Savorhood - Gettysburg Cookie Company Gettysburg Cookie Company

985 Baltimore Pike

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Cookies

The 1863

The 1863

$3.95

Classic Snickerdoodle Cookie with cinnamon coating

The Adam's Apple

The Adam's Apple

$3.95

Dried apples, applesauce, and caramel bits in a vanilla cookie

The Cashtown Campfire

The Cashtown Campfire

$3.95

Maple, bacon, and butterscotch in a sweet and savory cookie

The Devil's Den

The Devil's Den

$3.95

Rick, dark chocolate cookie with milk chocolate and dark chocolate chips. A chocolate lover's delight!

The Last Full Measure

The Last Full Measure

$3.95

A little bit of everything! Chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, oatmeal, and pecans in a vanilla cookie

The Little Round Top

The Little Round Top

$3.95

Mounds of cinnamon provide a spicy take on the traditional oatmeal raisin cookie

The Peach Orchard

The Peach Orchard

$3.95

Dried peaches, praline pecans, and white chocolate chips in a vanilla cookie

The Wheatfield

The Wheatfield

$3.95

Creamy, buttery, traditional chocolate chip cookie

The Eternal Peacelight

The Eternal Peacelight

$3.95

A chewy, lemon sugar cookie with a hint of lavender. Calming and delicious!

Choice of 3 cookies

$10.00

Pick any 3 cookies

Half Dozen Deal

$18.00

Choose 6 cookies and save!

Milk

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Dr. G’s Soda

Dr. G’s - Single

$4.00

Dr. G's 4 Pack

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

985 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325

