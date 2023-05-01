  • Home
  • Savorhood LLC - Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza - Tillford's
Savorhood LLC - Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza Tillford's

985 Baltimore Pike

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Pizza

CHEESE

$14.00

PEPPERONI

$14.00

HAWAIIAN

$15.00

PORKY

$15.00

MARGHERITA

$15.00

BROOKLYN

$15.00

PROSCIUTTO

$15.00

BRUSSLES

$15.00

MEDITERANEAN CHICKEN

$18.00

BBQ CHICKEN

$18.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$18.00

CHICKEN PESTO

$18.00

WHITE PIE

$15.00

COMBO

$15.00

SPICY PIG

$15.00

5 Cheese

$15.00

Garden

$15.00

BUILD YOUR OWN 1-2 Top

$14.00

Byo 3-4

$16.00

Byo 5

$17.00

Salads

BURRATA TRIO

$10.00

BURRATA CAPRESE SALAD

$14.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$11.00

HYDROPONIC SALAD

$13.00

Dessert

CARAMEL APPLE PIEZZA

$16.00

Stix

BREAD STIX

$9.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN STIXS

$11.00

CINNAMON STIX

$10.00

CHEESE STIX

$10.00

Breakfast

BACON EGG AND CHEESE

$15.00

SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE

$15.00

SOUTHWEST BREAKFAST PIE

$15.00Out of stock

QUICHE BREAKFAST PIE

$15.00

HATCH GREEN CHILI BREAKFASAT PIE

$15.00

Drinks

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.50

Dr. G - Single

$4.00

Dr. G - 4 pack

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wood Fired Pizza, Made To-Order and Served Fresh From The Fire

985 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325

