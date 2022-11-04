Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savino's Beef & Gyros

review star

No reviews yet

12337 Illinois 59 suite 143

Plainfield, IL 60585

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Homemade Cream of Chicken & Rice Soup
Gyros Sandwich

Hot Dogs & Polish

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$3.99

Dragged through the garden mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle spear, & celery salt served on a poppy seed bun.

2 Hot Dog Special with fries

$7.99

2 Vienna Beef Hot Dogs served with a small fry. Dragged through the garden with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle spear, & celery salt served on a poppy seed bun.

Cheese Dog

$4.49

Vienna beef hot dog covered with cheese sauce, served on a poppy seed bun.

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.99

Vienna Beef Hot Dog topped with Homemade Chili, Cheese Sauce, and diced raw onions

Maxwell St. Polish

$5.99

Deep Fried Vienna Beef Polish Sausage, Mustard, Grilled Onions, and Sport Peppers, served on a Steamed Poppy Seed Bun

Gyros & Pitas

Gyros Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly Sliced Gyros Meat Fresh of the Spit, Served on a Warm Toasted Pita, Topped with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Onions, and Tomatoes.

Gyros Plate with Fries and side Greek Salad

Gyros Plate with Fries and side Greek Salad

$17.99

Generous portion of thinly sliced gyros, 2 toasted pitas, topped with onions & tomatoes, served with side Greek salad, French fries, and homemade tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyros

$9.99

Thinly sliced chicken gyros served on toasted pita bread, onions, tomatoes, and choice of homemade tzatziki or honey mustard.

Chicken Gyros Plate with Fries and Side Greek Salad

$17.99

Generous portion of thinly sliced chicken gyros, 2 toasted pitas, topped with onions & tomatoes, served with side Greek salad, French fries, and choice of homemade tzatziki or honey mustard.

Greek Chicken Pita

$10.99

Charbroil grilled Grecian marinated chicken breast served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, Feta cheese, house dressing, with a side of tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Caesar Pita

$10.99

Charbroiled grilled chicken breast served on a toasted pita with lettuce, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing.

Extra Pita

$1.25

Feta Cheese

$1.25

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Family Size Tzatziki Sauce (8oz)

$2.99

Handcrafted Burgers

Mouth Watering Fresh Never Frozen 100% Angus Ground Beef, Hand Pattied Daily. Cooked to your liking.
The Classic

The Classic

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo, & American cheese. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun.

West Coast Burger

West Coast Burger

$12.99

Bacon, fried egg, avocado, lettuce, Pepper Jack cheese, chipotle mayo, crispy onion ring. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun.

Sam's Smash Burger

Sam's Smash Burger

$10.99

2 Griddled Smash Patties served with American Cheese, Pickles, and Special Sauce, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$10.99

Sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, & Swiss cheese. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun.

Old School Patty Melt

Old School Patty Melt

$11.99

Mayo, grilled onions, American cheese, Swiss cheese, served on toasted rustic rye bread.

Gyros Cheese Burger

Gyros Cheese Burger

$12.99

Mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, homemade tzatziki sauce, American cheese. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun.

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, Feta cheese, homemade tzatziki sauce. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun.

Chicken Sammies & Little Birdies

Big Bird

Big Bird

$9.99

Crispy Hand Breaded Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast Fried to Perfection, topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Bad Bird

Bad Bird

$10.99

Crispy Hand Breaded Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast Fried to Perfection, topped with Homemade Spicy Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Good Bird

Good Bird

$10.99

Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onion served on a toasted brioche bun.

Little Birdies

Little Birdies

$10.99+

Crispy Hand-tossed buttermilk marinated chicken tenders served with Texas toast, coleslaw, & French fries.

Signature Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99+

Steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mayo, and Mozzarella cheese served on a freshly baked artisan French roll.

Philly Cheese Chicken

$10.99+

Finely Chopped Fresh Chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mayo & Mozzarella cheese served on a freshly baked artisan roll.

Savino's Crispy Philly Steak

Savino's Crispy Philly Steak

$11.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to crispy perfection.

Savino's Crispy Philly Chicken

$12.99

Finely Chopped Chicken Breast, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to crispy perfection.

Skirt Steak Sandwich

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled marinated skirt steak with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and mozzarella cheese on a toast french roll.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.99+

Sliced Charbroiled Chicken Breast, topped with our homemade Chipotle Mayo, Caramelized Onions, Avocados, and Mozzarella cheese, served on a crispy toasted french roll.

Cup of Cheese

$1.25

Italian Beef & Italian Sausage

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.99

Made the way you like it, dry, dipped, and juicy. Served on a freshly baked artisan French roll.

Italian Sausage

$6.99

Charbroiled Italian Sausage

Italian Combination

$13.99

The best of both worlds. Italian beef and sausage make the best combination

Rice Bowls

Gyros Bowl

Gyros Bowl

$12.99

Lamb Gyros served over rice, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, Feta cheese, and our homemade tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyros Bowl

$12.99

Chicken gyros served over rice, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, Feta cheese, and our homemade tzatziki sauce.

Greek Chicken Bowl

Greek Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Charbroiled Greek chicken breast, served over rice, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, feta cheese, and our homemade tzatziki sauce.

