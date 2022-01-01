Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savory Crust Gourmet Empanadas

review star

No reviews yet

135 E. St. Charles Rd.

Carol Stream, IL 60188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

EMPANADAS

Argentinian Beef

Argentinian Beef

$5.50

Diced Angus steak, green olives, potatoes, red peppers, onions and spices

Bacon

Bacon

$5.00

Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese

Cheese

$4.50

Mozzarella cheese in our signature crust!

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$5.00

Chicken, coconut milk, peas, onions, and Indian spices

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$5.00

Chicken, peas, carrots, potatoes and onions topped with rosemary and thyme

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$5.50

Thinly-sliced beef, green peppers, onions and provolone cheese

Picadillo

Picadillo

$5.50

Seasoned ground beef, peas, carrots, potatoes, onions and spices

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$5.50

Tender pork belly slow roasted in a savory marinade of soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger and scallions

Spinach & Feta Cheese

Spinach & Feta Cheese

$5.00

Chopped spinach, parmesan & feta cheese, diced onions and a dash of nutmeg

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Delicious mac & cheese with cheddar and white cheese, wrapped in our signature buttery crust!

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$5.50

It's baaaaaaaaack!!! Slow roasted, tender beef with carrots, potatoes and celery simmered in rosemary and thyme!

Chicken Parmesan Empanada

Chicken Parmesan Empanada

$5.50Out of stock

NEW SPECIAL! Breaded chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese! Topped with Italian seasoning. Served with a side of marinara for dipping!

Bacon Brie Fig

Bacon Brie Fig

$6.50

Back by popular demand! Bacon, creamy brie cheese, and fig preserve!

BOWLS

Adobo Chicken w/white rice

Adobo Chicken w/white rice

$10.00

Tender chicken, marinated and stewed in a perfect balance of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and bay leaves

Adobo Pork w/white rice

Adobo Pork w/white rice

$10.50

Tender pieces of pork, simmered in traditional Filipino flavors. Marinated with garlic, soy sauce and vinegar.

Beef Kaldereta w/white Rice

Beef Kaldereta w/white Rice

$10.50

Beef cubes and potatoes simmered to perfect tenderness in flavorful tomatoes and bay leaves

Asian Sesame Pork w/white rice

Asian Sesame Pork w/white rice

$10.50

Grilled pork belly, marinated in sesame oil, soy sauce, and ginger. Served with grilled fresh pineapple slices and topped with scallions and sesames seeds

Hawaiian Tofu w/white rice

Hawaiian Tofu w/white rice

$10.00

Cubed tofu sauteed with red onions, red and green peppers in a savory Bourbon sauce, topped with grilled fresh pineapple slices, sesame seeds and garnished with cilantro

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken W/ Rice

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken W/ Rice

$10.00

Diced chicken sauteed with red onions, red and green peppers and a savory BBQ Bourbon sauce, then topped with fresh grilled pineapple slices topped with sesame seeds and cilantro

Bulgogi Beef w/white rice

Bulgogi Beef w/white rice

$11.00

Tender shaved ribeye steak in a sweet sesame sauce tossed in garlic and sweet onions, topped with green scallions and sesame seeds

Coconut Ginger Chicken w/white rice

Coconut Ginger Chicken w/white rice

$10.00

Chicken Sauteed in garlic, onions and fresh ginger then stewed in coconut milk and fresh seasonal vegetables

Coconut Curry Chicken w/white rice

Coconut Curry Chicken w/white rice

$10.00

Delicious chicken breast with coconut curry and vegetables on top of steaming Jasmine rice.

Honey Orange Sesame Chicken

Honey Orange Sesame Chicken

$11.00

Breaded cubes of white chicken breast tossed in honey, sesame, orange glaze with a side of broccoli and orange slice on a bed of Jasmine rice

Xtra Meat

$4.00

Add extra meat to your rice bowl.

Xtra Veggies

$3.00

Add extra veggies to your rice bowl.

Xtra Rice

$3.00

Add extra rice to your bowl.

SIDES

Elotes

Elotes

$3.50

Butter corn, mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder topped with cilantro in a cup

Elotes-Takis

Elotes-Takis

$3.75

Elotes topped with Takis!

Elotes - Hot Cheetos

Elotes - Hot Cheetos

$3.75

Elotes topped with Hot Cheetos!

Garlic Plantain Chips

Garlic Plantain Chips

$3.50

Fresh plantains chips tossed in chopped garlic, olive oil, salt and parsley

Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$3.50

Fresh plantains tossed lightly in salt

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Lightly salted sweet potato fries.

Veggie Dumplings (Fried) (4pcs)

Veggie Dumplings (Fried) (4pcs)

$2.00
Rice (Small)

Rice (Small)

$3.00

Jasmine rice

Jicama Slaw

Jicama Slaw

$3.00

Pickled jicama, onions, carrots and bell peppers.

DESSERTS

Guava & Cheese

Guava & Cheese

$3.00

Guava and cream cheese.

Hazelnut & Banana Empanada

Hazelnut & Banana Empanada

$3.00

Hazelnut Cocoa & Banana

Poppers

Poppers

$5.00

Fried dough, filled with warm hazelnut tossed in cinnamon and sugar

Churros

Churros

$1.50

Mexican fried dough tossed in sugar and cinnamon!

Powdered Crescent Cookies

Powdered Crescent Cookies

$3.75
Apple Pie Empanada

Apple Pie Empanada

$3.00

Sweater weather is officially here! Come warm up with an Apple Pie Empanada! 🍎🍏 🍂🍁 Available for a limited time only!

Sweet Potato Empanada

Sweet Potato Empanada

$3.00

LIMITED TIME ONLY! Fresh sweet potatoes cooked in butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger with marshmallows and toasted pecans. Topped with brown sugar.

DRINKS

Pumpkin Spice Horchata

Pumpkin Spice Horchata

$5.50

Limited Time Only! Pumpkin spice flavored horchata topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and caramel drizzle!

Horchata

Horchata

$3.00

Sweet rice milk beverage with vanilla and cinnamon.

AQUA FRESCA - Tropical Punch

$3.00

AQUA FRESCA - Pina Colada

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea-Black Tea Unsweetened

$2.50

Arnold Palmer Iced Tea

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Jarritos-Strawberry

$2.50

Jarritos-Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos-Lime

$2.50

Jarritos-Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos-Mandarin

$2.50

San Pellegrino-Lemon

$2.50

Orange, Lemon, Pomegranate/Orange, or Essenza (Lemon/Lemon Zest or Dark Morello Cherry/Pomegranate)

San Pellegrino-Orange

$2.50

San Pellegrino-Blood Orange

$2.50

San Pellegrino-Clementine

$2.50

EXTRA SAUCE

1/2 Pint Avocado Lime

1/2 Pint Avocado Lime

$5.00
1/2 Pint Blackberry Hoisin Ginger

1/2 Pint Blackberry Hoisin Ginger

$5.00
1/2 Pint Chimichurri

1/2 Pint Chimichurri

$5.00

Parsley, cilantro, red pepper flakes, cumin, oregano, sea salt and olive oil

1/2 Pint Spicy Chimichurri

1/2 Pint Spicy Chimichurri

$5.00

Parsley, cilantro, EXTRA red pepper flakes, cumin, oregano, sea salt and olive oil

1/2 Pint Sriracha Aioli

1/2 Pint Sriracha Aioli

$5.00
Extra Sauce 2 oz.

Extra Sauce 2 oz.

$0.50

GIFT CERTIFICATES

GIFT CERT 10

$10.00

GIFT CERT 15

$15.00

GIFT CERT 20

$20.00

GIFT CERT 25

$25.00

GIFT CERT 30

$30.00

GIFT CERT 40

$40.00

GIFT CERT 50

$50.00

GIFT CERT 60

$60.00

GIFT CERT 80

$80.00

GIFT CERT 100

$100.00

GIFT CERT 500

$500.00

MERCHANDISE

"I Whine for Empanadas" Wine Glass

"I Whine for Empanadas" Wine Glass

$10.00
"My day ends with..." Wine Glass

"My day ends with..." Wine Glass

$10.00
MEDIUM TSHIRT

MEDIUM TSHIRT

$20.00

Image shows back of t-shirt

LARGE TSHIRT

LARGE TSHIRT

$18.00

Image shows front of shirt and sleeve

XL TSHIRT

XL TSHIRT

$20.00

Image shows back of t-shirt

XXL TSHIRT

XXL TSHIRT

$20.00

Image shows front or shirt and sleeve

HAT

HAT

$12.00

Adjustable hat

SWEATSHIRT - L

SWEATSHIRT - L

$35.00

Image shows back of sweatshirt

SWEATSHIRT - XL

SWEATSHIRT - XL

$35.00

Image shows back of sweatshirt

"Savory Crust" Sticker

"Savory Crust" Sticker

$1.00

*DOES NOT INCLUDE MUG*

Savory Text Sticker

Savory Text Sticker

$1.00

*DOES NOT INCLUDE MUG*

"70's" Sticker

"70's" Sticker

$1.00

*DOES NOT INCLUDE MUG*

Chicago Skyline Sticker

Chicago Skyline Sticker

$1.00

*DOES NOT INCLUDE MUG*

MEAL KITS

EACH MEAL KIT CONTAINS: 2 EMPANADAS 2 SAUCES 1 ELOTES 1 DESSERT 1 BEVERAGE 1 SET OF UTENSILS
1 MEAL KIT

1 MEAL KIT

$17.00Out of stock

EACH MEAL KIT CONTAINS: 2 EMPANADAS 2 SAUCES 1 ELOTES 1 DESSERT 1 BEVERAGE 1 SET OF UTENSILS

5 MEAL KITS

5 MEAL KITS

$85.00Out of stock

EACH MEAL KIT CONTAINS: 2 EMPANADAS 2 SAUCES 1 ELOTES 1 DESSERT 1 BEVERAGE 1 SET OF UTENSILS

20 MEAL KITS

20 MEAL KITS

$340.00

EACH MEAL KIT CONTAINS: 2 EMPANADAS 2 SAUCES 1 ELOTES 1 DESSERT 1 BEVERAGE 1 SET OF UTENSILS

50 MEAL KITS

50 MEAL KITS

$850.00

EACH MEAL KIT CONTAINS: 2 EMPANADAS 2 SAUCES 1 ELOTES 1 DESSERT 1 BEVERAGE 1 SET OF UTENSILS

TAKE & BAKE FROZEN

ARGENTINIAN (3 PIECES)

ARGENTINIAN (3 PIECES)

$14.00

Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

BACON/MOZZARELLA (3 PIECES)

BACON/MOZZARELLA (3 PIECES)

$14.00

Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

CHEESE (3 PIECES)

CHEESE (3 PIECES)

$12.00

Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

CHICKEN CURRY (3 PIECES)

CHICKEN CURRY (3 PIECES)

$14.00

Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

CHICKEN POT PIE (3 PIECES)

CHICKEN POT PIE (3 PIECES)

$14.00

Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK (3 PIECES)

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK (3 PIECES)

$14.00

Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

PICADILLO (3 PIECES)

PICADILLO (3 PIECES)

$14.00

Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

PORK BELLY (3 PIECES)

PORK BELLY (3 PIECES)

$14.00

Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

SPINACH (3 PIECES)

SPINACH (3 PIECES)

$14.00

Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

MAC & CHEESE (3 PIECES)

MAC & CHEESE (3 PIECES)

$12.00

Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

BACON BRIE FIG (3 PIECES)

$15.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN (3 PIECES)

$15.00Out of stock
POT ROAST (3 PIECES)

POT ROAST (3 PIECES)

$14.00

For a limited time only! Frozen 3-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

GUAVA/CHEESE (4 PIECES)

GUAVA/CHEESE (4 PIECES)

$9.00

Frozen 4-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

HAZELNUT/BANANA (4 PIECES)

HAZELNUT/BANANA (4 PIECES)

$9.00

Frozen 4-piece pack. No thawing needed. Place on baking sheet, egg wash and bake. Directions included.

UBE & MACAPUNO (4 PIECES)

UBE & MACAPUNO (4 PIECES)

$9.00

FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY! 4 piece pack. Directions included.

APPLE PIE (4 PIECES)

$9.00

GIFT CERTIFICATES

GIFT CERT 10

GIFT CERT 10

$10.00
GIFT CERT 15

GIFT CERT 15

$15.00
GIFT CERT 20

GIFT CERT 20

$20.00
GIFT CERT 25

GIFT CERT 25

$25.00
GIFT CERT 30

GIFT CERT 30

$30.00
GIFT CERT 40

GIFT CERT 40

$40.00
GIFT CERT 50

GIFT CERT 50

$50.00
GIFT CERT 60

GIFT CERT 60

$60.00
GIFT CERT 70

GIFT CERT 70

$70.00
GIFT CERT 80

GIFT CERT 80

$80.00
GIFT CERT 90

GIFT CERT 90

$90.00
GIFT CERT 100

GIFT CERT 100

$100.00
GIFT CERT 500

GIFT CERT 500

$500.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a local restaurant focused on empanadas and rice bowls for take out and delivery only.

Location

135 E. St. Charles Rd., Carol Stream, IL 60188

Directions

Gallery
Savory Crust - Carol Stream image
Savory Crust - Carol Stream image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amigos Pizza & Tacos
orange star4.3 • 301
325 s schmale rd carol stream, IL 60188
View restaurantnext
tasty house 1 - 1042 Fountain View Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1042 Fountain View Dr Carol Stream, IL 60188
View restaurantnext
JT's Corner Tap & Eatery
orange star4.2 • 369
1022 Fountain View Drive Carol Stream, IL 60188
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - Wheaton
orange star4.7 • 1,606
106 N Hale St Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
BABAM - 125 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
125 N Main St Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
Schmaltz Express - Wheaton
orange star4.0 • 29
390 W. Front Street. Wheaton, IL 60187 Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carol Stream

JT's Corner Tap & Eatery
orange star4.2 • 369
1022 Fountain View Drive Carol Stream, IL 60188
View restaurantnext
Amigos Pizza & Tacos
orange star4.3 • 301
325 s schmale rd carol stream, IL 60188
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carol Stream
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Villa Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston