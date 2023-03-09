Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savor Savor St. Charles

review star

No reviews yet

221 North Main Street

Saint Charles, MO 63301

FOOD

Salads & Soups

House Salad

$5.00

Cheese, tomato, cucumber & croutons

Full House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Full Caesar Salad

$8.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Take your Cobb up a notch!

Marsha's Famous Chili

Marsha's Famous Chili

$5.00+

Meat & 3 Beans! You will love it!

Mama's Tortelinni Soup

$3.00+Out of stock

Old Family Recipe that you will love

Vegtable Soup

$5.00+

Broccoli Cheddar

$5.00+Out of stock

Starters

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Fried sprouts with maple, bacon and topped with a sprinkle of cheese!

Wings

Wings

$11.00

8 Wings tossed in your favorite sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Best sticks around!

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Thin fries with truffle oil and salt

Meatballs

$8.00

Chose from Italian, Sweet or Asian

Shrimp Savor Style

$14.00

New Orleans Style Shrimp

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Original or Sweet Potato

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.00

Drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Flatbreads

Southwest Flatbread

Southwest Flatbread

$12.00

Chipotle Chicken with all the fixins!

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

As good as it sounds!

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Pick your cheese!

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

Thick bacon and your choice of cheese

The Big Joe

The Big Joe

$14.00

Burger, bacon, mozzarella stick with marinara sauce

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion & garlic mayo

Veggie Burger

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, onion & garlic mayo

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.00

3 Cheeses, grilled poppers, bacon!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated chicken with a light fresh taste

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$12.00

Limited time fried Cod sandwich

Entrees

Brown Sugar Pork Chops

Brown Sugar Pork Chops

$20.00

Bone in and cooked to perfection

Country Fried Meatballs

Country Fried Meatballs

$13.00

Your favorite in a bite size form!

Crawfish Ravioli

Crawfish Ravioli

$18.00Out of stock

stuffed ravioli with roasted red peppers, asparagus in a brown butter sauce

Mushroom Ravioli

$15.00

stuffed ravioli with spinach and sun dried tomatos

Lime Chicken w/Coconut Rice

$18.00

Kids Menu

Noah's Nuggets

$6.00

Comes with one side and a treat!

Oliver's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Comes with one side and a treat!

Charlee's Mini Pepperoni Flatbread

$6.00

Comes with one side and a treat!

Gigi's Sliders

$6.00

Comes with one side and a treat!

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Corn

$3.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Truffle Fry

$5.00

Broccolini

Dessert

Lemoncello Cake

$5.00

Apple Dumplin

$5.00

Mud Pie

$5.00

Pudding in a Cloud

$3.00

Add $auce

ADD Ranch

$0.45

ADD Bleu Cheese

$0.45

ADD Ceasar

$0.45

ADD Honey Mustard

$0.45

ADD Oil & Vinegar

$0.45

ADD Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$0.45

ADD House-made Vinaigrette

$0.45

ADD Buffalo Sauce

$0.45

ADD BBQ Sauce

$0.45

ADD Savor House Sauce

$0.45

ADD Cheese $auce

$2.00

ADD side of Marinara

$1.00

Aioli

$0.45

DRINKS

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$1.75

Decaf

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Coke Float

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Apple

$3.50

Club Soda

Red Bull

$4.00

Signature Cocktails

Stone Water Gimlet

$12.00

Savor Old Fashioned

$8.00

Savor Manhattan

$10.00

Very Important Date

$12.00

The Jodi

$10.00

Hot Mama Michelada

$10.00

Savor Mary

$10.00

Oaxacarita

$12.00

"Relish!"