Skirt Steak Burrito Bowl

Skirt Steak Burrito Bowl

$13.99

Charbroiled skirt steak served over rice topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, sliced avocados, Chihuahua cheese, and sour cream.

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Charbroiled chicken breast served over rice topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, sliced avocados, Chihuahua cheese, and sour cream.

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$13.99

Grilled shrimp served over rice topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, sliced avocados, Chihuahua cheese, and sour cream.

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Add Pita

$1.25

Jumbo Shrimp

Buttermilk marinated breaded jumbo shrimp served with fries, house coleslaw, Texas toast, lemon wedges, and cocktail sauce.
1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp

1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

1 LB Jumbo Shrimp

$26.99

Taste of Mexico

Skirt Steak Taco

Skirt Steak Taco

$4.99

Chargrilled skirt steak served on choice of flour or corn tortilla, with lettuce, tomatoes, & Chihuahua cheese.

Chicken Taco

$4.29

Chargrilled chicken breast served on choice of flour or corn tortilla, with lettuce, tomatoes, & Chihuahua cheese.

Ground Beef Taco

$3.99

Seasoned ground beef served on choice of flour or corn tortilla, with lettuce, tomatoes, & Chihuahua cheese.

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp served on choice of flour or corn tortilla, with Homemade coleslaw.

Skirt Steak Burrito

$12.99

Chargrilled skirt steak served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, & Chihuahua cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Chargrilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, & Chihuahua cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Skirt Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Chargrilled Skirt Steak served inside a toasted flour tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Chargrilled chicken breast served inside a toasted flour tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Doritos Nachos

Doritos Nachos

$10.99

Seasoned ground beef served over nacho cheese Doritos, topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers & sour cream.

Traditional Nachos

$10.99

Seasoned ground beef served over crispy tortilla chips, topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers & sour cream.

Flamin' Hot Nachos

$10.99

Seasoned ground beef served over Flamin' Hots, topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers & sour cream.

Fresh Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, and Feta Cheese served with house vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, served with Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, and carrots.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Crispy Buffalo chicken breast served over a bed of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, served with ranch dressing.

Family Pack Deals

Gyros Family Pack

Gyros Family Pack

$49.99

Serves 4-6 People includes: 2 LBS of Gyros Meat, 6 pitas, Our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, onions, tomatoes, and Fries

Philly Cheese Steak Family Pack

$54.99

3-FootLong Philly Cheese Steaks with Fries. Serves 6 people and our mouth watering Philly’s are served with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mayo, and mozzarella cheese.

Italian Beef Family Pack

$54.99

3-Foot Long Italian Beef Sandwiches served with Fries, Choice of Hot peppers or Sweet Peppers. Choice of Beef Wet or Juice on Side. Serves 4-6 people.

20 piece Little Birdies Family Pack

$44.99

20 pieces of our hand-tossed milked marinated crispy chicken tenders with fries.

Kids Meals

Each Kids Meal is served with Fries and a Juice Pouch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

served plain on a poppy seed bun

Kids 2pc Tender

$6.99

Fries and Sides

French Fries

$2.49+

Cheese Fries

$3.49+

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49+

Tator Tots

$3.49+

Pita Fries

$4.49+

Crispy Garlic Pita strips topped with crumbled Feta Cheese served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce.

Feta Fries

$3.99+

Garlic seasoned fries topped with Feta cheese and oregano. Crispy crinkle cut French fries.

Gyros Fries

$4.99+

Garlic seasoned fries topped with gyro meat and homemade tzatziki. Crispy crinkle cut French fries.

5 pc Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.99

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried Cauliflower

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Zucchini Sticks

$4.99

Pizza Puff

$4.99

Corn Dog

$4.99

Cup of Cheese

$1.25

Soup & Chili

Homemade Cream of Chicken & Rice Soup

Homemade Cream of Chicken & Rice Soup

$3.99+

Homemade Cream of Chicken & Rice Soup made Fresh Daily, served with oyster crackers.

Homemade Chili

$3.99

Homemade Chili topped with diced onions and shredded Cheddar Cheese.

Milk Shakes

Cake Shake

$6.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$5.99
Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles

$5.99

Coco Puffs

$5.99

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.99
Nutella

Nutella

$5.99
Reeses

Reeses

$5.99
Twix

Twix

$5.99

Kit-Kat

$5.99

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$1.99+

Bottled Drinks

$2.29

Red Bull

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Savino's is a family-owned operated restaurant. Serving quality food at affordable prices.

Website

Location

12337 Illinois 59 suite 143, Plainfield, IL 60585

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CHOP'D
orange starNo Reviews
12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155 Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
KHAOS BREWING
orange starNo Reviews
12337 S, IL-59 Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
Honey Jam Cafe - Plainfield
orange starNo Reviews
12618 Illinois Rte 59 Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
Ta Canijo - Plainfield - 5951 Theodore Street
orange starNo Reviews
5951 Theodore Street Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
Spartan Ale House - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
3032 English Rows Ave Naperville, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plainfield

Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
orange star4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
CRAFT'D
orange star4.2 • 441
16031 S Lincoln Hwy Plainfield, IL 60586
View restaurantnext
Hazel Marie's
orange star4.7 • 335
24030 W. Lockport St. Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Crab Boil 59
orange star4.2 • 296
15507 IL-59 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plainfield
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston