Savory Crust Gourmet Empanadas
135 E. St. Charles Rd.
Carol Stream, IL 60188
EMPANADAS
Argentinian Beef
Diced Angus steak, green olives, potatoes, red peppers, onions and spices
Bacon
Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese
Mozzarella cheese in our signature crust!
Chicken Curry
Chicken, coconut milk, peas, onions, and Indian spices
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, peas, carrots, potatoes and onions topped with rosemary and thyme
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly-sliced beef, green peppers, onions and provolone cheese
Picadillo
Seasoned ground beef, peas, carrots, potatoes, onions and spices
Pork Belly
Tender pork belly slow roasted in a savory marinade of soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger and scallions
Spinach & Feta Cheese
Chopped spinach, parmesan & feta cheese, diced onions and a dash of nutmeg
Mac N Cheese
Delicious mac & cheese with cheddar and white cheese, wrapped in our signature buttery crust!
Pot Roast
It's baaaaaaaaack!!! Slow roasted, tender beef with carrots, potatoes and celery simmered in rosemary and thyme!
Chicken Parmesan Empanada
NEW SPECIAL! Breaded chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese! Topped with Italian seasoning. Served with a side of marinara for dipping!
Bacon Brie Fig
Back by popular demand! Bacon, creamy brie cheese, and fig preserve!
BOWLS
Adobo Chicken w/white rice
Tender chicken, marinated and stewed in a perfect balance of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and bay leaves
Adobo Pork w/white rice
Tender pieces of pork, simmered in traditional Filipino flavors. Marinated with garlic, soy sauce and vinegar.
Beef Kaldereta w/white Rice
Beef cubes and potatoes simmered to perfect tenderness in flavorful tomatoes and bay leaves
Asian Sesame Pork w/white rice
Grilled pork belly, marinated in sesame oil, soy sauce, and ginger. Served with grilled fresh pineapple slices and topped with scallions and sesames seeds
Hawaiian Tofu w/white rice
Cubed tofu sauteed with red onions, red and green peppers in a savory Bourbon sauce, topped with grilled fresh pineapple slices, sesame seeds and garnished with cilantro
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken W/ Rice
Diced chicken sauteed with red onions, red and green peppers and a savory BBQ Bourbon sauce, then topped with fresh grilled pineapple slices topped with sesame seeds and cilantro
Bulgogi Beef w/white rice
Tender shaved ribeye steak in a sweet sesame sauce tossed in garlic and sweet onions, topped with green scallions and sesame seeds
Coconut Ginger Chicken w/white rice
Chicken Sauteed in garlic, onions and fresh ginger then stewed in coconut milk and fresh seasonal vegetables
Coconut Curry Chicken w/white rice
Delicious chicken breast with coconut curry and vegetables on top of steaming Jasmine rice.
Honey Orange Sesame Chicken
Breaded cubes of white chicken breast tossed in honey, sesame, orange glaze with a side of broccoli and orange slice on a bed of Jasmine rice
Xtra Meat
Add extra meat to your rice bowl.
Xtra Veggies
Add extra veggies to your rice bowl.
Xtra Rice
Add extra rice to your bowl.
SIDES
Elotes
Butter corn, mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder topped with cilantro in a cup
Elotes-Takis
Elotes topped with Takis!
Elotes - Hot Cheetos
Elotes topped with Hot Cheetos!
Garlic Plantain Chips
Fresh plantains chips tossed in chopped garlic, olive oil, salt and parsley
Plantain Chips
Fresh plantains tossed lightly in salt
Sweet Potato Fries
Lightly salted sweet potato fries.
Veggie Dumplings (Fried) (4pcs)
Rice (Small)
Jasmine rice
Jicama Slaw
Pickled jicama, onions, carrots and bell peppers.
DESSERTS
Guava & Cheese
Guava and cream cheese.
Hazelnut & Banana Empanada
Hazelnut Cocoa & Banana
Poppers
Fried dough, filled with warm hazelnut tossed in cinnamon and sugar
Churros
Mexican fried dough tossed in sugar and cinnamon!
Powdered Crescent Cookies
Apple Pie Empanada
Sweater weather is officially here! Come warm up with an Apple Pie Empanada! 🍎🍏 🍂🍁 Available for a limited time only!
