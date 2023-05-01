  • Home
Liquid Art Tap Room - Gettysburg Liquid Art Tap Room

No reviews yet

985 Baltimore Pike

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Wine

5oz Wine Glasses

5oz Stone & Key - Black Cherry

$8.00

5oz Adams County - Tears of Gettysburg

$9.00

5oz Adams County - Rebel Red

$9.00

5oz Stone & Key - Pinot Noir

$8.00

5oz Jan Zell - Merlot

$9.00

5oz Adams County - Razzberry Red

$9.00

5oz Stone & Key - Peach Apricot Chardonnay

$8.00

5oz Stone & Key - Rasberry Dragonfruit

$8.00

5oz Stone & Key - Cabernet

$8.00

5oz Stone & Key - Chardonnay

$8.00

5oz Adams County - Seyval

$9.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Butterscotch White Russian

$12.00

Cold Spring Hollow Butterscotch Moonshine, New Liberty Coffee Liqueur, Faber Cold Brew Vodka, Butterscotch Syrup, Vanilla Oatmilk Creamer w/ a Butterscotch Candy Rim

Cherry Limeade

$10.00

Holla Cherry Vodka, Maraschino Cherry Syrup, Lime Juice & Topped with Sierra Mist

General Lee's Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Hidden Stills Red Label Bourbon, Black Cherries, Orange Bitters, and Local Honey, in a Cedar Smoked Glass

LA Margarita

$9.00

Your choice of Tequila, Faber Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour Mix, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar w/ a Salt or Sugar Rim

Lavender Gin Rickey

$9.00

Faber Gin, Lime Juice, Lavender Simple Syrup, Topped with Club Soda

Stube Mule

$9.00

Faber Vodka, Fresh Lime Juice & Ginger Beer

Whiskey Cran Apple

$10.00

Faber Whiskey, CSH Apple Dumplin Moonshine, Cranberry Juice, and topped with Little Round Hop Hard Cider

Seasonal Cocktails

Blueberry Mojito

$11.00

Holla Rum, House-Made Blueberry Mint Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Topped w/ Club Soda

Seasonal Stube Mule

$11.00

Strawberry-Holla Strawberry Vodka, Strawberry Puree, Lime Juice & Ginger Beer OR; Blueberry Mojito-Holla Rum, Blueberry Mint Simple Syrup, Lime Juice & Ginger Beer

Spring Fling Punch

$10.00

Faber Pomegranate Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple Juice, Cranberry Juice, & Sierra Mist

Strawberry Blush Sangria

$11.00

Holla Strawberry Vodka, Cold Spring Hollow Citron Moonshine, Strawberry Puree, Guava Nectar, Sweet White Wine, Soaked with Strawberries, Oranges & Lemons

Very Berry Margarita

$11.00

Faber Tequila, Triple Sec, Strawberry Purée, Apricot Nectar, Fresh Lime Juice w/ Choice of Salt or Sugar Rim

Classic Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Spirits

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Holla Orange Vodka

$8.00

Holla Cherry Vodka

$8.00

Holla Strawberry Vodka

$8.00

Holla Pickle Vodka

$8.00

Holla Peanut Butter Vodka

$8.00

Holla Mint Vodka

$8.00

Holla Vanilla Vodka

$8.00

Faber Chocolate Vodka

$7.50

Faber Cold Brew Vodka

$7.50

Faber Raspberry Vodka

$7.50

Faber Pomegranate Vodka

$7.50

Faber Caramel Vodka

$7.50

Faber Mango Vodka

$7.50

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Hidden Stills Gin

$8.50

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Hidden Stills Spiced Rum

$6.50

Hidden Stills White Rum

$6.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Hidden Still Silver Tequila

$8.00

Hidden Still Gold Tequila

$8.00

Cradle of Liberty Agave Spirit

$9.00Out of stock

Cradle of Liberty Aged Agave

$10.50Out of stock

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Brothership Irish Whiskey

$10.00Out of stock

Rye Whiskey

$11.00

Blue Eyed Six Kentucky Whiskey

$8.50Out of stock

Scotch

David E. Yellow Label

$8.00Out of stock

David E. Red Label

$10.00

David E. Black Label

$12.00

Kinsey Scotch

$12.00Out of stock

Kinsey 4-yr Bourbon

$13.00Out of stock

Bloody Butcher Bourbon

$15.00Out of stock

Liqueur

Cold Spring Hollow Butterscotch Moonshine

$8.00

Cold Spring Hollow Citron Moonshine

$8.00

Cold Spring Hollow Apple Dumplin Moonshine

$8.00

Cold Spring Hollow Root Beer Moonshine

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Melon Liqueur

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Coffee Liqueur

$9.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Dry Vermouth

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Draft N/A

Root Beer

$4.00

Bottled N/A

Dr. G's Orange Soda

$3.50

Dr. G's Sassafrass

$3.50

Dr. G's Single

$4.00

Dr. G's 4 - Pack

$14.00

BrewDog Hazy AF

$4.00

O'douls

$3.50

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

985 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325