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Last Word

$12.00

Draft Beer

Mich Ultra - DFT

$4.50

Modelo

$5.50

Local 636

$8.00

Kona Big Wave - DFT

$6.50

Velvet Underbrown

$8.00

Dorfbier-Dunkel

$8.50

Art of Neurosis

$9.50

Blue Moon

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Bud - BTL

$4.00

Bud Light - BTL

$4.00

Bud Select - BTL

$4.00

Mich Ultra - BTL

$4.00

Mich Golden Light

$4.00

Busch - BTL

$4.00

Busch Light - BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite - BTL

$4.00

Coors Light - BTL

$4.00

Heineken - BTL

$5.00

Angry Orchard - BTL

$4.50

Corona - BTL

$4.50

PBR - BTL

$3.00

Goller Dunkel - BTL

$12.00

Space Dust - BTL

$5.00

5 Day IPA - BTL

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager - BTL

$5.00

Canned Beer

Natty Light - Can

$3.00

City Wide Pils - Can

$3.00

State Wide - Can

$3.50

Truly Wildberry - Can

$4.75

Truly Straw-Lemon - Can

$4.75

Guinness - Can

$4.75

Zwickle - Can

$4.75

Schlafly Pale - Can

$5.00

Urban Underdog - Can

$5.00

Pseudo Sue - Can

$6.50

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet - Can

$5.00

Blueberry Blonde - Can

$5.00

Logboat Bobber - Can

$5.00

Six Mile Irish Red - Can

$6.00

Crown Valley Blackberry - Can

$5.00

Mom Water Nancy - Can

$4.75

Mom Water Julie - Can

$4.75

Just the Haze N/A - Can

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry - Can

$4.75

High Noon Lemon - Can

$4.75

Bud Zero N/A - Can

$3.00

Wines

Stone Hill Vidal Blanc

$8.00+

Hive & Honey Riesling

$8.00+

Longford Estate Chardonnay

$8.00+

Anterra Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Oxford Landing Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Sunny Flowers Sauv Blanc

$9.50+

Tosti Moscato D'Asti

$11.00+

Val d'Oca Prosecco

$11.00

Raeburn Chardonnay - Btl

$43.75

Babich Sauv Blanc - Btl

$36.00

Stone Hill Vignoles - Btl

$32.00

Antonutti Ramato - Btl

$44.25

Badia di Morrona Bianco - Btl

$30.00

San Mauro Moscato d'Asti - Btl

$40.50

Corking Fee $15

$15.00

Old Souls Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Cycles Gladiator Merlot

$8.00+

Havenscourt Cabernet

$8.00+

Domaine Bousquet Malbec

$11.00+

Stone Hill Hellbender

$11.00+

Raptor Ridge Pinot Noir - Btl

$61.25

G. Bundschu Mountain Cuvee - Btl

$61.25

Pala Cannonau - Btl

$49.00

Stone Hill Norton Estate - Btl

$46.50

Serena Sweet Red - Btl

$34.50

Badia di Morrona Rosso - Btl

$30.00

Amabile Lambrusco - Btl

$39.00

Bric Cenciurio Birbet - Btl

$57.00

Corkage Fee $15

$15.00

Maggio Family Zinfandel

$8.00+

Sunny Flowers Rose - Btl

$26.25

Domaine Bousquet Brut Rose - Btl

$32.00

Corkage Fee $15

$15.00

Shooters

Blue Bomb

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$6.00

Dragonberry Bomb

$6.00

Emerald City

$6.00

Malibu, Midori, Blue Curacao, Sour Mix, Sprite

Green Tea

$7.00

Jager Barrel

$5.50

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Red Royal

$6.00

Redheaded Slut

$7.00

Surfer on Acid

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

Pickle Shot

$3.50

Domestic Bucket

Domestic Bucket

$16.00

Premium Bucket

Premium Bucket

$22.00

LIQUOR

Well

Vodka

$4.00+

Rum

$4.00+

Gin

$4.00+

Tequila

$4.00+

Whiskey

$4.00+

Vodka

Titos

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00+

360 Lime

$4.50+

360 Lemon

$4.50+

360 Apple

$4.50+

360 Peach

$4.50+

360 Chocolate

$4.50+

Pearl Cherry

$4.50+

Pearl Cucumber

$4.50+

Pearl Orange

$4.50+

Pink Whitney

$4.50+

Firefly Sweet Tea

$5.00+

Citron

$5.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00+

Bacardi Limon

$5.00+

Bacardi Dragonberry

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$5.00+

Plantation O.F.T.D.

