Savino's Pizza

77 Reviews

$

285 Oradell Ave

Paramus, NJ 07652

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks
Salad

Pizzas

Pizza

$14.95

Baked Ziti Pizza

$19.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.95

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.95

Chicken Marsala Pizza

$19.95

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.95

Grandmas Pizza

$19.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95

Margherita Pizza

$19.95

Meatlover

$19.95

Penne Vodka Pizza

$19.95

Primavera Pizza

$18.95

Savinos Special

$21.95

Sicilian Pizza

$17.95

Super Thin Crust Pizza

$14.95

Veggie

$21.50

White Pizza

$18.95

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$9.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.95

Bruschetta

$7.95

Buffalo Wings 12

$14.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

FMozzPlatter w/ Chicken

$11.95

French Fries

$4.95

Fresh Mozz Platter

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Fried Ravioli

$7.95

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.25

Garlic Knots (4)

$3.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Prosciutto Fresh Mozz Platter

$13.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Side Meatballs

$7.95

Side Sausage

$7.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Zucchini Sticks

$7.95

Salads

Antipasto for 2

$9.95

Antipasto for 4

$13.95

Caeser Salad

$7.95

Salad

$6.95

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$5.95

Minestrone

$5.95

Pasta Fagioli

$5.95

Tortellini En Brodo

$5.95

Rolls Calzone

Calzone

$8.95

Chicken Roll

$7.95

Pepperoni Roll

$7.95

Sausage Roll

$7.95

Stromboli Roll

$7.95

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Filetto di Pomodoro

$12.95

Lasagna

$12.95

Lasagna Bolognese

$13.95

Manicotti

$12.95

Pasta Alfredo

$13.95

Pasta Bal Grill Vegies

$12.95

Pasta Bolognese

$12.95

Pasta Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$12.95

Pasta Butter

$8.95

Pasta Carbonara

$13.95

Pasta Clam Sauce

$13.95

Pasta Marinara

$9.95

Pasta Primavera

$13.95

Pasta Puttunesca

$13.95

Pasta Vodka Sauce

$12.95

Stuffed Shells

$12.95

Entrees

Chicken Francese

$15.95

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

Chicken Picata

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$13.95

Meatball Parmigiana

$11.95

Sausage Parmigiana

$11.95

Sausage Pepper Onion Dinner

$11.95

Veal Parmigiana

$16.95

Seafood

Fried Shrimp Platter

$11.95

Mussels Dinner

$12.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$16.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$17.95

Shrimp Pomodoro

$16.95

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Hot Sandwiches

Cheese Steak Hero

$8.95

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$8.95

Chicken Parm Hero

$8.95

Eggplant Parm Hero

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Hero

$8.95

Hot Roast Beef w/ Gravy

$9.95

Hot Turkey w/ Gravy

$8.95

Meatball Hero

$7.99

Meatball Parm Hero

$8.95

Pepper & Egg

$7.95

Pepper & Egg w/ Sausage

$8.95

Sausage Hero

$7.99

Sausage Parm Hero

$8.95

Sausage Pepper & Onion Hero

$8.95

Shrimp Parm

$10.99

Veal Parm Hero

$9.95

Cold Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwich

$8.95

Ham Sandwich

$8.95

Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella Hero

$9.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Super Combo

$8.95

Salami Sandwich

$8.95

Turkey hero

$8.95

Panini

Panini Fresh Mozzarella & Grilled Veggies

$8.95

Panini Ham & Swiss

$8.95

Panini Italian Super Melt

$8.95

Panini Turkey Club

$8.95

Wraps

Cheese Steak Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$8.45

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.45

Roast Beef Wrap

$8.95

Super Combo Wrap

$8.45

Tuna Wrap

$8.45

Turkey Melt Wrap

$8.45

Turkey Wrap

$8.45

MIscellaneous

Cheese Slice

$2.75

1 topping Slice

$3.25

2 Topping Slice

$3.50

3 Topping Slice

$3.75

White Slice

$3.25

Sicilian Slice

$3.25

Pizza Kit

$8.50

Pizza Dough

$3.25

side of dressing

$0.50

Quart of Marinara

$6.99

Quart of Vodka Sauce

$8.99

Quart of Marsala Sauce

$8.99

Quart of Alfredo Sauce

$8.99

Quart of Francese Sauce

$8.99

Chips

$1.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Nutella Bites (5)

