Italian
Steakhouses
Seafood
Savona Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Curbside Pickup & Delivery is available 11:30AM - 8:30PM.
Location
100 Old Gulph Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19428
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Otto by Polpo - 52-54 Bryn Mawr Ave.
No Reviews
52-54 Bryn Mawr Ave. Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gulph Mills
More near Gulph Mills