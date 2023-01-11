Savory Grille 2934 Seisholtzville Rd
844 Reviews
$$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Savory at Home orders are excepted up til 3pm the day of pickup. Any orders placed after 3pm can not be honored at this point in time.
Location
2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie, PA 18062
Gallery