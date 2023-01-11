Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savory Grille 2934 Seisholtzville Rd

844 Reviews

$$$$

2934 Seisholtzville Rd

Macungie, PA 18062

Order Again

Savory at Home

Savory Chicken Pot Pie @ Home

Savory Chicken Pot Pie @ Home

$60.00Out of stock

Soup Tomato & roasted fennel (bread & butter) Entrée Chicken pot pie puff pastry crust, chicken velouté, sweet corn carrots, celery, potatoes Dessert Cannoli chips & dip hand rolled cannoli chips, dark chocolate, sweet ricotta

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Savory at Home orders are excepted up til 3pm the day of pickup. Any orders placed after 3pm can not be honored at this point in time.

2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie, PA 18062

