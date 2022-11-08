Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savory Crust Gourmet Empanadas

review star

No reviews yet

135 E. St. Charles Rd.

Carol Stream, IL 60188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Argentinian Beef
Philly Cheesesteak
Bacon Brie & Fig

EMPANADAS

Bacon Brie & Fig

Bacon Brie & Fig

$6.95

LIMITED TIME ONLY! Creamy brie, bacon and Greek fig! Sweet & savory in one delicious pocket of goodness!

Argentinian Beef

Argentinian Beef

$5.95

Diced Angus steak, green olives, potatoes, red peppers, onions and spices SUGGESTED SAUCE: CHIMICHURRI OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI

Bacon

Bacon

$5.95

Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI

Cheese

Cheese

$5.25

Mozzarella Cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR MARINARA

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$5.50

Chicken, Coconut Milk, Peas, Onions, and Indian spices. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR CHIMICHURRI

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$5.50

Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Potatoes and Onions topped with Rosemary and Thyme. SUGGESTED SAUCE: BLACKBERRY OR CHIMICHURRI

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$5.25

Delicious Mac & Cheese with Cheddar and White Cheese, wrapped in our signature buttery crust! SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR MARINARA

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$5.95

Thinly-sliced Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI

Picadillo

Picadillo

$5.95

Seasoned Ground Beef, Peas, Carrots, Potatoes, Onions, and Spices. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR CHIMICHURRI

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$5.95

Tender Pork Belly slow-roasted in a savory marinade of Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Ginger, and Scallions. SUGGESTED SAUCE: BLACKBERRY OR SRIRACHA AIOLI

Samosa

Samosa

$5.50

Spiced potatoes, chickpeas and diced onions with cilantro, coriander, cumin, garam masala and spices! Great with our sweet and spicy mango chutney!

Spinach & Feta Cheese

Spinach & Feta Cheese

$5.50

Chopped Spinach, Parmesan & Feta Cheese, Diced Onions, and a dash of Nutmeg. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR SRIRACHA

BOWLS

ALL BOWLS SERVED WITH WHITE RICE, JICAMA SLAW, AND A DUMPLING except, the Honey Sesame Orange Chicken bowl is served with white rice, steamed broccoli, and orange slices.
Adobo Chicken w/white rice

Adobo Chicken w/white rice

$13.00

Tender pieces of chicken, simmered in traditional Filipino flavors. Marinated with garlic, soy sauce and vinegar.

Adobo Pork w/white rice

Adobo Pork w/white rice

$13.00

Tender pieces of pork, simmered in traditional Filipino flavors. Marinated with garlic, soy sauce and vinegar.

Blackened Salmon w/white rice

Blackened Salmon w/white rice

$15.00

Filet of salmon coated with a blend of spices, then pan-seared to flaky perfection. Topped with butter. Served over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli and a lemon wedge. A great choice for any meal!

Bulgogi Beef w/white rice

Bulgogi Beef w/white rice

$15.00

Tender shaved ribeye steak in a sweet sesame sauce tossed in garlic and sweet onions, topped with green scallions and sesame seeds.

Chicken Teriyaki w/white rice

Chicken Teriyaki w/white rice

$13.00

Grilled tender chicken breast, marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce over a bed of aromatic jasmine rice accompanied with a side of mixed vegetables and a dumpling. Topped with sesame seeds.

Coconut Curry Chicken w/white rice

Coconut Curry Chicken w/white rice

$13.00

Delicious chicken breast with coconut curry and vegetables on top of steaming Jasmine rice.

Coconut Ginger Chicken w/white rice

Coconut Ginger Chicken w/white rice

$13.00

Chicken sauteed in garlic, onions and fresh ginger then stewed in coconut milk and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Hawaiian BBQ TOFU w/white rice

Hawaiian BBQ TOFU w/white rice

$13.00

Cubed tofu sauteed with red onions, red and green peppers in a savory Bourbon sauce, topped with grilled fresh pineapple slices, sesame seeds and garnished with cilantro.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken W/ Rice

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken W/ Rice

$13.00

Diced chicken sauteed with red onions, red and green peppers and a savory BBQ Bourbon sauce, then topped with fresh grilled pineapple slices topped with sesame seeds and cilantro.

Honey Orange Sesame Chicken

Honey Orange Sesame Chicken

$13.00

Breaded cubes of white chicken breast tossed in honey, sesame, orange glaze with a side of broccoli and orange slices on a bed of Jasmine rice.

Longanisa w/Egg & Garlic Fried Rice

Longanisa w/Egg & Garlic Fried Rice

$12.00

NEW SPECIAL! These sweet longanisa are Filipino-style sausages loaded with garlicky goodness. Served with an over-easy egg and garlic fried rice! This traditional Filipino breakfast can be enjoyed any time of the day!

Salmon Teriyaki w/white rice

Salmon Teriyaki w/white rice

$15.00

Flaky and tender salmon, marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce. Served over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli and a lemon wedge. Topped with sesame seeds. So flavorful and delicious!

TOFU Teriyaki w/white rice

TOFU Teriyaki w/white rice

$13.00

Cubed tofu sauteed with mixed vegetables in a sweet teriyaki sauce served over rice. Served with jicama slaw and a veggie dumpling. Topped with sesame seeds. A delicious dinner option!

WINGOLOGY

6 WINGS

6 WINGS

$11.99

Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Veggie sticks included.

12 WINGS

12 WINGS

$22.99

Choose up to 2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Veggie sticks included.

24 WINGS

24 WINGS

$40.99

Choose up to 3 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Veggie sticks included.

50 WINGS

50 WINGS

$81.99

Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces (Two half pints). Veggie sticks included.

100 WINGS

100 WINGS

$134.99

Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces (Two pints). Veggie sticks included.

10 BONELESS WINGS

10 BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Veggie sticks included.