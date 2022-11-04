- Home
Savino's Beef & Gyros
12337 Illinois 59 suite 143
Plainfield, IL 60585
Hot Dogs & Polish
Chicago Style Hot Dog
Dragged through the garden mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle spear, & celery salt served on a poppy seed bun.
2 Hot Dog Special with fries
2 Vienna Beef Hot Dogs served with a small fry. Dragged through the garden with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle spear, & celery salt served on a poppy seed bun.
Cheese Dog
Vienna beef hot dog covered with cheese sauce, served on a poppy seed bun.
Chili Cheese Dog
Vienna Beef Hot Dog topped with Homemade Chili, Cheese Sauce, and diced raw onions
Maxwell St. Polish
Deep Fried Vienna Beef Polish Sausage, Mustard, Grilled Onions, and Sport Peppers, served on a Steamed Poppy Seed Bun
Gyros & Pitas
Gyros Sandwich
Thinly Sliced Gyros Meat Fresh of the Spit, Served on a Warm Toasted Pita, Topped with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Onions, and Tomatoes.
Gyros Plate with Fries and side Greek Salad
Generous portion of thinly sliced gyros, 2 toasted pitas, topped with onions & tomatoes, served with side Greek salad, French fries, and homemade tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyros
Thinly sliced chicken gyros served on toasted pita bread, onions, tomatoes, and choice of homemade tzatziki or honey mustard.
Chicken Gyros Plate with Fries and Side Greek Salad
Generous portion of thinly sliced chicken gyros, 2 toasted pitas, topped with onions & tomatoes, served with side Greek salad, French fries, and choice of homemade tzatziki or honey mustard.
Greek Chicken Pita
Charbroil grilled Grecian marinated chicken breast served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, Feta cheese, house dressing, with a side of tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Caesar Pita
Charbroiled grilled chicken breast served on a toasted pita with lettuce, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing.
Extra Pita
Feta Cheese
Extra Sauce
Family Size Tzatziki Sauce (8oz)
Handcrafted Burgers
The Classic
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo, & American cheese. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun.
West Coast Burger
Bacon, fried egg, avocado, lettuce, Pepper Jack cheese, chipotle mayo, crispy onion ring. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun.
Sam's Smash Burger
2 Griddled Smash Patties served with American Cheese, Pickles, and Special Sauce, on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Mushroom Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, & Swiss cheese. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun.
Old School Patty Melt
Mayo, grilled onions, American cheese, Swiss cheese, served on toasted rustic rye bread.
Gyros Cheese Burger
Mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, homemade tzatziki sauce, American cheese. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun.
Greek Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, Feta cheese, homemade tzatziki sauce. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun.
Chicken Sammies & Little Birdies
Big Bird
Crispy Hand Breaded Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast Fried to Perfection, topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Bad Bird
Crispy Hand Breaded Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast Fried to Perfection, topped with Homemade Spicy Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Good Bird
Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onion served on a toasted brioche bun.
Little Birdies
Crispy Hand-tossed buttermilk marinated chicken tenders served with Texas toast, coleslaw, & French fries.
Signature Sandwiches
Philly Cheese Steak
Steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mayo, and Mozzarella cheese served on a freshly baked artisan French roll.
Philly Cheese Chicken
Finely Chopped Fresh Chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mayo & Mozzarella cheese served on a freshly baked artisan roll.
Savino's Crispy Philly Steak
Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to crispy perfection.
Savino's Crispy Philly Chicken
Finely Chopped Chicken Breast, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to crispy perfection.
Skirt Steak Sandwich
Grilled marinated skirt steak with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and mozzarella cheese on a toast french roll.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Sliced Charbroiled Chicken Breast, topped with our homemade Chipotle Mayo, Caramelized Onions, Avocados, and Mozzarella cheese, served on a crispy toasted french roll.
Cup of Cheese
Italian Beef & Italian Sausage
Rice Bowls
Gyros Bowl
Lamb Gyros served over rice, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, Feta cheese, and our homemade tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyros Bowl
Chicken gyros served over rice, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, Feta cheese, and our homemade tzatziki sauce.
Greek Chicken Bowl
Charbroiled Greek chicken breast, served over rice, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, feta cheese, and our homemade tzatziki sauce.
Skirt Steak Burrito Bowl
Charbroiled skirt steak served over rice topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, sliced avocados, Chihuahua cheese, and sour cream.
Chicken Burrito Bowl
Charbroiled chicken breast served over rice topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, sliced avocados, Chihuahua cheese, and sour cream.
Shrimp Burrito Bowl
Grilled shrimp served over rice topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, sliced avocados, Chihuahua cheese, and sour cream.
Extra Sauce
Add Pita
Jumbo Shrimp
Taste of Mexico
Skirt Steak Taco
Chargrilled skirt steak served on choice of flour or corn tortilla, with lettuce, tomatoes, & Chihuahua cheese.
Chicken Taco
Chargrilled chicken breast served on choice of flour or corn tortilla, with lettuce, tomatoes, & Chihuahua cheese.
Ground Beef Taco
Seasoned ground beef served on choice of flour or corn tortilla, with lettuce, tomatoes, & Chihuahua cheese.
Shrimp Taco
Grilled jumbo shrimp served on choice of flour or corn tortilla, with Homemade coleslaw.
Skirt Steak Burrito
Chargrilled skirt steak served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, & Chihuahua cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Burrito
Chargrilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, & Chihuahua cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Skirt Steak Quesadilla
Chargrilled Skirt Steak served inside a toasted flour tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chargrilled chicken breast served inside a toasted flour tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Doritos Nachos
Seasoned ground beef served over nacho cheese Doritos, topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers & sour cream.
Traditional Nachos
Seasoned ground beef served over crispy tortilla chips, topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers & sour cream.
Flamin' Hot Nachos
Seasoned ground beef served over Flamin' Hots, topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers & sour cream.
Fresh Salads
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, and Feta Cheese served with house vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, served with Caesar dressing.
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, and carrots.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Buffalo chicken breast served over a bed of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, served with ranch dressing.
Family Pack Deals
Gyros Family Pack
Serves 4-6 People includes: 2 LBS of Gyros Meat, 6 pitas, Our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, onions, tomatoes, and Fries
Philly Cheese Steak Family Pack
3-FootLong Philly Cheese Steaks with Fries. Serves 6 people and our mouth watering Philly’s are served with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mayo, and mozzarella cheese.
Italian Beef Family Pack
3-Foot Long Italian Beef Sandwiches served with Fries, Choice of Hot peppers or Sweet Peppers. Choice of Beef Wet or Juice on Side. Serves 4-6 people.
20 piece Little Birdies Family Pack
20 pieces of our hand-tossed milked marinated crispy chicken tenders with fries.
Kids Meals
Fries and Sides
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tator Tots
Pita Fries
Crispy Garlic Pita strips topped with crumbled Feta Cheese served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce.
Feta Fries
Garlic seasoned fries topped with Feta cheese and oregano. Crispy crinkle cut French fries.
Gyros Fries
Garlic seasoned fries topped with gyro meat and homemade tzatziki. Crispy crinkle cut French fries.
5 pc Mozzarella Sticks
Jalapeño Poppers
Fried Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Fried Cauliflower
Fried Pickles
Zucchini Sticks
Pizza Puff
Corn Dog
Cup of Cheese
Soup & Chili
Milk Shakes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Savino's is a family-owned operated restaurant. Serving quality food at affordable prices.
12337 Illinois 59 suite 143, Plainfield, IL 60585