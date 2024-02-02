- Home
Saving Thyme Patisserie & Bistro 450 Appleby Line
450 Appleby Line
Burlington, CN L7L 2Y2
Hot Beverages
- 12oz Brewed Coffee$3.95
Matchstick Coffee's Bulldog Roast
- 12oz Decaf Coffee$3.95
- Americano$4.00
Pilot Coffee's Heritage Roast
- Cappuccino$5.00
Pilot Coffee's Heritage Roast
- Espresso$3.75
Pilot Coffee's Heritage Roast
- Espresso Macchiato$4.00
Pilot Coffee's Heritage Roast
- Flat White$5.00
Pilot Coffee's Heritage Roast
- Hot Chocolate$4.75
House made chocolate syrup with a little spice and steamed milk
- Latte$5.50
Pilot Coffee's Heritage Roast
- Mocha$5.75
Pilot Heritage Roast and Saving Thyme Chocolate Syrup
- Sloane Tea$4.00
- Sloane Tea Pot$7.50
- Tea Latte$5.25
Sloane loose leaf tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk, choose your flavour.
Cold Beverages
Wine and Spirits
- Cabernet Merlot 5oz Glass$9.50
Cabernet Merlot 13th Street, 2019 Niagara, Canada
- Cabernet Merlot Bottle$34.00
Cabernet Merlot 13th Street, 2019 Niagara, Canada
- Clos du Moulin 5oz Glass$14.00
Merlot & Cabernet Sauvignon, Domaine, Beauséjour, 2018, Bordeaux, France
- Clos du Moulin Bottle$55.00
Merlot & Cabernet Sauvignon, Domaine, Beauséjour, 2018, Bordeaux, France
- Cuvée Jean-Paul Rouge 5oz Glass$8.00
Cuvée Jean-Paul Rouge, Boutinot, 2017, Gascogne, France
- Cuvée Jean-Paul Rouge Bottle$28.00
Cuvée Jean-Paul Rouge, Boutinot, 2017, Gascogne, France
- Rosé 5oz Glass$10.00
Syrah, Cazal Viel 2020, Langeudoc, France
- Rosé Bottle$38.00
Syrah, Cazal Viel 2020, Langeudoc, France
- Chardonnay Père et Fils 5oz Glass$9.00
Chardonnay Père et Fils, Laurent Miquel, 2020 Languedoc, France
- Chardonnay Père et Fils Bottle$32.00
Chardonnay Père et Fils, Laurent Miquel, 2020 Languedoc, France
- Cuvée Jean-Paul Sec 5oz Glass$8.00
Cuvée Jean-Paul Sec, Boutinot, 2017, Gascogne, France
- Cuvée Jean-Paul Sec Bottle$28.00
Cuvée Jean-Paul Sec, Boutinot, 2017, Gascogne, France
- Kronenbourg 1664$6.00
Kronenbourg 1664, Alsace, France
- Kronenbourg Blanc$6.00
Kronenbourg Blanc, Alsace, France
- Sparkling Apple Cider 16oz$10.00
Tawse, NV, Niagara, Canada
- Mimosa$10.50
Freshly squeezed orange juice, sparkling wine 3oz
Brunch and Lunch
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Soft poached egg (whites cooked, runny yolk), bacon, aged white cheddar, cayenne aioli
- Gluten Friendly Breakfast$9.00
Aged white cheddar, bacon, soft poached egg, cayenne aioli on a bed of sautéed spinach
- Eggs Benedict$16.00
Soft poached eggs (whites cooked, runny yolk) on a house made English muffin, hollandaise, frites, mixed greens. Select spinach, bacon, ham or smoked salmon.
- Croissant Sandwich$16.00
Ham, gruyère, side of grainy mustard
- Cucumber Savoury Paris-Brest$14.00
Herb cream cheese & cucumber
- Smoked Salmon Savoury Paris-Brest$18.00
House smoked salmon, mignonette, horseradish crème fraîche, pea sprouts
- Side of Fruit$8.00
Citrus and berries with mint and vanilla syrup
- Quiche Slice - Ham & Jarlsberg$16.50
Pâte brisée filled with a velvety custard, roasted ham and Jarlsberg cheese
- Quiche Slice - Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Parmesan$16.50
Pâte brisée filled with a velvety custard, mushrooms, caramelized onions and parmesan cheese
- French Onion Soup$16.50
House made 24 hour chicken stock, caramelized onions, gruyère melted on a croissant dough bun. (Alcohol free)
- Chicken Noodle Soup$17.00
Chicken legs slow cooked in chicken stock and Tawse cider, finished with roasted carrots, leeks and sourdough noodles.
- Spinach Salad$18.50
Bosc pears, shaved fennel, candied walnuts, crumbled goat cheese, white wine vinaigrette
- French Bistro Salad$18.50
Heritage greens, frisée, Dupuy lentils, bacon, herbs, heirloom carrots, soft poached egg, white wine vinaigrette.
- Chickpea Salad$9.00
corn, roasted red pepper, fennel, toasted pumpkin seeds, white wine vinaigrette, goat cheese
- Chicken Confit Sandwich$22.00
confit Fenwood farm chicken on wild rice and onion bread, havarti, avocado, tomato, herb aioli, onion sprouts
- Vegetarian Sandwich$17.50
wild rice and onion bread, havarti, avocado, tomato, herb aioli, onion sprouts
- Roast Beef on Dutch Crunch Bread$24.00
medium rare top sirloin beef, roasted garlic aioli, provolone, pickled red onion, heritage greens
- BLT on Brioche$22.00
Cherry Pink bacon, vine tomatoes, heritage greens, aged white cheddar, aioli, toasted brioche.
