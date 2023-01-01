Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Pike Ice Cream & Snack Bar 6 Grant St Apt A

Lake Shore Road

West Chazy, NY 12992

Food

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.95

Small Poutine

$5.95

Large Poutine

$9.95

Loaded Nachos

$15.95

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.95

Buffalo Cheese Fries

$6.50

Michigan Cheese Fries

$8.95

Boneless Wings

$10.95

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Coconut Shrimp

$15.95

Boneless Wings Meal

$14.95

Salads

Taco Salad

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.50

Apple Pecan Salad

$15.95

Ceasar Salad

$7.95

Sandwiches & Wraps

Montreal Smoked Meat Sandwich

$16.95

Smoked Meat Reuben

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

BLT

$11.00

Turkey Club

$15.95

Grill

Michigan Meal-Single

$8.95

Michigan Meal-Double

$12.95

Opie Burger

$14.50

Veggie Burger

$14.50

Bubba Burger

$14.50

Noli Burger

$14.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

Classic Burger

$12.50

Tacos

Pulled Pork Carnitas Tacos

$14.95

Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Seafood

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.95

Crab Cake Basket

$16.95

New England Lobster Roll

$22.95

Beer Battered Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Haddock Sandwich

$18.95

Fisherman's Combo

$19.95

Kids

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Dogs & Sides

Michigan

$4.25

Hot Dog

$3.00

Meg's Michigan

$4.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Side of Onion Rings

$4.75

4oz Side of Mac

$2.00

4oz Side of Slaw

$2.00

4oz Side of Beans

$2.00

Specials

Meatball Sub

$14.50

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$14.50

Drinks

N/A Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk Shakes

$4.75

Kid's Milk

$1.00

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.00

Kid's Lemonade

$1.50

Coffee/Tea

$2.00

Beer & Wine

Bud Lite

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Labatt Blue

$3.50

Blue Lite

$3.50

Common Roots

$6.50

Citizen Cider

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Wine Slushie

$6.00

Yuengling

$3.50

Labatt Seltzer

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Fiddlehead

$6.00

Bar Drinks

Dark & Stormy

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Boozy Drinks

Drunken Monkey

$11.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Happy Pike Pina Colada

$10.00

Classic Mudslide

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Dreamsicle

$12.00

Peanutbutter Cup

$13.00

Mud Pie

$12.00

Ice Cream

Soft Serve

Baby

$2.50

Small

$3.25

Medium

$3.75

Large

$4.25

Hard Ice Cream

Baby

$3.00

Small

$3.50

Medium

$4.25

Large

$4.75

Sundaes, Whirlpools & Specialty

Small Soft Serve

$4.00

Large Soft Serve

$5.00

Small Hard Serve

$4.75

Large Hard Serve

$5.75

Specialty Sundae Soft

$6.25

Specialty Sundae Hard

$6.75

Small Whirlpool

$5.00

Large Whirlpool

$5.75

Banana Split

$6.75

Parfait

$6.25

Waffle & Donut Cones

Waffle Cone-Soft

$4.75

Waffle Cone-Hard

$5.75

Covered Waffle-Soft

$5.50

Covered Waffle-Hard

$6.50

Donut C Soft Serve

$5.50

Donut C Hard Serve

$6.50

Take Home Grab N Go

8ox, 16oz, 32oz To Go

8oz Mac

$3.75

8oz Slaw

$3.75

8oz Beans

$3.75

16oz Mac

$6.00

16oz Slaw

$6.00

16oz Beans

$6.00

32oz Mac

$11.00

32oz Slaw

$11.00

32oz Beans

$11.00

Pint (16oz) Michigan

$12.00

Quart (32oz) Michigan

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fantastic Ice Cream & Delicious Food

Location

Lake Shore Road, West Chazy, NY 12992

Directions