$5.50+

Gin

Aviation

$6.00+

Bombay Saphire

$7.00+

Citadelle Jardin d'Ete

$6.00+

Empress 1908

$9.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Tequila

Califino Reposado

$10.00+

Codigo Reposade

$12.00+

Codigo Rosa

$12.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$16.50+

El Silencio

$8.00+

Ghost

$7.00+

Masuave Anejo

$11.00+

Masuave Blanco

$8.00+

Masuave Reposado

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Bourbon

American Prairie

$9.00+

Angel's Envy

$12.00+

Basil Hayden's

$10.00+

Ben Holladay BiB

$14.00+

Blanton's

$14.00+

Buffalo Trace

$7.00+

Devil's River Agave

$7.00+

Elijah Craig

$8.00+

Four Roses

$5.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00+

Green River

$8.00+

Huling Station

$8.50+

Jefferson's Ocean

$21.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Maker's 46

$10.00+

Maker's Mark

$8.00+

New Riff

$9.00+

New Riff Barrel Proof

$12.00+

Old Grand Dad

$5.00+

Rowan's Creek

$10.00+

Russel's Reserve 10yr

$8.50+

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Yellowstone

$9.00+

Whiskey

Angel's Rye

$20.00+

Balvenie 14yr

$24.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Crown Vanilla

$8.00+

Dewar's

$6.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.50+

Jack Daniel's

$5.00+

Jameson

$5.00+

Johnnie Black

$10.00+

Johnnie Red

$7.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00+

New Riff Rye

$11.00+

Seagram's 7

$5.00+

Tullamore DEW

$7.00+

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$8.00+

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$4.00+

Disaronno

$7.50+

Hennnesey

$11.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.00+

Five Farms

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$7.00+

Big O

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00+

Shots

American Honey

$5.00

Aperol

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Campari

$7.50

Fernet

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Lucid

$10.00

Memphis Toddy

$7.00

Phantom Oatmeal

$6.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$4.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$7.00

8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Happy Hour

Red Wine HH

Old Souls Pinot Noir HH

$9.00

Cycles Gladiator Merlot HH

$6.00

Havenscourt Cabernet HH

$6.00

Corkage Fee $15

$15.00

White Wine HH

Stone Hill Vidal Blanc HH

$6.00

Hive & Honey Riesling HH

$6.00

Longford Estate Chardonnay HH

$6.00

Anterra Pinot Grigio HH

$6.00

Oxford Landing Sauv Blanc HH

$6.00

Corking Fee $15

$15.00

Well HH

Vodka HH

$2.00+

Rum HH

$2.00+

Gin HH

$2.00+

Tequila HH

$2.00+

Whiskey HH

$2.00+

Canned Beer HH

Natty Light - Can HH

$2.00

State Wide - Can HH

$3.50

Just the Haze N/A - Can HH

$5.00

Bud Zero N/A - Can HH

$2.00

Bottled Beer HH

Bud - BTL HH

$2.00

Bud Light - BTL HH

$2.00

Bud Select - BTL HH

$2.00

Mich Ultra - BTL HH

$2.00

Mich Golden Light HH

$2.00

Busch - BTL HH

$2.00

Busch Light - BTL HH

$2.00

Miller Lite - BTL HH

$2.00

Coors Light - BTL HH

$2.00

PBR - BTL HH

$2.00

Draft Beer HH

Mich Ultra - DFT HH

$2.50

Modelo HH

$5.50

Local 636 HH

$6.00

Kona Big Wave HH

$4.50

Velvet Underbrown HH

$6.00

Dorfbier-Dunkel HH

$6.50

Art of Neurosis HH

$7.50

Blue Moon HH

$6.00

Starters HH

Fried Brussels Sprouts HH

Fried Brussels Sprouts HH

$8.00

Fried sprouts with maple, bacon and topped with a sprinkle of cheese!

Wings HH

Wings HH

$11.00

8 Wings tossed in your favorite sauce

Mozzarella Sticks HH

Mozzarella Sticks HH

$7.00

Best sticks around!

Truffle Fries HH

$5.00

Thin fries with truffle oil and salt

Meatballs HH

$8.00

Chose from Italian, Sweet or Asian

Shrimp Savor Style HH

$14.00

New Orleans Style Shrimp

Loaded Tots HH

Loaded Tots HH

$9.00

Original or Sweet Potato

Bruschetta HH

Bruschetta HH

$8.00

Drizzled with a balsamic glaze

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Savor the FOOD, Savor the DRINKS, Savor Historical Main Street St. Charles!

221 North Main Street, Saint Charles, MO 63301