- Croque Monsieur on Sourdough$22.00
Wild yeast sourdough bread cooked in egg with rum glazed ham, Jarlsberg cheese and grainy mustard
- Bowl of Frites$8.25
House cut potatoes, roasted garlic aioli
- Chicken Vol-au-Vent$17.50
Puff pastry shell, velouté, Fenwood Farm Chicken breast, peas, corn
- Ratatouille Toast$20.00
Wild yeast sourdough, gruyère cheese, two fried eggs
- The Burger$22.00
House seasoned, hand formed burger with brie, provolone, tomato jam, crispy shallots, arugula and herb aioli on a brioche bun, served with frites and greens.
- Fenwood Farm Chicken Breast$24.00
seasonal vegetables, frites, heritage greens with white wine vinaigrette, herb aioli
- Fenwood Farm Confit Chicken Leg$20.00
seasonal vegetables, frites, heritage greens with white wine vinaigrette, herb aioli
Dry Pastry
- Aged Cheddar Scones$2.50
Oat scone with 2-year aged Balderson Cheddar
- Almond Croissant$6.25
Double baked, filled with almond cream
- Butter Croissant$3.50
Crafted slowly over 3 days, our take on the French classic
- Cinnamon Thyme Bomb$5.00
Brioche rolled up with rum schmear and cinnamon, stuffed with sweetened cream cheese
- Cinnamon Sugar Donut$3.25
Fried brioche donut tossed in cinnamon sugar
- Cranberry Lemon Scone$2.50
Oat scone with cranberries and lemon
- Currant Bun$3.85
Brioche bun with currants, filled with vanilla pastry cream, topped with an orange glaze.
- Ginger Molasses Cookie$2.50
Soft and chewy with warm spices
- Kouign Amann$2.75
Croissant like pastry laminated with salted butter and sugar
- Leek & Gruyere Croissant$4.75
Flakey croissant wrapped around gruyère creamed leeks
- Macaron
Almond flour and meringue sandwich cookie, filled with buttercream. Assorted daily flavours.
- Pain au Chocolat$4.60
Crafted slowly over 3 days, our take on the French classic
- Pearl Sugar Croissant Twist$3.25
A braided version of our classic croissant garnished with pearl sugar and vanilla syrup
- Sticky Bun$4.15
Brioche rolled up with vanilla pastry cream and rum schmear
- Chocolate Thyme Bomb$5.00
Brioche rolled and stuffed with chocolate ganache
- Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie$4.00
Soft oatmeal cookies sandwiched with brown butter buttercream
Wet Pastry
- Carrot Cake Stack$9.00
Layers of carrot cake and cream cheese icing (no raisins, no nuts)
- Cheesecake Jar$6.00
Graham crust, baked vanilla cheesecake, mixed berry compote
- Chocolate Raspberry Entremet$5.75
Chocolate cake base, chocolate ganache, a raspberry pearl surrounded by chocolate mousse, glazed, finished with raspberry.
- Coconut Cream Tart$4.75
Sable shell (contains almond flour), coconut diplomat cream, vanilla whipped ganache, toasted coconut
- Pear Olive Oil Cake$5.00
Almond Flour Olive Oil cake with poached pear, garnished with pistachio granola. Gluten and Dairy Free
- Dulce de Leche Petit Choux$2.75
Choux puff filled with dulce de leche pastry cream, craquelin topping.
- Vanilla Caramel Petit Choux$2.75
Choux puff filled with vanilla pastry cream, dipped in crunchy caramelized sugar
- Matcha Grapefruit Kiwi Tart$5.25
Matcha flan with fresh grapefruit, kiwi, and matcha creme fraiche in a sable shell (contains almond flour)
- Lemon Poppyseed Pound Cake$3.00
lemon pound cake, poppyseed glaze, lemon curd and sweetened crème fraîche
- Lemon Tart$4.95
Sable shell (contains almond flour), lemon curd, torched meringue
- Lime Tart Slice$4.95
Our famous "key lime pie". Graham crust, lime curd, toasted meringue
Pantry
- Crème Fraîche (1 cup)$9.00
A thick, cultured cream. Slightly tangy and an essential for scones.
- Granola$12.00
Pistachio and oat granola. Vegan and gluten free.
- Matchstick Whole Bean$20.50
- Pilot Whole Bean$20.50
- Preserve$10.00
House made with seasonal fruits
- Tea Caddy - Bold Breakfast$24.00
- Tea Caddy - Earl Grey$24.00
- Tea Caddy - Heavenly Cream$24.00
- Tea Caddy - Masala Chai$24.00
- Tea Caddy - Tropical Green$24.00
- Vinaigrette 1 Cup$10.00
our house white wine vinaigrette
- Vinaigrette 2 Cup$18.00
our house white wine vinaigrette
Sides
- Toasted English Muffin$3.50
toasted house made English muffin with butter
- Butter$1.00
- Frites$4.00
- Heritage Greens$4.50
Heritage Greens with White Wine Vinaigrette
- Garlic Aioli$2.00
- Cayenne Aioli$2.00
- Plain Aioli$1.50
- Herb Aioli$2.00
- Tomato Jam$2.00
- Soft Poached Egg$3.00
- Medium Poached Egg$3.00
- Hard Poached Egg$3.00
- House Smoked Salmon$9.00
- Fenwood Farm Chicken Breast$9.00
- Avocado$3.50
- Side of Bacon$5.00
- Side of Hollandaise$4.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Joyful bites, created simply, French inspired.
450 Appleby Line, Burlington, CN L7L 2Y2