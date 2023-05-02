Savorhood - Tex's Lone Star BBQ Tex's Lone Star BBQ

Restaurant header imageView gallery

985 Baltimore Pike

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Food

Munchies

Smokehouse Nachos

$13.00

pulled pork or brisket / house sharp cheddar cheese sauce / pico de gallo / fresh jalapeno / bbq sauce / corn tortilla chips

Smoked Mac Bowl

$11.00

pulled pork or brisket / bbq sauce

Pork Tacos (2)

$8.00

BBQ sauce \ pico de gallo \ cilantro \ lime

Brisket Tacos (2)

$12.00

BBQ sauce \ pico de gallo \ cilantro \ lime

Handhelds

one side / BBQ sauce/ brioche bun

Pulled Pork

$12.00

house brine and rub / slow smoked

Bullhog

$15.00

half pulled pork / half brisket

Brisket

$17.00

Texas style / cut to order

Combos

One side / bbq sauce

One meat

$11.00

Two meat

$19.00

Three meat

$26.00

Platters

2 sides / bbq sauce

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.00

10 oz / house brine and rub / slow smoked

Brisket Platter

$24.00

10 oz / Texas Style / cut to order

Half Rack of Ribs Platter

$19.00

St. Louis cut / house rub

Full Rack of Ribs Platter

$36.00

St. Louis cut / house rub

Sides

BBQ Beans

$4.00

Smoked Mac

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

BBQ Beans Pint

$8.00

Smoked Mac Pint

$8.00

Cole Slaw Pint

$6.00

Applesauce Pint

$6.00

BBQ Beans Quart

$14.00

Smoked Mac Quart

$14.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw Quart

$11.00

Applesauce Quart

$11.00

BBQ Sauces

Sweet Mesquite

$1.00+

smokey sweet

Tex's Original

$1.00+

texas tangy w/ black pepper finish

Hickory Heat

$1.00+

smokey jalapeno

Just Meat

Pulled Pork

$4.00+

Brisket

$7.00+

St. Louis Ribs

$9.00+

Party Packs

5 Person Party Pack

$75.00

2 lbs of meat / 1.5 quarts of sides / 1/2 pint of BBQ sauce

10 person Party Pack

$145.00

4 lbs of meat / 3 quarts of sides / 1 pint of BBQ sauce ***If you need your meat split a certain way, please see an employee at the counter***

15 person Party Pack

$215.00

6 lbs of meat / 4.5 quarts of sides / 1.5 quarts of BBQ sauce ***If you need your meat split a certain way, please see an employee at the counter***

20 person Party Pack

$285.00

8 lbs of meat / 6 quarts of sides / 2 pints of BBQ sauce ***If you need your meat split a certain way, please see an employee at the counter*** For orders of 20+ people, we need a 24 hour notice. Please call 717-360-0448

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Mr. G’s - Single

$4.00

Mr. G's - 4 Pack

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

985 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325