$5.99

Tiramisu

$4.50

Zeppoles (12)

$8.25

Zeppoles (6)

$4.25

Triple Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Drinks

20oz Coke

$2.25

20oz Diet Coke

$2.25

20oz Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

20oz Dr Pepper

$2.25

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.25

20oz Orange Soda

$2.25

20oz Root Beer

$2.25

20oz Seltzer

$2.25

20oz Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Can Coke

$1.25

Can Diet Coke

$1.25

Can Sprite

$1.25

Essential Vitaman Water

$2.50

XXX Vitamin Water

$2.50

Focus Vitamin Water

$2.50

Power C Vitamin Water

$2.50

Small Bottle Water

$1.25

Lg Bottle Water

$2.50

Orange Gatorade

$2.50

Red Gatorade

$2.50

Yellow Gatorade

$2.50

Peach Sanpple

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

2 Liter Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Sprite

$3.75

Half Trays

1/2 Antipasto Salad

$40.00

1/2 Baked Clams

$50.00

1/2 Baked Ziti

$45.00

1/2 Breaded Mushrooms

$40.00

1/2 Bruschetta

$40.00

1/2 Buffalo Wings

$55.00

1/2 Caeser Salad

$30.00

1/2 Caeser Salad w/ Chicken

$40.00

1/2 Calamari

$50.00

1/2 Carbonara Sauce

$45.00

1/2 Chicken Fingers

$45.00

1/2 Chicken Francese

$50.00

1/2 Chicken Marsala

$50.00

1/2 Chicken Parm

$50.00

1/2 Eggplant Parm

$45.00

1/2 Eggplant Rollatini

$50.00

1/2 Filetto di Pomodoro

$45.00

1/2 Garden Salad

$30.00

1/2 Jalapeno Poppers

$40.00

1/2 Lasagna

$45.00

1/2 Manicotti

$45.00

1/2 Meatballs

$45.00

1/2 Mozzarella Roasted Pepper

$40.00

1/2 Mussels

$50.00

1/2 Onion Rings

$35.00

1/2 Pasta Marinara

$40.00

1/2 Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$45.00

1/2 Roasted Potatoes

$35.00

1/2 Sausage

$45.00

1/2 Sausage Peppers & Onion

$45.00

1/2 Stuffed Shells

$45.00

1/2 Swedish Meatballs

$45.00

1/2 Tortellini Marinara

$40.00

1/2 Veal Parm

$60.00

1/2 Vodka Sauce

$45.00

1/2 Zucchini Sticks

$40.00

Full Trays

Full Antipasto Salad

$75.00

Full Baked Clams

$95.00

Full Baked Ziti

$85.00

Full Breaded Mushrooms

$75.00

Full Bruschetta

$75.00

Full Buffalo Wings

$95.00

Full Caeser Salad

$50.00

Full Caeser Salad w/ Chicken

$75.00

Full Calamari

$95.00

Full Carbonara Sauce

$85.00

Full Chicken Fingers

$90.00

Full Chicken Francese

$95.00

Full Chicken Marsala

$95.00

Full Chicken Parm

$95.00

Full Eggplant Parm

$85.00

Full Eggplant Rollatini

$90.00

Full Filetto di Pomodoro

$85.00

Full Garden Salad

$50.00

Full Jalapeno Poppers

$75.00

Full Lasagna

$85.00

Full Manicotti

$85.00

Full Meatballs

$85.00

Full Mozzarella Roasted Pepper

$75.00

Full Mussels

$95.00

Full Onion Rings

$70.00

Full Pasta Marinara

$75.00

Full Penne Vodka Sauce

$85.00

Full Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$85.00

Full Sausage

$85.00

Full Sausage Peppers & Onion

$85.00

Full Stuffed Shells

$85.00

Full Swedish Meatballs

$85.00

Full Tortellini Marinara

$80.00

Full Veal Parm

$110.00

Full Zucchini Sticks

$75.00

Foot Heros

Turkey Foot Hero

$16.50

Roast Beef Foot Hero

$16.50

Sandwich platter

Panini Tray

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
We are a traditional Pizzeria located on Oradell Ave. in Paramus. We also offer catering for all events from office parties to weddings.

285 Oradell Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652

Savino's Pizza image
Savino's Pizza image
Savino's Pizza image

