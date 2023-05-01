  • Home
Savorhood - Easy Briez Grilled Cheese Easy Briez Grilled Cheese

No reviews yet

985 Baltimore Pike

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Grilled Cheese

BYO GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese. Choose bread and up to three cheeses.

SMOTHERED G.C.

$15.00

Potato Honey Wheat Bread, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Smothered in Chili Con Queso.

STRAW BRIE

$14.00

Texas Toast, Candied Bacon, Brie, Strawberry Jam.

CANDIED PEAR

$15.00

Potato Honey Wheat, Candied Bacon, Cheddar, Brie, Pear.

APPLE BUTTER

$15.00

Marble Rye, Ham, Cheddar, Brie, Apple Butter, Apple.

JALAPENO POPPER

$15.00

Jalapeño Cornbread, Bacon, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Jalapeño Cream Cheese.

OL' BLUE

$15.00

Texas Toast, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Chester, Parmesan, Caramelized Onions.

CANNONBALL

$15.00

Potato Honey Wheat, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Muenster, Pepper Jack, Gouda.

HOT PEPPER CHICKEN

$15.00

Texas Toast, Chicken, Havarti, Pepper Jack, Hot Pepper Jam.

CHICKEN CORDO BLU

$15.00

Potato Honey Wheat, Ham, Chicken, Blue Cheese, Havarti.

TUNA MELT

$15.00

Marble Rye, Tuna Salad, Chedder, Muenster, Havarti.

Kids Meal

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Texas Toast, American

Soup

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

Potato Soup

TOMATO BISQUE

$5.00

CORN CHOWDER

$5.00Out of stock

CUCUMBER SOUP (COLD)

$5.00Out of stock

Deli Salad

POTATO SALAD

$5.00

MACARONI SALAD

$5.00

SPICY GREEN BEAN SALAD

$5.00Out of stock

QUINOA SALAD

$5.00

Chips

Bbq

$2.00

Jalapeño, Sea Salt, Salt & Vinager or Smokehouse BBQ

Salt And Vinigar

Drink

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.50

Mr. G’s - Single

$4.00

Mr. G's - 4 Pack

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Not a grilled cheese from grandma's - these ooey, gooey sandwiches put a new twist on your favorite classic.

985 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325

