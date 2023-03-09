- Home
Savor Savor St. Charles
221 North Main Street
Saint Charles, MO 63301
FOOD
Salads & Soups
House Salad
Cheese, tomato, cucumber & croutons
Full House Salad
Caesar Salad
Full Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Take your Cobb up a notch!
Marsha's Famous Chili
Meat & 3 Beans! You will love it!
Mama's Tortelinni Soup
Old Family Recipe that you will love
Vegtable Soup
Broccoli Cheddar
Starters
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fried sprouts with maple, bacon and topped with a sprinkle of cheese!
Wings
8 Wings tossed in your favorite sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Best sticks around!
Truffle Fries
Thin fries with truffle oil and salt
Meatballs
Chose from Italian, Sweet or Asian
Shrimp Savor Style
New Orleans Style Shrimp
Loaded Tots
Original or Sweet Potato
Bruschetta
Drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Flatbreads
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
Cheeseburger
Pick your cheese!
Bacon Cheeseburger
Thick bacon and your choice of cheese
The Big Joe
Burger, bacon, mozzarella stick with marinara sauce
Turkey Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion & garlic mayo
Veggie Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion & garlic mayo
Adult Grilled Cheese
3 Cheeses, grilled poppers, bacon!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken with a light fresh taste
Fried Cod Sandwich
Limited time fried Cod sandwich
Entrees
Brown Sugar Pork Chops
Bone in and cooked to perfection
Country Fried Meatballs
Your favorite in a bite size form!
Crawfish Ravioli
stuffed ravioli with roasted red peppers, asparagus in a brown butter sauce
Mushroom Ravioli
stuffed ravioli with spinach and sun dried tomatos
Lime Chicken w/Coconut Rice
Kids Menu
Sides
Add $auce
DRINKS
N/A Bev
Signature Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Bud - BTL
Bud Light - BTL
Bud Select - BTL
Mich Ultra - BTL
Mich Golden Light
Busch - BTL
Busch Light - BTL
Miller Lite - BTL
Coors Light - BTL
Heineken - BTL
Angry Orchard - BTL
Corona - BTL
PBR - BTL
Goller Dunkel - BTL
Space Dust - BTL
5 Day IPA - BTL
Sam Adams Boston Lager - BTL
Canned Beer
Natty Light - Can
City Wide Pils - Can
State Wide - Can
Truly Wildberry - Can
Truly Straw-Lemon - Can
Guinness - Can
Zwickle - Can
Schlafly Pale - Can
Urban Underdog - Can
Pseudo Sue - Can
Prairie Rainbow Sherbet - Can
Blueberry Blonde - Can
Logboat Bobber - Can
Six Mile Irish Red - Can
Crown Valley Blackberry - Can
Mom Water Nancy - Can
Mom Water Julie - Can
Just the Haze N/A - Can
High Noon Black Cherry - Can
High Noon Lemon - Can
Bud Zero N/A - Can
Wines
Stone Hill Vidal Blanc
Hive & Honey Riesling
Longford Estate Chardonnay
Anterra Pinot Grigio
Oxford Landing Sauv Blanc
Sunny Flowers Sauv Blanc
Tosti Moscato D'Asti
Val d'Oca Prosecco
Raeburn Chardonnay - Btl
Babich Sauv Blanc - Btl
Stone Hill Vignoles - Btl
Antonutti Ramato - Btl
Badia di Morrona Bianco - Btl
San Mauro Moscato d'Asti - Btl
Corking Fee $15
Old Souls Pinot Noir
Cycles Gladiator Merlot
Havenscourt Cabernet
Domaine Bousquet Malbec
Stone Hill Hellbender
Raptor Ridge Pinot Noir - Btl
G. Bundschu Mountain Cuvee - Btl
Pala Cannonau - Btl
Stone Hill Norton Estate - Btl
Serena Sweet Red - Btl
Badia di Morrona Rosso - Btl
Amabile Lambrusco - Btl
Bric Cenciurio Birbet - Btl
Corkage Fee $15
Maggio Family Zinfandel
Sunny Flowers Rose - Btl
Domaine Bousquet Brut Rose - Btl
Corkage Fee $15
Shooters
Blue Bomb
Cherry Bomb
Cinn Toast Crunch
Dragonberry Bomb
Emerald City
Malibu, Midori, Blue Curacao, Sour Mix, Sprite
Green Tea
Jager Barrel
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
Red Royal
Redheaded Slut
Surfer on Acid
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
White Gummy Bear
Pickle Shot
Domestic Bucket
Premium Bucket
LIQUOR
Vodka
Rum
Gin
Tequila
Bourbon
American Prairie
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden's
Ben Holladay BiB
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Devil's River Agave
Elijah Craig
Four Roses
Four Roses Small Batch
Green River
Huling Station
Jefferson's Ocean
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Maker's 46
Maker's Mark
New Riff
New Riff Barrel Proof
Old Grand Dad
Rowan's Creek
Russel's Reserve 10yr
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Yellowstone
Whiskey
Liqueurs
Shots
American Honey
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Campari
Fernet
Fireball
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Jagermeister
Lucid
Memphis Toddy
Phantom Oatmeal
Rootbeer Schnapps
Rum Chata
Rumpleminze
Five Farms Irish Cream
8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey
Peach Schnapps
Happy Hour
Red Wine HH
White Wine HH
Canned Beer HH
Bottled Beer HH
Draft Beer HH
Starters HH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Savor the FOOD, Savor the DRINKS, Savor Historical Main Street St. Charles!
221 North Main Street, Saint Charles, MO 63301