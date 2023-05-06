Savorhood - CJ's American Grille CJ's American Grille

  • Home
Savorhood - CJ's American Grille

No reviews yet

985 Baltimore Pike

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Food Menu

Main Menu

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Juicy, savory, quarter pound seasoned smash patties, with American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Hamburger

$9.95

Juicy, savory, quarter pound seasoned smash patties, served on a toasted brioche bun.

All Beef Quarter Pound Hotdog

$9.95

Quarter pound all beef franks hotdogs, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Cheese Dog

$10.95

Quarter pound all beef franks hotdogs, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with our homemade White Cheddar Beer Cheese.

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.95

Quarter pound all beef franks hotdogs, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with our chili sauce and homemade White Cheddar Beer Cheese.

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Impossible Burger

$12.95

Specialty Burgers

CJ'S Gourmet Burger

$10.95

American cheese/lettuce/tomato/raw onion/mayo/ketchup

Smokehouse Burger

$13.95Out of stock

cheddar cheese/pork/bbq/diced onion

Surf & Turf Burger

$15.95

provolone/crab cake/chesapeake remoulade/lettuce/tomato

Bacon Bleu Burger

$13.95

bleu cheese/bacon/lettuce/tomato

Brunch Burger

$12.95

bacon/american cheese/egg/cjs signature sauce/sauteed onions

Burnin' Burger

$11.95

jalapeños/cheddar/bacon/lettuce/tomato/Tabasco alioli

Drinks

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Mr. G’s - Single

$4.00

Mr. G's - 4 Pack

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

985 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Directions

Main pic