Sweet Potato Empanada
LIMITED TIME ONLY! Fresh sweet potatoes cooked in butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger with marshmallows and toasted pecans. Topped with brown sugar.
DRINKS
Pumpkin Spice Horchata
Limited Time Only! Pumpkin spice flavored horchata topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and caramel drizzle!
Horchata
Sweet rice milk beverage with vanilla and cinnamon.
AQUA FRESCA - Tropical Punch
AQUA FRESCA - Pina Colada
BOTTLED WATER
Pure Leaf Iced Tea-Black Tea Unsweetened
Arnold Palmer Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Jarritos-Strawberry
Jarritos-Fruit Punch
Jarritos-Lime
Jarritos-Pineapple
Jarritos-Mandarin
San Pellegrino-Lemon
Orange, Lemon, Pomegranate/Orange, or Essenza (Lemon/Lemon Zest or Dark Morello Cherry/Pomegranate)
San Pellegrino-Orange
San Pellegrino-Blood Orange
San Pellegrino-Clementine
EXTRA SAUCE
1/2 Pint Avocado Lime
1/2 Pint Blackberry Hoisin Ginger
1/2 Pint Chimichurri
Parsley, cilantro, red pepper flakes, cumin, oregano, sea salt and olive oil
1/2 Pint Spicy Chimichurri
Parsley, cilantro, EXTRA red pepper flakes, cumin, oregano, sea salt and olive oil
1/2 Pint Sriracha Aioli
Extra Sauce 2 oz.
GIFT CERTIFICATES
MERCHANDISE
"I Whine for Empanadas" Wine Glass
"My day ends with..." Wine Glass
MEDIUM TSHIRT
Image shows back of t-shirt
LARGE TSHIRT
Image shows front of shirt and sleeve
XL TSHIRT
Image shows back of t-shirt
XXL TSHIRT
Image shows front or shirt and sleeve
HAT
Adjustable hat
SWEATSHIRT - L
Image shows back of sweatshirt
SWEATSHIRT - XL
Image shows back of sweatshirt
"Savory Crust" Sticker
*DOES NOT INCLUDE MUG*
Savory Text Sticker
*DOES NOT INCLUDE MUG*
"70's" Sticker
*DOES NOT INCLUDE MUG*
Chicago Skyline Sticker
*DOES NOT INCLUDE MUG*
MEAL KITS
1 MEAL KIT
EACH MEAL KIT CONTAINS: 2 EMPANADAS 2 SAUCES 1 ELOTES 1 DESSERT 1 BEVERAGE 1 SET OF UTENSILS
5 MEAL KITS
EACH MEAL KIT CONTAINS: 2 EMPANADAS 2 SAUCES 1 ELOTES 1 DESSERT 1 BEVERAGE 1 SET OF UTENSILS
20 MEAL KITS
EACH MEAL KIT CONTAINS: 2 EMPANADAS 2 SAUCES 1 ELOTES 1 DESSERT 1 BEVERAGE 1 SET OF UTENSILS
50 MEAL KITS
EACH MEAL KIT CONTAINS: 2 EMPANADAS 2 SAUCES 1 ELOTES 1 DESSERT 1 BEVERAGE 1 SET OF UTENSILS
TAKE & BAKE FROZEN
ARGENTINIAN (3 PIECES)
Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
BACON/MOZZARELLA (3 PIECES)
Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
CHEESE (3 PIECES)
Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
CHICKEN CURRY (3 PIECES)
Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
CHICKEN POT PIE (3 PIECES)
Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK (3 PIECES)
Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
PICADILLO (3 PIECES)
Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
PORK BELLY (3 PIECES)
Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
SPINACH (3 PIECES)
Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
MAC & CHEESE (3 PIECES)
Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
BACON BRIE FIG (3 PIECES)
CHICKEN PARMESAN (3 PIECES)
POT ROAST (3 PIECES)
For a limited time only! Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
GUAVA/CHEESE (4 PIECES)
Frozen 4-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
HAZELNUT/BANANA (4 PIECES)
Frozen 4-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.
UBE & MACAPUNO (4 PIECES)
FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY! 4 piece pack. Directions included.
APPLE PIE (4 PIECES)
We are a local restaurant focused on empanadas and rice bowls for take out and delivery only.
