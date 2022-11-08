- Home
Savory Crust Gourmet Empanadas
No reviews yet
135 E. St. Charles Rd.
Carol Stream, IL 60188
Popular Items
EMPANADAS
Bacon Brie & Fig
LIMITED TIME ONLY! Creamy brie, bacon and Greek fig! Sweet & savory in one delicious pocket of goodness!
Argentinian Beef
Diced Angus steak, green olives, potatoes, red peppers, onions and spices SUGGESTED SAUCE: CHIMICHURRI OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI
Bacon
Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI
Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR MARINARA
Chicken Curry
Chicken, Coconut Milk, Peas, Onions, and Indian spices. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR CHIMICHURRI
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Potatoes and Onions topped with Rosemary and Thyme. SUGGESTED SAUCE: BLACKBERRY OR CHIMICHURRI
Mac N Cheese
Delicious Mac & Cheese with Cheddar and White Cheese, wrapped in our signature buttery crust! SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR MARINARA
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly-sliced Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI
Picadillo
Seasoned Ground Beef, Peas, Carrots, Potatoes, Onions, and Spices. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR CHIMICHURRI
Pork Belly
Tender Pork Belly slow-roasted in a savory marinade of Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Ginger, and Scallions. SUGGESTED SAUCE: BLACKBERRY OR SRIRACHA AIOLI
Samosa
Spiced potatoes, chickpeas and diced onions with cilantro, coriander, cumin, garam masala and spices! Great with our sweet and spicy mango chutney!
Spinach & Feta Cheese
Chopped Spinach, Parmesan & Feta Cheese, Diced Onions, and a dash of Nutmeg. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR SRIRACHA
BOWLS
Adobo Chicken w/white rice
Tender pieces of chicken, simmered in traditional Filipino flavors. Marinated with garlic, soy sauce and vinegar.
Adobo Pork w/white rice
Tender pieces of pork, simmered in traditional Filipino flavors. Marinated with garlic, soy sauce and vinegar.
Blackened Salmon w/white rice
Filet of salmon coated with a blend of spices, then pan-seared to flaky perfection. Topped with butter. Served over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli and a lemon wedge. A great choice for any meal!
Bulgogi Beef w/white rice
Tender shaved ribeye steak in a sweet sesame sauce tossed in garlic and sweet onions, topped with green scallions and sesame seeds.
Chicken Teriyaki w/white rice
Grilled tender chicken breast, marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce over a bed of aromatic jasmine rice accompanied with a side of mixed vegetables and a dumpling. Topped with sesame seeds.
Coconut Curry Chicken w/white rice
Delicious chicken breast with coconut curry and vegetables on top of steaming Jasmine rice.
Coconut Ginger Chicken w/white rice
Chicken sauteed in garlic, onions and fresh ginger then stewed in coconut milk and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Hawaiian BBQ TOFU w/white rice
Cubed tofu sauteed with red onions, red and green peppers in a savory Bourbon sauce, topped with grilled fresh pineapple slices, sesame seeds and garnished with cilantro.
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken W/ Rice
Diced chicken sauteed with red onions, red and green peppers and a savory BBQ Bourbon sauce, then topped with fresh grilled pineapple slices topped with sesame seeds and cilantro.
Honey Orange Sesame Chicken
Breaded cubes of white chicken breast tossed in honey, sesame, orange glaze with a side of broccoli and orange slices on a bed of Jasmine rice.
Longanisa w/Egg & Garlic Fried Rice
NEW SPECIAL! These sweet longanisa are Filipino-style sausages loaded with garlicky goodness. Served with an over-easy egg and garlic fried rice! This traditional Filipino breakfast can be enjoyed any time of the day!
Salmon Teriyaki w/white rice
Flaky and tender salmon, marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce. Served over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli and a lemon wedge. Topped with sesame seeds. So flavorful and delicious!
TOFU Teriyaki w/white rice
Cubed tofu sauteed with mixed vegetables in a sweet teriyaki sauce served over rice. Served with jicama slaw and a veggie dumpling. Topped with sesame seeds. A delicious dinner option!
WINGOLOGY
6 WINGS
Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Veggie sticks included.
12 WINGS
Choose up to 2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Veggie sticks included.
24 WINGS
Choose up to 3 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Veggie sticks included.
50 WINGS
Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces (Two half pints). Veggie sticks included.
100 WINGS
Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces (Two pints). Veggie sticks included.
10 BONELESS WINGS
Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Veggie sticks included.