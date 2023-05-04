Main picView gallery

Savorhood LLC - CJ's Seafood CJ's Seafood

985 Baltimore Pike

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Main Menu

Crab Nachos

$16.95

Crunchy tortilla chips, with our house made White Cheddar Beer Cheese, layered with fresh crab meat, pico de gallo, sour cream, and the best for last.. old bay!

Crab Fries

$16.95

Tilfords fresh cut french frys, house made White Cheddar Beer Cheese, layered with fresh crab meat, pico de gallo, cilentro, and the best for last... old bay!

Cream of Crab Soup

$7.95

A Maryland Favorite! Creamy, loaded with flavor, fresh crab meat, and yummy old bay!

Maryland Crab Soup

$7.95

A Maryland Favorite! Tomato broth, mixed with fresh crab meat, medley of vegetables, and tasty spices!

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.95

CJ'S famous broiled Maryland styled crab cake sandwich. Little filler, jumbo lumb crab meat, served on a toasted brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, and a house made old bay aoli.

Lobster Roll

$22.95

Fresh lobster meat, mixed with spring onions, celery, mayo, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Served on a brioche bun.

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Dr. G’s bottled soda

$4.00

Dr. G’s 4 pack

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

985 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325

