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.99

$2.99

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$3.99
Caramel Iced Coffee

$3.99

$3.99

White Chocolate Mocha Iced Coffee

$3.99

Teas & More

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

$3.99+
Chai

$3.99+

$3.99+
Chai Latte

$4.29+

$4.29+
Hot Assorted Tea

$2.85

$2.85

English Tea Time, Earl Grey, Lemon Lift, Green Tea Pomegranate, Constant Comment

Bottled Drinks

Red Bull 12 oz.

$3.99

$3.99Out of stock
Red Bull 16 oz.

$4.99

$4.99Out of stock
Coca-Cola 20 oz.

$2.19

$2.19
Sprite 20 oz.

$2.19

$2.19
Diet Coke 20 oz.

$2.19

$2.19

Cool Blue Gatorade 20 oz.

$2.89

Fruit Punch Gatorade 20 oz.

$2.89
Raspberry Kombucha

$4.99

$4.99
Lemon Ginger Kombucha

$4.99

$4.99

Water 16.9 oz.

$1.59

Milo Tea

$2.89

Food

Salads

Garden

$5.99

$5.99

fresh greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion

Forager

$7.99

$7.99

fresh greens, dried cranberries, red onion, sunflower seeds, feta cheese

Club

$10.59

$10.59

fresh greens, roasted turkey, smokey bacon, cheddar cheese blend, tomato, onion

Pueblo

$10.59

$10.59

fresh greens, grilled chicken, jack cheese blend, red onions, roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$8.99

$8.99

roasted turkey breast, smokey bacon, cheese, lettuce

Roast Beef Rancher

$8.99

$8.99

roast beef, cheese, lettuce, onion

Southwest Spice

$8.99

$8.99

grilled chicken, cheese, red onions, roasted red peppers

Wraps

Beef & Bacon

$8.99

$8.99

Roast beef, smokey bacon, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a garlic herb wrap

Turkey Hummus

$8.99

$8.99

roasted turkey, everything hummus, lettuce, wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.99

$8.99

grilled chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, and cucumber, wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla

Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

$3.99
Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.29

$2.29
Lemon Ice Box Cake

$3.99

$3.99
Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$4.99

$4.99
Assorted Bagels

$2.99

$2.99

Plain, Poppy Seed, Cinnamon Raisin, Sesame Seed, Onion. Cream Cheese available upon request

Sides

Sea Salt Chips

$1.89

Sun Harvest Cheddar Chips

$1.89

Smokehouse BBQ Chips

$1.89
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Coffee with Character. A unique café offering a variety of coffees with fresh food and great service.

Website

Location

7991 AL-53, Toney, AL 35773

Directions

