Savin Bar + Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Savin Hill's destination for exciting food, fabulous drinks, and a large selection of wine and beer.
Location
112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester, MA 02125
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JFK Cafe - - The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
No Reviews
Columbia Point Boston, MA 02125
View restaurant